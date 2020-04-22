Best training tools for new dog parents

In light of shelter-in-place orders across the country, there's been a surge in people both adopting and fostering dogs for the duration of the pandemic.

It's great to have something to focus on as well as some four-legged company during this difficult time, but it isn't all fun and games -- you'll need to discipline your new dog.

Whether you've brought home a puppy or adopted an older dog, training is a must. You'll either be starting from scratch or building on existing training your furry friend has received.

Luckily, we've been there before and we know the best tools for new dog trainers to help you out.

Dog treats

It might sound basic, but you simply can't have enough treats when training your dog. We only recommend training your pup via positive reinforcement, which involves praising and rewarding good behavior and ignoring bad behavior (because even negative attention can reinforce unwanted actions).

Eventually, you can reduce the number of treats you give your dog (verbally praising each good behavior but only giving a reward for one in every five, for instance). But in the beginning, you'll need a lot of snacks. Choose high-quality treats -- ones your canine can't get enough of -- and reserve these just for training sessions to make your dog more willing to do your bidding.

Toys

It's uncommon, but some dogs just aren't food-motivated, so even a mountain of the most delicious treats won't tempt them to follow your commands. In this case, you may find that play is a more powerful motivator than food. If this is the case, you can use toys as rewards. Active games are usually good motivators for dogs who love to play.

Simply throwing a ball is enough to send some dogs wild while others might prefer a game of tug. Much like saving high-value dog treats for training sessions, it's a good idea to hold back your dog's favorite toys to use as rewards for following commands and good behavior.

Clicker

Clicker training is an offshoot of standard positive reinforcement training in which you use a handheld clicker to mark good behaviors from your pup. At first, you give a treat at the same time as clicking; eventually, the clicker alone will be enough to tell your dog they're doing a good job.

It's important to mark behaviors quickly so your dog knows what they've done right, and it's often easier to do so with a clicker than with your voice. You only need basic clickers, such as these EcoCity Dog Training Clickers, which come in a pack of four with handy wrist straps. If you're new to the world of clicker training, this video will teach you the basics.

YouTube

YouTube is an absolutely fantastic resource for training the pup in your life, whether they're young or old. It has thousands of videos on all kinds of training topics, from toilet training to recall to just-for-fun tricks. Of course, not all the videos available are stellar, and some promote cruel or outdated techniques, so you need to know where to look.

Zak George's Dog Training Revolution channel uses all positive training techniques and covers a wide range of topics. Zak's video How To Train Your New Dog is a great primer to get you started. Dog Training by Kikopup is another of our favorite channels, featuring a wide range of foundational training videos for puppies and new dogs as well as videos tackling more specific behavioral issues. We generally recommend watching training videos in addition to reading advice in books or online, as it's often easier to pick up the nuances of various training techniques on video.

Long leash

If you're able to leave the house for exercise, now's a good time to work on getting your new dog's recall training completely on point. However, it's tough to find spots where it's safe to let your dog off-leash, and many experts are recommending against off-leash time for dogs to curb the spread of the virus and because it would be tough to mobilize people to look for lost dogs with social distancing rules in place.

As such, it's much safer to teach recall using a long leash. This allows you to get enough distance from your dog to practice calling them back to you without any risk that they could run off and get lost. Remember to do this away from roads and other hazards and to be considerate of others around you. We recommend the Hi Kiss Recall Training Agility Lead, which is durable yet affordable and available in various lengths up to 100 feet.

