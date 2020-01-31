The best tool chest

Tools are an investment that last for decades -- or even the duration of one's career -- so, they deserve to be kept somewhere safe. Not only does a tool chest protect your tools, but it also allows you to bring them anywhere.

Tool chests offer more order and organization than a regular toolbox. When you pile tools in a jumble, it's hard to find that screwdriver or drill bit when you need it. In a tool chest, however, each item has a dedicated place. If you'd like to keep similar tools together, opt for a tool chest with several drawers. For those who need a portable solution, there are even compact tool chests equipped with handles.

Your tools deserve a fitting home, which is why we've assembled this buying guide, with reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is the Gerstner International Red Oak 11-Drawer Top Chest. Its craftsman-inspired design features felt-lined drawers and chrome hardware.

Considerations when choosing tool chests

Organization

To choose a tool chest that suits you best, consider the shape and size of your tools. Tools like hammers, screwdrivers, and wrenches are somewhat thin, so they'll fit in most drawers. If you have specialty tools or power tools, however, you'll need a tool chest with a few drawers deep enough to accommodate them.

Portability vs. mobility

Portable tool chests often resemble oversized toolboxes, as they have handles at the top or the sides. They can be lifted and moved if necessary, though if they're filled to capacity, they might be too heavy for one person to lift.

Mobile tool chests are on casters, so you can wheel them around your shop or garage. They're convenient and easy to move. Wheels can usually be locked to prevent the toolbox from traveling or bumping into surrounding objects.

Steel

Most tool chests are made of thick steel to support the weight of a tool collection. Manufacturers often list the maximum load rating for drawers, which ranges from 10 to 200 pounds. Steel is also a preferred material given its durability; well-made tool chests, for example, can last for several decades.

Features

Drawers

Drawers in quality tool chests are typically lined, either with felt or EVA mats to limit how much tools move inside them. Some tool chests won't come with a lining, though their manufacturer may sell compatible mats separately.

Another sign of a quality tool chest is the ease of opening and closing drawers. Slides supported by ball bearings that glide seamlessly hold up to wear and tear better than other drawer mechanisms.

Versatility

Tool chests are dynamic, especially those with features that boost their versatility. Certain larger styles have a wooden top to provide a working space or include a built-in power strip. Tool chests can also be stackable, allowing you to customize your total unit by stacking various compatible chests.

Warranty

Tool chests are big investments, which is why it's best to take the manufacturer warranty into consideration when buying one. Top manufacturers stand by their tool chests, some of which even offer lifetime guarantees against manufacturer defects. Even limited warranties are worthwhile, as some can be as long as five to 15 years.

Price

Tool chests with four drawers cost up to $100, though quality can be subpar. Mid-range tool chests are priced between $100 and $500 and include a much larger collection of drawers. If you need a specialized tool chest for your career or hobby, expect to spend $1,000 and above.

FAQ

Q. Will my homeowners' insurance cover my tool chest and tools?

A. It depends on your policy. If you do have coverage for these items, especially since they can run upward of $20,000 for some craftsmen or tradesmen, you should inventory each item. Keep purchase information and documentation, as it will help to expedite the claims process.

Q. Will I be able to stack tool chests from different manufacturers?

A. Even if it seems like they fit on top of one another, you shouldn't stack them. Stacking chests from the same manufacturer are designed for a perfect fit, as they're balanced and secure in one way or another. Tools and chests are heavy, so you don't want to risk the tool chest toppling over and causing serious injury.

Tool chests we recommend

Best of the best: Gerstner International's Red Oak 11-Drawer Top Chest

Our take: American-style chest finely crafted with green felt drawer liners.

What we like: Chrome hardware and smoothly-opening drawers. Unique look well-suited for indoor tinkering.

What we dislike: It's a replica made with mostly veneered wood.

Best bang for your buck: Craftsman's Three-Drawer Metal Portable Chest Toolbox

Our take: Signature Craftsman quality. Attractive red and black design with silver details.

What we like: Safe-lock design. Drawers open smoothly. Portable design with reinforced handle.

What we dislike: Lid must be opened to access all other compartments.

Choice 3: Kennedy Manufacturing's Eight-Drawer Machinist's Chest with Friction Sides

Our take: Simple and durable chest popular among mechanics and machinists.

What we like: Compact and portable. Offers a high level of organization and has a tubular lock.

What we dislike: Some details like ball bearings and drawers could be better.

