The best tool belt

Wearing a good tool belt is like having an extra pair of hands. You don't have to keep bending down and riffling through your toolbox to find the right tool; it's right there where you need it. Their usefulness is underlined by the extensive choice you have. So, we've been checking out the materials and specifications, and we've put together a concise buyer's guide to help you with your decision. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Occidental Leather 9855 Tool Bag Set, combines exceptional quality with toughness and versatility that will satisfy the most demanding professional.

Considerations when choosing tool belts

Pockets, pouches, and bags

From the most basic general-purpose models to those designed to suit particular trades -- carpenters, roofers, electricians, plumbers, etc. -- there's a tool belt with pockets to service them all.

Tool belt layout is an important consideration. One person will want a big pouch for nails or screws and lots of small pockets for different screwdrivers. Some are criticized for being too shallow to be practical. It's easy to look at the number of pockets and think more is better. It all becomes unnecessary bulk if you're climbing a ladder, and all you need is a pencil, a tape, and a drill.

Time spent thinking about the kind of tools you carry daily will pay dividends in terms of comfort and usability. It will probably save you money, too. Debate whether you will need permanent pockets or ones that can be removed. Many tool belts offer a degree of flexibility. Pockets are held on with poppers or can be slid on and off the belt, so they can be moved around, left off, or added to.

Harness

Those designed to carry large amounts of tools should be fitted with D-rings, so you can attach a suspension harness if necessary. There are potential safety issues there as well as personal comfort.

Belt size

You might also want to check the minimum and maximum belt size. Most have a good fitting range, but it's common for them to be too large for people of short or slender build.

Materials

Leather

The traditional tool belt is made of leather. It can be formed into a wide variety of shapes and, in most cases, it's durable. However, if it's thick enough to withstand rough treatment, it's also likely to be quite heavy.

Nylon

Nylon is a more modern alternative. It's lighter and usually cheaper. Though it might not have the long-term durability of heavy-duty leather belts, it's certainly a consideration for the DIY-user.

Canvas

Canvas is another option. Again, it's cheaper than leather, lighter, and still strong. While it might lack the outright durability, it's often reinforced with leather in the main wear areas.

Price

You can get a tough lightweight nylon belt that will hold a useful selection of DIY tools for about $20 to $30. You'll typically pay in the region of $50 for an entry-level leather model. After that, it's a question of how much you need to carry and how specialized you want to be. Heavy-duty nylon can easily exceed $100. The best leather tradesperson's tool belts cost as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. Is there any way to break in a leather tool belt more quickly?

A. Although they'll be broken in over time, treating them with a leather conditioner or saddle soap can make them more supple. It can also help protect them from oils and grease. You will still need a little patience until they adapt to your body and the tools you carry.

Q. Will a nylon tool belt last longer than leather?

A. A good leather tool belt could last a lifetime, but cheap leather can be prone to cracking if worn in the elements. The same conditions will have little to no effect on a heavy-duty nylon belt. That said, the latter will usually be cut or torn more easily. The environment you work in needs to be considered when making your choice.

Tool belts we recommend

Best of the best: Occidental Leather's 9855 Tool Bag Set

Our take: Beautifully crafted tool holder has enough space for all but the most extreme uses.

What we like: Two dozen bags and pockets with wide openings for easy access and a good variety of shapes and sizes for different tools. Belt has D-rings for heavy-duty suspender systems.

What we dislike: Sewn-on bags limit versatility. Bags are mainly canvas, not leather.

Best bang for your buck: Custom Leathercraft's Construction Work Apron

Our take: Good quality for the serious DIY enthusiast and light trade use.

What we like: If you don't need to carry lots of tools this is a great choice. Useful hammer loop. Plenty of small pockets. Clever combination of leather with a flexible nylon belt.

What we dislike: Would benefit from one or two larger pockets. Fiddly belt adjustment.

Choice 3: TR Industrial's 88021 Multifunction Belt Tool Holder

Our take: Low cost but practical option for the homeowner.

What we like: Well-made and surprisingly comfortable. Good range of removable pouches and pockets add flexibility -- can mix different sizes. Easy click-shut buckle.

What we dislike: Smallest waist is 33 inches. Important to understand it's a light-duty tool belt.

