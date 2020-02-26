The best tractor tire

Tractor tires can last years, but they do wear eventually, and there's always a chance of a puncture. The easiest way to buy new tractor tires is to replace like with like -- but that's not always the best idea for either price or performance.

We've been looking at your options and have put together a straightforward buyer's guide, which includes reviews of some of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Marastar Front-Tire Assembly, is an alternative that saves time and effort -- the tires are already mounted on new wheels -- and could save you money, too.

Considerations when choosing tractor tires

Why buy aftermarket tractor tires?

There are two reasons to change from the tires supplied as standard: cost and capabilities.

You'd think cost would be a pretty simple decision, but when you're looking at cheaper tractor tires you need to be certain they have the same construction. The strength of bias tires depends on the number of plies, anywhere from two to a dozen. This has a big impact on durability and maximum-load rating. While radials are made differently, that load rating is still an important consideration. You certainly don't want to go lower. It might save money, but you won't get the same wear, and you increase the likelihood of blowouts.

Almost every vehicle, from a small lawn tractor to a giant 12-wheel agricultural model, comes with general-purpose tires when new. When it comes to their capabilities, the terrain you're working on can make a big difference. They're fine for all-round use, but they can struggle to provide enough traction on sandy or stony soil, or if there's a lot of mud. Conversely, they can provide too much grip on lawns, damaging a surface you've spent a lot of time and effort on.

For this reason, there's a lot of choice when it comes to tread pattern. Straight ribbed tires (deep bands that run around the circumference) are very good on loose surfaces. Big, angled lugs (tread blocks) provide terrific grip in mud. Small blocks with minimal depth that are densely packed across the surface of the tractor tire spread load and minimize impact.

Other features and tire tips

Speed ratings aren't common, but they are found on tractor tires intended for road use. It's a very important feature, because overheated tires can delaminate -- meaning they can actually tear apart as you're driving along!

It's recommended you replace both tires on the same axle. Front and rear wear rates often differ, so it isn't always necessary to change all four.

Some people like to have different tread patterns front and back, such as a deep-cut tread on the rear for grip and a straight cut on the front for better direction control.

For increased traction, you can reduce air pressure in the tire, and add up to 70% water. For winter use, add calcium chloride -- not antifreeze, which will rust the wheel.

Price

When we put together a review, we usually like to give a range of prices as a guide. Unfortunately, there's so much variety here, it's not really practical. For example, you can pay as little as $25 for a cheap lawn-tractor tire and more than $1,000 for some agricultural models.

FAQ

Q. Should I go with bias ply tractor tires or radials?

A. Bias tires are more rigid -- which makes them better over rough ground. They're usually quite a bit cheaper, too. They don't flex as much as a radial, so they don't give as soft a ride, but that's not really a big deal on a tractor.

Q. How can I be sure I'm getting the right size tractor tire?

A. It's marked on the tire sidewall, and printed in your owner's manual (for example, 15 x 6.00 - 6"). Markings differ slightly between lawn tractors and agricultural models. To avoid problems, just make sure the new one matches what's already on there.

Tractor tires we recommend

Best of the best: Marastar's Front Tire Assembly

Our take: This pair of pre-mounted tires is an affordable alternative.

What we like: Already fitted to the wheels, so they are a quick and almost effortless swap. Durable 4-ply construction. 400 pounds load rating. Very competitively priced.

What we dislike: Some wheels are not the same high standard as the tires.

Best bang for your buck: Fieldmaster's Traction Lug

Our take: Deep-tread tire to give extra grip for your lawn tractor or snow blower.

What we like: This 4-ply bias tire is durable and retains shape under load. Convenience of tubeless. Rated for 320 pounds. Great price.

What we dislike: Nothing. Does what it's supposed to.

Choice 3: Carlisle's Farm Tractor Tire

Our take: A great all-round choice, from a popular supplier of high-quality agricultural tires.

What we like: Classic tread pattern that's efficient in all kinds of surface conditions. Good durability. Fuss-free tubeless. Excellent value.

What we dislike: Possible sizing confusion with old tires: 7 is not the same as 7.00, for example.

