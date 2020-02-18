The best TOTO toilet

In the market for a new toilet? With so many models, it can be hard to narrow your choices. When you consider any toilet by TOTO, you always end up with a quality, long-lasting loo.

TOTO toilets are engineered to provide a comfortable experience with a variety of efficient features. In fact, many of their toilets are specially designed to be compliant with stringent regulations from the ADA, as well as city or municipal flow codes. Even with a heavy focus on functionality, TOTO toilets have sleek, streamlined designs to complement your bathroom.

Read our buying guide on TOTO toilets to learn about their cutting-edge models. Our top pick, TOTO's Drake Two-Piece Toilet with Elongated Bowl, features a classic high-profile design and a powerful cleansing flush.

Considerations when choosing TOTO toilets

TOTO toilet designs

Classic two-piece: TOTO's classic two-piece toilets are their most affordable designs, so if you're on a budget, be on the lookout for these. They feature either elongated or round seats and match the overall décor of most bathrooms.

One-piece toilet: These sleek, minimalist designs are ideal for modern homes. One-piece TOTO toilets tend to be at the top of the price range but have contemporary curb appeal.

Wall-hung toilet: If you'd like to free up space in your bathroom, opt for one of TOTO's wall-hung toilets. You probably need to hire a professional plumber to install the tank system for these, so calculate that expense into your overall toilet budget.

Neorest toilet: Modern luxury abounds with TOTO's Neorest toilets. They're exactly why some toilets are called thrones, as they're outfitted with sensor-driven lids, heated seats, personal cleansing wands, and self-flushing actions.

Features

Bowl shape

TOTO toilets are available with elongated or round bowls. Many consumers agree elongated bowls are far more comfortable for sitting, but the added comfort comes with a higher price tag. With that said, round styles are still plenty comfortable and remain the more affordable option.

Trapway style

Trapways are the inner tubing in a toilet that carries water to and from the bowl. When it comes to which one you should get, rest assured they all do the same thing and choose the one that appeals to you.

Exposed trapways have visible tubing on each side of the toilet, whereas skirted models have a smooth, easy-to clean rim. Concealed trapways resemble skirted styles, but they don't have the same shape uniformity.

Height

The standard height of toilets is 15 inches from the floor, but they can be a bit too low for some people. Universal toilets, on the other hand, are approximately 18 inches high, making them ADA compliant. If you'd like to customize the height of your toilet, there's obviously more leeway -- plumbing and pipes permitting -- with a wall-mounted TOTO toilet.

Washlets

If you like the idea of a bidet, consider a TOTO toilet featuring washlets. These nifty features spray water for personal cleansing. Select TOTO toilets come with washlets, like the Neorest series, though you can purchase them separately.

Price

Wallet-friendly TOTO toilets cost between $250 and $500 and mostly consist of two-piece designs. Those priced closer to $1,000 typically include one-piece and wall-mounted styles. If you want all the bells and whistles in a TOTO toilet, expect to spend between $2,500 and $4,000.

FAQ

Q. What does GPF mean?

A. GPF stands for gallons per flush. This refers to the amount of water used every time you flush. Some of TOTO's eco-friendly, low-GPF toilets have .08 to 1.6 GPF. If you live in a town with strict codes on water consumption, considering GPF is a must as you compare toilets.

Q. I'm a big fan of my TOTO toilet. Does the company offer other bathroom products?

A. Yes, and there are plenty if you'd like a totally TOTO bathroom. They manufacture freestanding bathtubs, faucets, bidets, and showers. TOTO also has an impressive line of commercial products well-suited for a variety of buildings.

TOTO toilets we recommend

Best of the best: TOTO Drake Two-Piece Toilet with Elongated Bowl

Our take: Easy installation. Meets low-flow codes.

What we like: Powerful flush and a sanagloss finish to keep particles and dust at bay.

What we dislike: Doesn't meet ADA height requirements. Occasional seat alignment issues.

Best bang for your buck: TOTO Eco Drake Two-Piece Toilet

Our take: Low-flow model is excellent for cities with strict flow standards.

What we like: Updated model compliant with low-flow laws. Easy installation.

What we dislike: Flush handle may require replacement sooner than expected.

Choice 3: TOTO Vespin II Two-Piece High-Efficiency Toilet

Our take: Pricey but comes with all the bells and whistles of a high-efficiency toilet.

What we like: Height meets ADA regulations. Saves water with dual-flush action.

What we dislike: You'll need a plumber to handle installation for this model.

