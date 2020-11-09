The best toy of 2020

As adults grow older, they tend to forget what types of things captivated their attention as a child. This can make it hard for an adult to buy a toy that truly engages a youngster.

To know which toys are best, you have to know what’s available and match it to what your child likes.

While we can't tell you what intrigues your child, we can introduce you to the top toys of 2020.

In this article, we've provided a little insight on what makes a great toy and listed our top three picks of the year. To find out what they are, keep reading.

Best toys of 2020Hasbro Furreal Disney The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba Interactive Plush Toy: When you roar at this plush Simba, he roars right back! It's our new top choice for 2020. Lego Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Building Kit: Lego and augmented reality? You bet this imaginative adventure toy sails onto our list this year. Barbie Dreamtopia Sparkle Lights Mermaid: She's the most popular doll in the world, and she's a mermaid! She's also one of our new favorites for 2020.

What you need to know before buying a toy

The first and most important step when buying toys is to make sure you purchase one that’s safe for your child to play with.

Next, hone in on your child's interests. One way to do that is to pick an activity your child likes. Some children may enjoy solving puzzles and overcoming challenges. Others may like a little friendly competition that can be experienced with games. Building objects from kits (or from scratch) or learning something new may be what intrigues some kids. Using imagination to bring dolls and stuffed animals to life to create wondrous adventures might be the magic ingredient. Maybe your child has a mix of all of these interests. The idea is to find a toy centered around an activity your child enjoys doing.

Another way to choose is to consider whether your child gravitates toward certain types of characters or themes. For instance, some kids don't care what the toy is as long as it involves their favorite Disney character, or a toy or a game based on their favorite movie or television show.

One of the best parts of buying a toy is the incredible price range available. You can spend $1 or you can spend several hundred dollars — the choice is yours. Whatever your budget, you can find a toy priced just right for you.

FAQQ. How do I know if a toy is safe for my child?

A. The best and quickest way to know if a toy is safe for your child is to only purchase one that is age appropriate. A toy designed for a 7-year-old may not only be frustrating for a 3-year-old, it could have small pieces that are a choking hazard.

Q. Is there any way to tell if a toy has been recalled?

A. Yes. Consumer Products Safety Commission has a website with a searchable database. Visit the website and enter the name of the toy to see if there have ever been any recall notices issued.

In-depth reviews for best toys

Best of the best: Hasbro Furreal Disney The Lion King Mighty Roar Simba Interactive Plush Toy

What we like: This animated plush toy has over 100 sound and motion combinations. It’s fully interactive and responds to both touch and sounds. Simba can move his eyes, ears, mouth, head, legs, and tail while making lots of sounds from the movie.

What we dislike: This is a high-priced item.

Best bang for your buck: Lego Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Building Kit

What we like: With over 300 pieces, this nautical-themed Lego set will have kids playing for hours. Besides an albino alligator and a ghost dog, this set includes ghost hunters Jack Davids and Parker L. Jackson, spooky pirates, an augmented reality app, and more.

What we dislike: While most users praise this set for its spooky "hidden side" app, others felt the app didn't offer much.

Choice 3: Barbie Dreamtopia Sparkle Lights Mermaid

What we like: This mermaid Barbie has pink-streaked hair, a sparkling tail, and magical swimming motion. She can be used either in or out of the water, which makes her the perfect companion for a variety of occasions.

What we dislike: Rarely, the lights in Barbie's tail either didn't come on when she was placed in the water or shut off when she was removed from the water.

