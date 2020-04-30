Suffering from slow internet speeds in some parts of your home or office? A TP-Link WiFi Extender can accomplish what a single router or gateway can't always do: provide a huge boost to WiFi performance by eliminating dead zones. TP-Link has a range of WiFi extenders offering plenty of options for improved speed and reception.

This shopping guide contains insights into the best TP-Link WiFi extender for your needs. We've included a few product recommendations at the end, too, such as our top choice, the TP-Link AC-2600 WiFi Extender, to give you an idea of what is available for the specific extender configuration that will work best for your space.

Considerations when choosing TP-Link WiFi extenders

A WiFi extender helps improve wireless signals throughout a building, so that users can surf the internet at almost the same speeds that they can get when situated close to the main router or gateway. Keep in mind that an extender is not a mesh network -- it's usually much simpler and faster to set up.

Look for a TP-Link WiFi extender that is compatible with your current router and that matches or is close to the router's maximum data download speed. Using an extender that is much faster than the router's speed isn't a good use of your money, unless you plan to upgrade your router and purchase a faster internet plan in the near future.

One thing to consider is that you may not even need a WiFi extender. In smaller homes, shifting the location of the existing router to a central location, a few feet off the ground, can solve the problem.

Features

TP-Link WiFi extenders have similar features across their product line, regardless of the extender's size -- from palm-size plug-in types to models that sit on a desktop.

Several TP-Link extenders are powerline models, which use the electrical circuits running through a home's walls to transmit and receive signals to and from the router.

In other models, an antenna or an array of antennas enable the extender to receive and transmit WiFi signals. Antennas may be placed on the outside of the case and can be positioned in different directions (beamforming), or they may be out of sight inside the case.

The extender will have at least one Ethernet port (and up to four on larger models), and may also have a USB port. All extenders also have at least one LED light, which acts as an indicator that they're operating normally -- or experiencing a problem.

TP-Link WiFi extenders rely on a smartphone app called Tether for their initial setup and continuous management.

Price

Powerline extenders are a great budget option in the TP-Link line, in the $18 to $40 range, while a wide selection of either powerline or antenna-based WiFi extenders can be found for $50 to $140. Users needing a large area of coverage and the fastest speeds will find what they need for $150 to $179.

FAQ

Q. What kind of obstacles can a WiFi extender overcome?

A. Most frequently, WiFi signals encounter interference from solid walls of brick or stone, large metal items, and large appliances. A powerline extender may be a good solution to get around signal-blocking items like these.

Q. What's the best location for a TP-Link WiFi extender?

A. Ideally, the extender should be placed half the distance from the router to the location where you want the signal to extend.

TP-Link WiFi extenders we recommend

Best of the best: TP-Link AC2600 WiFi extender

Our take: A huge range of 14,000 square feet, excellent speed and detailed control over its features make this a top pick.

What we like: Very easy to set up thanks to the Tether app and its on-device indicator lights that help users adjust the beamforming antennas to optimal position. It's powerful and fast, too.

What we dislike: Far too much coverage for apartments and even average-sized homes.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link AC750 WiFi extender

Our take: A "just right" router with a slim profile for apartments and small homes, covering up to 1,200 square feet and providing excellent download speeds.

What we like: Perfect for smaller spaces, plugging into a wall outlet out of the way, with no external antennas. One-button setup with WPS-compatible routers, and dual-band connectivity.

What we dislike: Finding the best location for optimal signal extension can take a few tries.

Choice 3: TP-Link AC1900 Desktop WiFi Range Extender

Our take: A unique touchscreen interface, range of 10,000 square feet, and optimization for 4K streaming are big draws for this large extender designed for desk or cabinet placement.

What we like: With its smartphone-like functionality, setup and management is a breeze. Gamers will appreciate its 4K optimized design. Plenty of Ethernet ports for direct connections.

What we dislike: May need to be reset often in households with lots of high-bandwidth usage.

