Best toys for every age group

If you're buying toys this holiday season -- whether for your kids, grandkids, or grownup child -- it's important to pick an appropriate present for their age.

We found some of the best toys for every age range, from infants to adults, so you can purchase with confidence for anyone on your list who loves to play. From drones to LEGOS, from bath bombs to slime, there are options to delight any type of kid (or kid at heart).



Infants

GUND Baby Animated Flappy The Elephant

A squeeze of Flappy's foot will initiate a game of peek-a-boo using his oversized ears as he sings the perfect song for a friendly elephant: "Do Your Ears Hang Low." Not only is Flappy adorable, soft, and attention-grabbing, this durable plush toy sports premium stitching that keeps babies safe as they have fun playing with their new favorite pal. $29.80

Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth by Fisher-Price

If you need a toy that will keep active infants entertained for hours on end, the over 85 charming songs, happy sounds, and silly catchphrases of this dancing sloth won't disappoint. The silly sloth will encourage tots to dance and move, and its cheery introduction to the alphabet, counting, and colors is the educational icing on the cake for this groovy toy. $29.99

Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit

Placing your baby in their own private ball pit is sure to brighten their day. With 60 colorful plastic balls inside a plush turtle base featuring different textures plus a squeaker, mirror, and other tactile bonuses, it's sure to become their new favorite activity. Since this turtle turns into a squishy pillow when you zip up the ball pit, it's still a cuddly toy when it's time for a break. $79.99

Rattle 'n Rock Maracas by Fisher-Price

Colorful, super soft, and sounding a soothing jangle, these pom-pom topped rattling maracas by Fisher-Price are a fun iteration of the iconic infant toy with. Although your little one will certainly appreciate whichever color you pick out for them, Amazon has an exclusive orange and blue pair of soft-sounding and easy-to-clean Rattle 'n Rock Maracas available if that's your style. $6.99

Toddlers

Step2 Dino Rocker

While rocking horses are so last century, Step2's Dino Rocker is the smooth-edged, ultra-sturdy, must-have rocking toy of 2019. If you appreciate the idea of a preassembled riding toy that is certain to rock for years to come, you can check out the neon green dinosaur or the rainbow-maned unicorn rocker depending on your child's preference. $49.99

Kids Bike Helmet with 3D Character Features by Schwinn

Toddlers will make the most out of their first tricycle or ride-on toy far beyond the holidays, and these adorable little bike helmets will keep them safe as they cruise all the way to the end of the driveway and back. With a selection of designs including a firefighter's hat, teddy bear head, police cap, and pastel-themed sweetheart helmet available, toddlers will be happy to don their protective present before every ride. $9.99

Walk-A-Long Puppy by Hape

The wooden walk-a-long puppy that you remember from your childhood has come a long way since then, and this modern version improves upon the timeless toy with its rubber-rimmed wheels to prevent scuffing the floor as it sits and stands on its hind wheels like a real puppy. This flexible little red puppy is adorable, but we're just as impressed with Hape's wooden crocodile and water-filled turtle pull toys, too. $21.60

GUND Slumbers Teddy Bear

Teddy bears will never go out of style, but if you're in the market for the fluffiest, cuddliest, and sturdiest bear out there, you've got to go with GUND. This 17" brown bear is extremely soft, sports extra-durable stitching, and its embroidered paws, fuzzy chest patch, and textured nose will ensure that this teddy becomes your toddler's go-to sleeping buddy. $39.99

Young children (ages 3 - 8)

Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace by Little People

The rise of Elsa's beautiful ice palace was one of the most magical moments from Disney's Frozen, and kids will enjoy spending even more time with her crystal castle alongside Olaf and Elsa herself. This playset is extra-special due to its ability to grow taller (and reset as needed), its furnished rooms, and how it plays the memorable musical hit "Let It Go" when you place Elsa in just the right spot. $39.82

Cubby the Curious Bear by FurReal

With over 100 playful expressions, Cubby can play games and slurp down honey like it's going out of style and is every bit as cuddly as a traditional teddy bear. Kids will absolutely fall in love with Cubby as he twitches his nose, snoozes, dances, responds when spoken to, and gives the perfect bear hug. $99.99

Wraptiles by Little Live Pets

Remember slap-bands? Well, they're back with a vengeance in the form of Wraptiles, the colorful coldblooded creatures with plenty of attitude to spare. With your choice of Croxor the crocodile, Lizzagon the lizard, or Vipora the cobra, these clingy pets repeat phrases like grumpy parrots, nap when held upside down, and glare back at their owners with bright light-up eyes. $14.99

