The best track saw

A track saw may not be a common tool, but for a number of tasks (like cutting sheet material for partition walls) it offers unbeatable speed and accuracy.

There are plenty of models available at a range of prices, and not all track saws are cut out for the same jobs. Models vary in their maximum depth, power source, and whether they include a track.

In addition to our concise buyer's guide, we've made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Makita 6-1/2 Plunge Circular Saw Kit, has the power and precision to tackle professional jobs, though it remains a cost-effective choice.

Why buy a track saw?

A track saw can cut close to walls for trimming flooring, can take the ends off of oversized doors, and can be used for plunge cutting. But its main advantage is when used in conjunction with a guide rail (track), which then makes for rapid, accurate cutting of large sheets -- typically plywood, composite boards, sheetrock, etc.

The maximum depth of around 2 to 2-1/2 inches when mounted on the track underlines the intended function of a track saw. Even the most powerful saw will struggle with hardwoods at maximum depth, but they are extremely efficient at cutting boards and sheets.

Considerations when choosing track saws

Corded vs. cordless

One of the first decisions you should make is whether to go corded or cordless. It isn't a question of outright power -- cordless track saws of up to 60 volts are available -- but run times can be short enough to be frustrating, and require frequent battery changes. Cordless track saws cost roughly 30% more than their corded counterparts (and extra batteries can easily add $100 or more), so they're quite an investment.

Power

Corded track saw motors vary from 9 to 12 amps. Unless you're on a tight budget, we recommend buying as powerful a model as possible.

Blade size

Blade size varies from around 6-1/4 to 7-1/2 inches. A larger blade doesn't always mean greater capacities, so you need to check the specs carefully. The most common size is 6 1/2 inches, and so lots of alternatives are available if you need a new or different blade (it's best to match blade to material where possible). If you choose a track saw with a less common blade size, it may restrict your choice.

Bevel cutting

All track saws allow bevel cutting, usually up to 45°. Some will go slightly beyond this, and good models have pre-set stops (22.5° and 45° are common) for fast, easy setting.

Additional features

It can be useful to pre-cut thicker boards to reduce splintering when the blade goes all the way through. Your track saw should offer an adjustable depth stop so you can do this.

Electronic braking is a nice extra, slowing the blade down quickly so you don't have to wait to put the saw down. Rapid blade changing is also handy.

If your saw doesn't come with a track, be careful what you buy. It's easy to be tempted by cheap alternatives, but fit may not be good -- and that will result in poor finish and inaccuracies. Tracks should come with basic clamps, though you might want to add extras or quick-release alternatives.

Price

The cheapest track saws we found cost between $160 and $200, but often these models don't include track. There's a good selection of quality professional tools in the $300 to $400 range. Cordless models typically cost $500 or more, and we've seen a few that top $800.

FAQ

Q. Isn't a circular saw a better all-rounder?

A. It is, but it lacks the speed and accuracy of a track saw for certain tasks. If you cut a lot of sheet material, a track saw can be the more economical choice, not least because of the time it will save.

Q. What is a riving knife?

A. It's a thin piece of metal behind the saw blade that stops the cut material from pinching the blade, thus causing kickback (making the saw jump). Some track saws have them, some don't -- the danger is minimal with sheet materials.

Track saws we recommend

Best of the best: Makita's 6-1/2 Plunge Circular Saw Kit

Our take: A comprehensive, premium quality kit for those who demand precision.

What we like: High performance, variable speed, 12-amp motor with electronic control maintains fast, smooth cutting under load. Good cutting capacities. Adjustable depth stop. Comes with a 55-inch track and stackable case.

What we dislike: Not much. Occasional reports of motor problems.

Best bang for your buck: Triton's 6-1/2 Plunge Track Saw

Our take: For many, this delivers the right balance between performance and price.

What we like: Solid construction and a 12-amp motor capable of cutting through most materials without difficulty. Simple, fast blade changing. Nice soft start and anti-kickback features.

What we dislike: Track is extra. Variable build quality can impact accuracy.

Choice 3: SHOP FOX's Track Saw

Our take: Economical choice for those who need to cut sheetrock or thin ply.

What we like: Great for light-duty cutting. The manageable weight gives easy portability. Depth limiter and riving knife included. Useful dust port for shop vac. Good value.

What we dislike: The 9-amp motor lacks power. Track is extra.

