From enchiladas to quesadillas, many of the tastiest Mexican dishes feature tortillas in a big way. You can buy premade tortillas at any grocery store, but many home cooks want to try their hand at making homemade tortillas to control the quality of the ingredients. If you're going to make your own tortillas, you need a tortilla maker to press the dough into a thin, even circle before cooking them. Some tortilla makers also cook the tortillas after they're pressed to save you a step.

With our convenient buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to choose the best tortilla maker for your kitchen. We also offer a few specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Victoria, which is made from pre-seasoned cast iron that makes pressing tortillas as easy as can be.

Considerations when choosing tortilla makers

Material

Tortilla makers are available in several different materials, which differ in terms of performance, durability, maintenance, and features.

Cast-iron tortilla makers are extremely effective in pressing tortilla dough because of their weight. They're also incredibly durable, though they require seasoning and must be washed carefully. The fact that a cast-iron tortilla maker is so heavy can also make them challenging for some people to handle.

Aluminum tortilla makers don't press tortillas as easily as cast-iron models, but they don't require as much maintenance. They aren't as heavy, so they're easier to move around the kitchen. However, an aluminum tortilla maker won't last as long as a cast-iron model.

Wooden tortilla makers are often used in traditional Mexican kitchens, and many home cooks appreciate their appearance. They tend to be larger than metal models, but wood doesn't hold up as well because it's prone to cracking and warping. Mesquite or oak tortilla makers usually offer the best durability.

Plastic tortilla makers are a budget-friendly option, but they are rather flimsy -- they don't press the tortilla dough well and can break fairly easily.

Electric tortilla makers not only press the tortillas, they cook them, too. You can make other foods on them, such as pitas and flatbreads. They tend to be the most expensive tortilla makers, and they don't always create completely flat tortillas.

Features

Tortilla size

Corn tortillas range in size from six to 12 inches, so you can find tortilla makers in several sizes. A maker that prepares eight-inch tortillas is usually your best bet because it's ideal for burritos, quesadillas, and enchiladas, but if you mainly make tacos, a six-inch maker may be a better fit.

If you prefer 10- or 12-inch tortillas, you may need an electric tortilla maker. Manual makers of that size are generally too heavy for home use.

Tortilla thickness

Most corn tortillas measure about an eighth of an inch thick. Some models can make even thinner tortillas, but if you choose a model made of a lighter material like aluminum or plastic, it can be more difficult to get your tortillas as thin as you'd like.

Cast-iron finish

If you choose a cast-iron tortilla maker, you can choose from a few different finishes. Some models have a silver coating on the exterior that can help prevent rusting, though the silver can flake off. Others have a powder coating that provides a smooth finish that doesn't flake. You can also find unfinished cast-iron tortilla makers that only have a sealing coat, which can rust if they're soaked in water or not dried properly.

Ease of storage

A tortilla maker's size usually determines how easy it is to store. Wooden models are usually larger, so they can take up a lot of space in your cabinet. Cast-iron tortilla makers are smaller, but their weight can make finding storage space more difficult. Aluminum tortilla makers are the easiest to store because they're small and lightweight.

Indicator lights

Most electric tortilla makers feature an indicator light that lets you know that your maker is turned on. Some models have a light that indicates when the maker has reached the proper temperature for cooking the tortillas.

Price

In the $20 and under price range, you can find plastic, aluminum, wooden, and cast-iron tortilla makers that make six-inch tortillas. For $20 to $35, you can find higher-quality wood, cast iron, and aluminum models, as well as some electric models that can produce six- to 10-inch tortillas. The majority of electric tortilla makers cost $35 and up.

FAQ

Q. Can I make flour tortillas with a tortilla maker?

A. Tortilla makers are typically used to make corn tortillas. Flour tortilla dough needs to be rolled (not pressed) in order to break down the gluten in it.

Q. What else can I make with an electric tortilla maker?

A. It can vary from model to model, but you can usually make pitas, flatbread, roti, and chapati with an electric tortilla maker.

Tortilla makers we recommend

Best of the best: Victoria's Eight-Inch Cast-Iron Tortilla Press

Our take: Made of pre-seasoned cast iron, this maker can press tortillas quickly and easily. While fairly heavy, it's one of the best tortilla makers on the market.

What we like: The heavy cast-iron top makes pressing nearly effortless. Can also be used to press pizza dough. Pressing plates are completely flat, so it produces perfect tortillas.

What we dislike: Features a design that can be difficult to move. Fairly pricey. Some durability issues with top plate and handle.

Best bang for your buck: Harold Import Co.'s Tortilla Press

Our take: An excellent tortilla maker for home cooks who make tortillas occasionally and don't want a pricey cast-iron model. Tortillas aren't large enough for burritos, but ideal for making tacos and even chips.

What we like: Offers a lightweight feel with aluminum construction. Compact design that's easy to store. Also works well for pitas and personal pizzas.

What we dislike: Makes six-inch tortillas, which aren't as versatile as larger options. Must press hard to get the tortillas thin enough.

Choice 3: IMUSA's Cast-Aluminum Tortilla and Roti Press

Our take: This affordable eight-inch press makes authentic-tasting tortillas once you get the hang of it.

What we like: Presses tortillas to perfection. Durable cast-aluminum construction. Simple to clean. Attractive silver finish. Responsive customer service.

What we dislike: Takes some practice to get tortillas just right.

