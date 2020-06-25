The best tote bag

Finding a bag that meets your approval and holds all your essentials can be a challenge. A tote bag is a great option, as many are just as stylish as they are spacious.

Tote bags are best known for their boxy, structured designs. Being accommodating is their top priority, as they usually have a single oversized pocket to hold items of all shapes and sizes. In the event you prefer more organization, there are also tote bags with pockets and compartments.

Our buying guide simplifies your purchase by sharing an overview of popular styles and a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, YALUXE's Oxford Nylon Work Tote, has a professional appearance and expands to fit files, magazines, and devices up to 15.6 inches.

Considerations when choosing tote bags

Popular materials

When it comes to tote bags, there's a plethora of material choices. For the most part, they fall into two categories: real materials and synthetic materials.

Leather tote bags are popular for their quality and styles, though they require a long-term commitment to leather care. Canvas totes made from cotton are well-liked for their lightweight design, though their soft fabric means they lack structural integrity.

Vegan leather is an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to leather, though low-quality bags often deteriorate quickly. Polyester is fade-free and durable but won't keep contents dry. Nylon is durable with its water-resistant and tear-resistant weave.

Dimensions

While there's no standard size for tote bags, smaller bags average 13 inches in width, and larger bags are closer to 24 inches. Height ranges anywhere from 8 to 16 inches. As far as choosing a tote bag based on dimensions, it's recommended to survey your most-carried items to determine exactly how much space you need.

Shoulder-strap styles

Tote bags have two handles on opposing sides, and they should be long enough to comfortably tuck the bag beneath your arm. On average, they have a handle drop of 9 to 12 inches. Some tote bags are adjustable, so you can change the strap length with traditional buckles or slide buckles.

Features

Closures

It's not unusual for tote bags to have no closure at all, meaning the top is fully open and easily accessible. As convenient as it is, open-top tote bags often attract pickpockets, and they're prone to falling over and spilling items.

Many tote bags are equipped with zipper, button, or snap closures. Zipper closures remain the most popular, as they offer the most security. Button closures are magnetic and hold strong even when your bag is jostled, which is why they're more popular than regular snap closures.

Compartments

The signature feature of tote bags is the oversized single compartment. With that said, most designs have at least one additional pocket or compartment. There are also highly organized tote bags with a series of pockets which are popular among professionals and students.

Price

Entry-level tote bags costing between $10 and $30 tend to be simple in design. Tote bags priced between $40 and $70 are better quality and many are made by famous name brands. If you prefer a designer tote bag, be prepared to spend between $100 and $400.

FAQ

Q. Which type of tote bag is best for air travel?

A. Make sure the tote bag has the right dimensions to meet carry-on requirements. Once you establish that, your best option is a nylon style with a few pockets. Many totes in this category (especially those geared toward travel) also come with crossbody straps for additional carrying options.

Q. What do I do if the straps of my tote bag break?

A. The easiest solution is to simply buy a new tote bag. Some people with leather tote bags opt to have them repaired by a dry cleaner or cobbler, though the cost of this service can be as expensive as replacing the tote bag.

Tote bags we recommend

Best of the best: YALUXE's Oxford Nylon Work Tote

Our take: Excellent choice for a professional tote with plenty of space to accommodate essentials and then some.

What we like: Fits devices up to 15 inches. All-weather construction with waterproof nylon.

What we dislike: Soft sides means overstuffing the bag results in noticeable lumps.

Best bang for your buck: Handy Laundry's Canvas Tote

Our take: Classic and affordable canvas tote with quality design elements for those who are tough on bags.

What we like: Made in the U.S.A. with recycled cotton. Full-length top zipper and oversized outer pocket.

What we dislike: Soft design means it can flop over and contents could spill out if it's not zipped closed.

Choice 3: Scarleton's Stylish Reversible Tote

Our take: The right choice for those seeking a go-to bag that coordinates well with a number of outfits.

What we like: Reversible 15-inch tote made from quality vegan leather. Comes with a bonus coin purse.

What we dislike: Doesn't have pockets, so it's not for you if you're looking for organization.

