The best trail camera of 2020

Trail cameras have a host of uses: wildlife research, checking on game, or just seeing what wanders through your yard at night.

You can pay 60 bucks for a basic model, or you can spend 10 times that amount on the most recent developments. We've been looking at established market leaders, and the latest technology so we can help you find the best trail camera for the images you want to capture.

Our recommendations highlight some of the top performers at different price points, and we've also produced a concise breakdown of the features you'll want to consider.

Best trail cameras of 2020

1. Browning's Strike Force Pro XD Hunting Camera: A long-standing favorite of ours, this top trail camera features dedicated day and night lenses that give superb image quality. Good trigger range and speed means nothing slips past.

2. Stealth Cam's No-Glow Trail Camera: Switchable resolutions and time-lapse capability are just two options in this high-value, budget-friendly package that's a newcomer to our list.

3. Bushnell's Trophy Cam Trail Camera: Making our list again this year, this affordable trail camera is easy to use, with high-quality video and stills, plus super-fast trigger recovery.

How to pick the right trail camera

It's important to understand at the outset that most trail cameras don't take pictures as good as a standard camera, or even your smartphone. However, they do work at night, and in all weather, while strapped to a tree -- not somewhere you'd want to leave those other devices!

It's not that image quality is bad. You may not be able to capture every bit of fur or feather, but you'll still be able to identify what's in the picture, which is usually what you buy a trail camera for. Stills can run anywhere from 10MP (megapixels) upwards. Bigger numbers are better. Video resolution isn't as high. Many record 480 pixels, a lot provide 720 pixels, and a few offer 1,080 pixels HD. It's important to check these figures carefully. It's common for manufacturers to concentrate on still images because the numbers are more impressive.

Trigger speed is a big deal, as is trigger reset. Mostly, you want to take a picture (or pictures) as soon as the subject is detected, so you usually want a fast trigger. A half-second is not unusual. Then the camera takes a moment to reset. Good ones are ready again in a second; cheap trail cameras might take five or six -- by which time the target could be gone. Adjustable sensitivity and burst mode (which will take several shots for just one trigger action) help combat this problem.

Trigger range -- how far away the target can be to activate the camera -- is also an issue. It can be anywhere from 50 feet out to about 120 feet. Infrared flash range -- basically how far night vision works -- should be the same, but isn't always, so be sure to check. Also, look for the type of infrared flash. Some are visible and might spook the animals, others are invisible.

Video usually seems quite short. Thirty seconds is common, but low-budget models can offer as little as 10. In fact, 30 seconds is often longer than the subject is within the shot anyway. You'll also want to consider memory. Most trail cameras take SD cards that can be swapped in and out, ranging from 16GB upwards. Check the maximum, they aren't all the same, and bear in mind cards are seldom included. You'll also need a handful of AA batteries, usually six or eight, again not provided.

When it's time to look at your images, you have a number of options. Some trail cameras have a small view screen (be careful, set-up screens aren't necessarily viewers). Usually, you can attach another device via USB, or you can extract the SD card, and slot it into a reader attached to your laptop. A few high-end trail cameras have wireless cell capability, so you can view images via smartphone or suitably equipped tablet. However, it does depend on there being coverage where you site the camera -- and often when you're out in the wild, it can be patchy. Poor weather can also disrupt the signal.

Positioning your trail camera

First off, you need patience. You may not find the best position immediately, so expect to make adjustments.

If you point the camera along a known trail, you'll get shots of game moving toward you or away, but they'll be head (or tail) on. For a better image, position it at an angle so you get a side view.

Game is most active at dawn and dusk, but avoid pointing the camera directly where the sun comes up or goes down.

Think about where game will trigger the camera. A clearing, or the edge of cover, will give a broader view, and less chance of false triggers from branch movements.

Placing the camera high up will reduce the risk of theft, but you'll need to be more precise with positioning. Angling it downward will reduce range and field of view.

After initial positioning, wait several days before returning so any wildlife you disturbed will return to its normal habits.

In-depth reviews for best trail cameras

Best of the best: Browning's Strike Force Pro XD Hunting Camera

What we like: Exceptional image quality thanks to dual lenses. Triggers in just 0.3 seconds, with fast recovery and excellent range. Invisible infrared won't disturb game. Compact and rugged case. Clever adjustable mount.

What we dislike: Not much. 20 seconds for video at night. Poor audio.

Best bang for your buck: Stealth Cam's No-Glow Trail Camera

What we like: Four resolutions maximize image quality or storage, as does variable-length video. Also has burst mode -- up to nine images when triggered. Time-lapse has PIR (motion activated) override, so any motion is automatically captured.

What we dislike: Quality control seems hit and miss. Owners are critical of support.

Choice 3: Bushnell's Trophy Cam Trail Camera

What we like: High-end features at a midrange budget. Super-fast trigger speed, rapid recovery, good detection range, and up to 30 seconds of video. Batteries can last for 12 months. Two-year warranty.

What we dislike: Some video-capture faults. No screen to view images on the device.

