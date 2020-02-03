The best Toro leaf blower

When you want a quick and easy way to clean leaves up around your home, your best bet is a leaf blower. When you want the most powerful and dependable leaf blower available, your best bet is a Toro. Toro is an industry leader in creating leaf blowers that are easy to use and effective. Not only do Toro leaf blowers use their powerful motors to blow leaves into neat piles for cleanup, some even have vacuum features for collecting the leaves directly into a bag.

If you're ready to buy a new Toro leaf blower, keep reading. Our buying guide includes expert advice and reviews of some favorites. Our choice for best of the best, the versatile Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower/Vac, includes just about every function you could want in a leaf blower.

Considerations when choosing Toro leaf blowers

Corded vs. cordless

Toro leaf blowers are dependable and easy to use, whether they be corded or cordless. Which type you choose comes down to personal preference above all else. Corded models are reliable because you never have to contend with a dead battery when you need to use your blower. What's more, they're generally less expensive than their cordless counterparts. Unfortunately, your range of motion with a corded model is limited by the length of the cord and the location of your power outlet.

Cordless Toro leaf blowers, on the other hand, offer more freedom of movement because you're not tethered to a single electrical outlet. Although the battery packs on cordless blowers make them heavier than corded models, they're still lighter than most gas-powered blowers. The downside of these blowers is that the batteries usually only last for 30 to 45 minutes, at which point you need to recharge. You can purchase an additional battery to have on hand when your primary power runs out.

Power

Toro leaf blowers offer different maximum wind power ratings, depending on the model. Most Toro leaf blowers can blast winds between 150 and 250 mph. Your power needs are based primarily on the needs you have around your home. For most basic leaf blowing jobs, 150 mph should be plenty of power. However, if you have a lot of large trees to contend with, you may want to opt for a more powerful option up to 250 mph.

Single vs. dual handles

While some Toro leaf blowers have a single handle, others have two handles. Dual handle blowers offer more accuracy, while single handle machines allow you to use your free hand for bagging or other tasks.

Features

Speed adjustment

Some Toro electric leaf blowers include a speed adjustment feature for a more customized experience. Using a lower speed on cordless blowers gives you extended battery life and keeps the noise level low. It can even reduce the blower's vibration, offering your arms relief during an extended cleaning session.

Nozzles

Toro leaf blowers usually include a number of different nozzle shapes for different leaf blowing needs. While oval, flat, and rectangular nozzles increase precision for leaf sweeping, a round nozzle is better at moving small sticks and wet leaves.

Power switch position

Most Toro leaf blowers have their power switch close to the machine's main handle. This is a convenient design feature, as it allows you to turn the blower off immediately if it becomes clogged during the course of use.

Price

Most Toro leaf blowers cost between $40 and $200. $40 Toro leaf blowers are lower-powered corded models. If you spend $100, expect to get either a corded or cordless model with moderate power ratings. For $200, you can purchase a high-powered cordless unit that also includes vacuum and mulching functions.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to wear ear protection when using my Toro leaf blower?

A. It's a good idea to protect your ears when using any leaf blower. Extended periods of high volume noise of any sort can cause long-term damage to your hearing. Use protective ear covers or plugs when leaf blowing to protect yourself from hearing loss.

Q. Can I still use my Toro leaf blower if my neighborhood has noise restrictions in place?

A. You should be able to use your Toro leaf blower at lower speeds and avoid any issues of noise complaints. However, if you need to use your blower at full capacity, be sure to check your neighborhood's specific noise policies so that you can do your work within the allotted time period.

Toro leaf blowers we recommend

Best of the best: Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower/Vac

Our take: A triple-function leaf blower that can help you deal with leaves better than almost any other model on the market.

What we like: Blower, vacuum, and mulcher functions. Powerful blower of up to 250 mph. Bottom-zip bag. Includes cord storage hook.

What we dislike: Some users reported that dust blows out of the bag when using vacuum function.

Best bang for your buck: Toro 51618 Super Blower/Vacuum with Shredder

Our take: A highly adjustable model that gets the job done at a fair price.

What we like: Speed of up to 225 mph. Leaf shredder function. Easy to assemble/disassemble with quick-release latch.

What we dislike: Vacuum bag can be hard to empty.

Choice 3: Toro PowerPlex 51690T Cordless Blower

Our take: A powerful mid-range option with an extended run time.

What we like: Concentrator nozzle offers speed of up to 150 mph. Brushless motor leads to extended battery life. Easy to use with one hand.

What we dislike: Nozzle assembly can be difficult to use.