Gummy Candy Lab Science Kit by Thames & Kosmos

Sure, you can give the kids some festive sugary snacks for the holidays, but those candies would taste so much sweeter if they created their own fully customized gummy candies. This yummy kit makes it easy for children to design and cook up gummies in their favorite colors and flavors, with shapes like bears, fruits, and dolphins. $19.95

Children (ages 8 - 12)

LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander

Everyone loves the droids of the Star Wars universe, and a gift of three buildable bots is the ultimate gift for young fans. Not only can you assemble a swift Mouse Droid, a battle-ready Gonk Droid, and the heroic R2-D2 himself, LEGO also included the hardware and software needed to program each model to function, move, and sound just like their cinema counterparts. $199.95

Mega Slime & Putty Lab by National Geographic

With eight different putties and slimes to squish, stretch, and investigate, this oozing, bouncing, and glowing kit is perhaps the most fun STEM toy we've ever seen. Some highlights include making your own slime, pulling apart the fluffy putty, letting the snotty slime run through your fingers, and testing the limits of the strange magnetic goo. $29.99

Lite-Brite by Basic Fun

There's nothing quite like placing line after line of colored LED bulbs across the black backdrop, waiting for nighttime, and basking in the glow of your Lite-Brite artwork before bedtime. The classic toy is back and better than ever with over 200 bulbs and six templates to get kids started, and if they need more inspiration, you can find many more free designs online. $19.99

Make Your Own Bath Bombs by Klutz

Bath bombs are the best way to improve bathtime, but because they can be fairly pricy, most of us have to use them sparingly ... unless you know how to make your own! This kit provides enough materials to combine a kid's favorite fragrances, colors, and shapes to make up to 12 customized bath bombs. Trust us, crafting strawberry kiwi-scented penguin bath bombs is every bit as fun as it sounds. $21.99

Teenagers (ages 13 - 18)

LEGO Creator Expert Downtown Diner

If you have a teen who grew up with LEGO sets but tends to complete the average model far too quickly these days, it's time to up the stakes with a real challenge. The Downtown Diner features a surprisingly detailed three-story building, a boxing gym, and a recording studio with a whopping 10,260 pieces. It's guaranteed to keep veteran LEGO builders occupied for a while. $169.95

Strongarm Nerf N-Strike Elite

Take your Nerf battles to the next level with the lightning-fast Strongarm N-Strike Elite. No matter if you choose clear, purple, or orange, these Nerf launchers hold six foam darts in a rolling chamber, and if they move the slide up and down as they shoot, kids can rapid-fire darts all at once to ensure they hit their target. $14.34

Holy Stone Foldable Mini Nano RC Drone

Don't be intimidated by the price of high-end professional models if you spot a drone on someone's wish list, because this affordable, portable, and surprisingly simple-to-fly RC drone is sure to be a hit with beginners. It features three speeds, extra-easy controls, and the ability to return the little drone back to its pilot at the tap of a button. Teens will be performing tight 360 spins and pulling off tricks before you know it. $29.99

Unstable Unicorns Base Game

Unpredictable, silly, and strange is exactly how we like our card games, and Unstable Unicorns checks all our boxes. In a nutshell, players will compete against each other to collect a stable of seven unicorns while sabotaging each other with wild cards sporting hilariously silly illustrations. If you need to spice up your kid's gaming closet, Unstable Unicorns is a must. $19.97

Adults (18+)

Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset

What do you get for someone who lives and breathes their favorite movies, video games, and shows? How about a whole new way to experience them? The Oculus Go is compatible with over one thousand apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. It also connects with a ton of exciting VR games and transports viewers to the virtual realm without the hassle of being tethered to a PC. $249

Drawing Without Dignity

If you're tired of Monopoly and Connect 4, it's time to try out a whole new game that you can only play with your pals after the kids go to bed. Imagine R-rated Pictionary, and you're already halfway to understanding how hilariously nuts Drawing Without Dignity can get. But be warned: How vulgar the game gets depends on how you doodle. $25

Nanoblock Bonsai Pine Deluxe Edition

If you thought all building toys were for kids, you clearly haven't tried putting together one of the larger Nanoblock sets. Unlike LEGO, Nanoblock pieces are absolutely tiny, which means even the smaller sets will take you much longer than you'd expect to complete. With that said, this beautifully designed, 7-inch, 1,200-piece Nanoblock Bonsai Pine is a value-packed toy for patient adults who enjoy working with their hands. $65.99

