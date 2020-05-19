The best trail mix

The basic concept of "trail mix," an energy-boosting blend of nuts, dried fruits and candy, has been around for thousands of years, but the idea of packaging those ingredients as a commercial snack is a fairly recent development. One common theory is that a group of hikers created the first trail mix as a convenient homemade snack. They dubbed it GORP, which either stood for good old raisins and peanuts, or possibly granola, oats, raisins, peanuts, the traditional list of ingredients.

The popularity of homemade GORP attracted the attention of several snack-food companies, and they released their own versions to the public over time. Today, trail mix is not just a snack food reserved for hikers or other outdoors enthusiasts but also a healthy between-meal snack at the office or in a school lunchbox. Trail mix can be found in vending machines, convenience stores, grocery stores, and even higher-end specialty shops.

If you are seeking a nonperishable and nutritious snack packed with protein, fiber, and good carbs, read our helpful shopping guide. We have created a short list of the best trail mixes on shelves today. At the top of our list is the Sahale Snacks Classic Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, a flavorful mix of whole nuts and dried fruits that is very satisfying as a midday energy boost.

Considerations when choosing trail mixes

Nutritional value

Trail mixes in general are designed to be energy-boosting snacks, not balanced meal replacements. However, the blend of natural ingredients such as nuts and dried fruits does make trail mix healthier than processed chips or candies found on the same aisle. When evaluating the nutritional value of a particular trail mix, the same rules apply as with a breakfast cereal or granola bar. Look for total carbohydrates, fats, protein, sodium and sugar.

While a handful of GORP shouldn't affect a person's overall diet plan, many trail mixes do contain chocolate candies, sweetened fruits and salty nuts. Diabetics may want to avoid trail mix blends higher in complex carbohydrates, while others could be sensitive to tree nuts or sodium.

Roasted or raw?

Some popular diet plans encourage followers to choose raw or unprocessed foods whenever possible. The act of roasting nuts or seeds can change their nutritional value significantly, so raw versions would be better options. However, a number of people find the flavor profile of raw nuts and seeds to be bland compared to roasted. Some manufacturers only offer one version or the other, so it pays to read the label before purchasing. Raw trail mixes tend to be a little pricier than roasted blends, and not quite as easy to find on convenience store shelves. The amount of sodium can also be noticeably different between raw and roasted trail mix blends.

Common ingredients

The original GORP trail mix recipes often included roasted peanuts, raisins, oats, sunflower seeds and chocolate candies. These ingredients were designed to be eaten by the handful, because the sweetness of the chocolate paired well with the saltiness of the nuts and seeds, and the dried fruit provided fiber. They were also ingredients many hikers and campers already carried in their backpacks as individual snacks.

Modern trail mix recipes also add other shelf-stable ingredients, such as breakfast cereals, pretzels, peanut butter chips and candied fruits. Some manufacturers also add special seasoning blends to generate more consumer appeal. It is not unusual for consumers to supplement a basic commercial trail mix with their own preferred ingredients.

Packaging

The good news about trail mix is that it can be prepared in bulk and remain shelf-stable for a considerable amount of time. However, few hikers would choose to carry an oversized can of GORP on the trail. This is why manufacturers often package trail mix in various package sizes, from single-serve packs in convenience stores to bulk cans in higher-end grocery stores.

Economically speaking, purchasing trail mix in bulk and creating individual packs does make sense. Resealable bags will also keep the product fresher between uses. Raw ingredients do not require refrigeration, but their shelf life may be more limited than mixes with roasted ingredients. The ratio of ingredients in the package is also a consideration, because some consumers may prefer a blend heavier in nuts than fruit.

Price

Trail mix sold in bulk should cost an average of $5 per pound for a basic GORP blend of nuts, seeds and raisins. More complex blends can cost up to $10 per pound. Individual packs of ready-to-go trail mix are more expensive per serving, with bags starting around $1 on convenience store shelves.

FAQ

Q. Can I eat trail mix as a meal replacement?

A. While many trail mixes do offer a nutritious blend of proteins, carbohydrates and fiber, they do not offer the balanced proportions or the vitamin content of meal-replacement shakes or bars. You can eat trail mix throughout the day as an energy-boosting snack, however.

Q. Why should I buy prepackaged trail mix when I have most of the ingredients in my pantry already?

A. Commercial trail mix can be found in snack-size portions on store shelves, but many homemade trail mix recipes call for bulk preparation, which can be expensive. Prepackaged trail mixes also offer flavor profiles and ingredients that may not be easy to duplicate at home.

Trail mixes we recommend

Best of the best: Sahale Snacks' Classic Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

Our take: With a variety of blends to choose from, this trail mix has a very appealing flavor profile, combining sweet, salty and spicy ingredients.

What we like: Fruit and nut mix is well-seasoned and flavorful. Convenient snack-size packages for hiking and casual munching. No artificial preservatives or ingredients.

What we dislike: Higher-than-average sugar and sodium content, not recommended for low-carb diets. Ratio of fruit to nuts is not balanced.

Best bang for your buck: Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix

Our take: This blend is reminiscent of the classic GORP formula of nuts, raisins, seeds and chocolate candies.

What we like: Good balance of sweet and salty ingredients. Generous serving size. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Ratio of ingredients is not consistent from bag to bag. Flavor profile is basic.

Choice 3: Planters' Nuts & Chocolate Trail Mix

Our take: For those who seek a family-size package of traditional GORP trail mix, this six-ounce bag from Planters is definitely one to consider.

What we like: Easy-to-use packaging keeps product fresh on hikes. High-quality ingredients from a well-respected brand. Good blend of sweet and salty.

What we dislike: Product freshness can be an issue. Heavy on salted peanuts.

