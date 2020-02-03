The best Toshiba external hard drive

Anyone looking for an external hard drive to back up and secure their most important data shouldn't settle for just any model. Toshiba's lineup of premium storage devices are reliable, provide a large capacity, and are extremely easy to use. With that said, Toshiba offers quite a few external hard drives of different storage capacities and performance. In addition, their hard drives may be designed with desktop use or portability in mind.

To find the right Toshiba external hard drive for your needs, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite is the high-performing Toshiba Canvio for Desktop External Hard Drive, which comes in several sizes.

Considerations when choosing Toshiba external hard drives

Capacity

If you aren't sure how much storage you will need when shopping for a Toshiba external hard drive, consider the average size of the data that you backup and transfer on a regular basis, and then double it. It's always better to have an external hard drive with a larger capacity for those times when you really need it. Toshiba offers a range of sizes, but 1 or 2TB is enough for most people's needs.

Portability

If you plan on buying an external hard drive for your desktop computer, it really doesn't matter much how bulky it is, but for anyone who needs to travel with their data, it is worth seeking out a portable model. External hard drives designed with portability in mind are slimmer and lighter than others, but many of these devices store just as much data as their chunkier desktop counterparts.

Usage

Some external drives prioritize file transfer speed over an overall higher storage capacity, and vice-versa. As you compare models, remember that Toshiba's external hard drives tend to focus on additional storage, while an external solid state drive will usually move data much more quickly.

Features

Connectivity options

While the majority of Toshiba's external hard drives plug and play with computers via a USB 3.0 or 2.0 port, some utilize the newer USB-C connection option, which allows for faster data transfer speeds. You will be fine with a model that relies on mainstream USB 3.0/2.0 ports, but if your PC features a USB-C connection, it is worth investing in an external drive that is able to move your files extremely quickly.

Style

Although Toshiba's basic models are often matte or glossy black, their premium external hard drives are available in a range of colors and finishes to match your personal style. For instance, the Toshiba Canvio Slim is offered in vibrant shades of red, blue, and white, alongside a few sturdy aluminum-lined variants.

Security

If you plan on traveling with your external hard drive, it may be in your best interest to purchase a device that incorporates a password protection and automatic data backup features. If you are storing important or sensitive data, built-in security may provide you with peace of mind if your hard drive is ever lost or stolen.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to install any new software to use a Toshiba external hard drive?

A. No. Toshiba's storage solutions were designed to simply plug in to your PC via a USB port so you can begin dragging and dropping files immediately.

Q. I am interested in a Toshiba external hard drive that features an auto-backup feature. How does that work?

A. Models with an auto-backup feature include Toshiba Storage Backup Software, which allows users to set a certain time or regular intervals for the device to automatically secure your saved data.

Toshiba external hard drives we recommend

Best of the best: Toshiba Canvio for Desktop External Hard Drive

Our take: If you regularly move huge files to and from your desktop PC and need a storage option that is as sizable as it is fast, this external drive is Toshiba's absolute best.

What we like: Available in 3TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 6TB sizes. Compact design. Simple plug-and-play operation. Swiftly transfers large amounts of data. Glossy black finish.

What we dislike: No built-in password protection option.

Best bang for your buck: Toshiba Canvio Slim External Hard Drive

Our take: Especially secure, stylish, and sturdy, the Canvio Slim is a featherweight external hard drive that was designed to travel alongside you.

What we like: Affordable price for the storage provided. Available in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, and 4TB models. Auto-backup feature. Lightweight and slim design. Multiple color options.

What we dislike: Macintosh owners will need to reformat this model to use it.

Choice 3: Toshiba Canvio Basics Portable External Hard Drive

Our take: Canvio Basics is a simple, yet reliable storage solution for average daily use, and if you don't require additional security for your data, this device is worth your consideration.

What we like: Comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, and 4TB sizes. Durable. Simple plug-and-play connectivity. Moderately priced. Designed for travel.

What we dislike: No auto backup or password protection features.

