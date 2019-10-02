The best toy box

If you're looking for the perfect spot to store your child's toys, consider adding a toy box to your home. It helps keep everything in one place while being fully accessible to your little one.

Toy boxes are giant catch-all trunks that make cleanup easy. After playtime, you and your child can round up toys and dump them inside. For a little more organization, there are toy boxes with compartments to separate toys and books. Best of all, some toy boxes are designed to blend with the rest of your home's décor; they match playrooms with a pop of color or embrace neutral colors to match other rooms.

Take a look at our buying guide to choose a new toy box to hold all your child's favorite playthings and books. Our top pick is the KidKraft Limited Edition Toy Box, which has a classy furniture feel and child-safety features.

Considerations when choosing toy boxes

Toy box styles

Chest: This traditional style of toy box is comprised of a box with a lid that hinges open. Generally, they're made of wood, though they now sometimes utilize plastic and other synthetic materials. Some toy chests can double as seating and occasionally come with dedicated pillows.

Removable lid: These styles are reminiscent of plastic storage bins, as their lids easily snap on. Unlike chests, the lid completely separates from the box. Certain lid styles also feature additional snap-closure systems, which secure the lid and require more effort to open.

Collapsible: Collapsible boxes pop up and break down to be easily tucked away when they're no longer needed. They're not as durable as other styles since they use cardboard, fabric, or thin plastic sheets to form their frame. However, their versatility makes them incredibly convenient. They feature lids that hinge open and are closed by either a zipper or Velcro.

Bin: The difference between bins and other toy-box styles is the lack of a lid. Toys are easy to access, but since they're not enclosed, they're more susceptible to attracting dust. Bins come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, including wicker baskets and fabric totes.

Features

The majority of toy box features are geared toward child safety. Following are a few examples:

Safety hinges: These come in a variety of forms and protect hands and heads from injuries. They either prevent the lid from slamming shut or don't allow the lid to close if anything obstructs its path.

Ventilation holes: Ventilation holes (also in the form of handle slots) provide airflow throughout the box. This prevents children from suffocating if they become trapped inside.

Finger cutouts: These strategically-placed gaps between the lid and the box prevent crush injuries to hands in the event the lid closes unexpectedly. They're located at the corners and sides of toy boxes.

Organization

Most toy boxes have a single large compartment. If you're looking for a higher level of organization, consider an organizer style, which features compartments or drawers to house toys and books of different sizes. They're better for older children who have learned how to separate their toys are successful at post-playtime cleanup.

Price

Budget-friendly toy boxes cost up to $30 and are usually collapsible or on the small side. For sturdier models made of plastic or wood, expect to spend up to $70. If you want a toy box that has customized features or is more like a piece of furniture, you can spend close to $200.

FAQ

Q. What's the best place to put a toy box in my home?

A. You can put it in your child's bedroom or playroom or the room where they spend the most time. If you like to supervise your child while they play, place it in a common area like a living room or basement.

Q. Should I purchase more than one toy box?

A. Yes, you can. It helps to keep all toys organized instead of housing only some of them with the rest strewn all over the place. If you get matching toy boxes, you can achieve a coordinated look in a room.

Toy boxes we recommend

Best of the best: KidKraft's Limited Edition Toy Box

Our take: Traditional design with plenty of storage space. Can be repurposed after childhood as a storage trunk.

What we like: Safety features on lid to protect little hands. Sturdy enough to function as a bench.

What we dislike: Heavy and expensive. May be a bit wide for small spaces.

Best bang for your buck: Great Useful Stuff's Collapsible Toy Chest with Flip-Top Lid

Our take: Affordable lightweight pop-up chest with soft features to make it ultra-safe.

What we like: Space-savvy design is liked by parents since it can fold away. Neutral colors and surprisingly durable construction.

What we dislike: Has a weight limit and can buckle if overfilled.

Choice 3: Delta Children's Deluxe Book and Toy Organizer

Our take: Colorful multipurpose design to house toys and books alike. Individual compartments keep toys organized.

What we like: Tiered design at the right height for kids. Slimline design makes it easy to fit in most rooms.

What we dislike: Assembly takes a while, as instructions aren't very clear.

