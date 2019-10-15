The best towel warmer

While a towel warmer may be a luxury, it offers a bit more function than meets the eye. In addition to serving up toasty towels, the appliance warms up your bathroom, stops mold and mildew from forming on damp towels, and it's a convenient spot to dry a few delicate hand washables. We've focused on electric towel warmers instead of the pricey hydronic models that run off central heating systems. We especially like the electric Amba Radiant Hardwired Curved warmer for its reliability and for its ability to heat up fast.

Considerations when choosing towel warmers

Towel warmers are generally small appliances meant for limited bathroom spaces. If you want to put more than one bath towel on your warmer, look for "family-size" rail warmers. A petite four-bar towel warmer, for example, can run about 16" long (side to side), 28" high, and 3" deep to fit small wall spaces. An average towel warmer will run about 21" to 23" long (side-to-side), 36" high, and 13" deep. A large towel warmer may run about 64" tall, but not necessarily wider, to give you more bars on which to hang your towels.

If you're handy, installation of most towel warmers will go smoothly. Or, if you prefer a wall-mounted model, call in a professional. A wall-mounted unit works well in a small bathroom because it won't take up floor space. If you want a simple, portable warmer, go for a freestanding unit that you can simply plug in. Freestanding units will take up more room in your bathroom, largely because of their base and legs.

Features

Many freestanding rail units can be turned into wall-mounted units if the feet or base are removed. If you want that option, make sure to check whether the feet are removable.

Electric towel warmers usually warm up to a safe maximum temperature between 100º and 150ºF. Towel warmers heat up differently, which may affect its maximum temperature. An electric towel warmer may have dry heating elements inside the tubes of the rails that heat up. Or, there could be an element that heats up oil or water inside the towel rails. Either way, towel warmers use low energy-consumption rates regardless of how they heat up.

Some wall-mounted models may have slightly curved rails. The curve gives you some room behind the bar so you can easily fit towels that are hung over the rung. If you have limited space, note how far the curve actually sticks out and opt for a smaller radius.

Price

You don't need to spend thousands of dollars for a decent-quality electric towel warmer. Smaller freestanding electric towel warmers can be found at low prices that fall between $56 and $129 and have from four to five rails for towels. From $129 to $192, you'll find larger, more streamlined chrome rail towel warmer units that are either freestanding or wall-mounted. Over $200, you'll find taller, slightly wider rail towel units that also come in various finishes, such as copper or brushed stainless steel.

FAQ

Q. What's a cabinet or pail towel warmer?

A. A cabinet towel warmer differs from a rail towel warmer. A cabinet or pail warmer is a closed container that plugs into an outlet to warm towels. This style of warmer has one huge benefit: A cabinet/pail warmer will thoroughly and uniformly warm up towels to a higher degree than units with a rail design. Even a small blanket can fit into these enclosed units. The con? Enclosed units can only warm up your towels, they don't fully dry them.

Q. Are towel warmers safe to use?

A. In general, towel warmers are safe appliances, although any electric item needs to be installed correctly and monitored. There are now models with built-in timers to give you peace of mind. Also, it's unwise to install any towel warmer behind the bathroom door; a door can block the warmer and trap hot air, causing high temperatures that could cause damage. Otherwise, make certain you plug a towel warmer into a grounded or GFCI outlet away from the vicinity of splashing water. Though rails warm up, they are never hot enough to burn your skin. That means kids are safe around rail-designed towel warmers. With that said, make sure you don't stub your toes and feet into a hot rail. Lastly, never touch the inside heating elements of an enclosed cabinet or pail towel warmer.

Towel warmers we recommend

Best of the best: Amba's Radiant Hardwired Curved

Our take: A sturdy, well-made, and quality towel warmer with a rapid heating time that's worth the extra cost.

What we like: An abundance of handsome stainless steel bars, horizontal and vertical bars all heat, consumes minimal power, and the slight curve to the horizontal bars gives you a bit more room to place fluffy towels.

What we dislike: Though it's not a hydronic warmer, it's also not a simple plug-in rack. It can be tricky to install without a professional to hardwire it into your electrical system.

Best bang for your buck: LCM Home Fashion's Six-Bar Freestanding

Our take: A well-priced, sturdy freestanding warmer that needs zero installation and is durable enough to warm up a small throw or blanket for your bed.

What we like: The power switch stays lit when the unit is on, and it takes about 30 minutes to reach a toasty 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It has a modern and streamlined profile that fits well into smaller spaces. The feet can be removed to turn it into a wall-mounted plug-in unit.

What we dislike: The rack is on the smaller side.

Choice 3: Warmrails' Hyde Park Towel Warmer

Our take: An affordable and slightly larger freestanding unit that holds a few more items than comparable towel warmers.

What we like: A longer seven-foot power cord means you have more flexibility where you can place it in your bathroom. The bars have a sparkling chrome finish. Safe around small children because it doesn't warm up as hot as comparable units.

What we dislike: Doesn't always heat up as hot or as evenly as other warmers.

