The best Tonka truck

There are countless toy trucks on the market, but there's one that remains a steadfast favorite: Tonka trucks. Their bold black-and-yellow designs and realistic features provide hours of open-ended fun.

From happy hauling to the rough-and-tumble of construction trucking, Tonka trucks are always an exciting addition to playtime. They're designed to look realistic, so they're equipped with well-made moving parts and rolling wheels. Some even come with lights and roaring and beeping sounds.

Read our buying guide on Tonka trucks to learn more about these engaging toys. Our top choice is the Tonka Power Movers Front Loader. Its interactive sounds are a big hit with little builders.

Considerations when choosing Tonka trucks

Age range

There are Tonka trucks for kids ages three through 12 years. Parts and features vary based on safety standards, as the trucks are designed for safe, age-appropriate play. Those for younger kids don't have smaller parts that are potential choking hazards.

Types of Tonka trucks

Tonka covers several industries with their trucks, so be prepared for a fleet of commercial vehicles. Construction vehicles like bulldozers and dump trucks are by far the most popular. First-responder vehicles are top sellers, especially fire trucks. Tonka also makes an exciting 4x4 hauling line, as well as planes and helicopters.

Single trucks vs. vehicle packs

Tonka trucks are sold either as individual trucks or as vehicle packs. If you're looking for the biggest trucks available, you end up buying them one at a time. While much smaller, vehicle packs tend to be themed, like Tonka's first responder or construction site packs. More recent versions of these packs are referred to as Tonka Toughest Minis.

Features

Movable parts

The moving parts of Tonka trucks are what continues to fascinate and engage kids. Each one is designed with functioning mechanisms, like movable blades and hinging flatbeds. These features are also designed to keep little hands safe during play, so they won't crush or pinch fingers.

Detail

If you see a Tonka truck, you know immediately that it's a Tonka truck. The iconic black and yellow is recognizable from a distance, and up close, you can appreciate their fine, realistic detail. From decals to tough, well-defined treads, every Tonka truck is crafted to look and feel realistic.

Collectibility

If you have an old steel Tonka truck in its original box, it might be worth a fortune. Modern Tonka trucks are collectible in their own right, though nowadays, they're mass-produced in plastic. Even so, many kids revel at building an impressive collection of Tonka trucks. While they might not intend to save them as a collectible, they'll surely provide hours of fun play.

Price

Tonka trucks typically cost between $15 and $60. Smaller plastic models tend to cost below $20. Mid-size trucks with more moving parts cost around $30, and those with interactive features are usually priced $40 and above.

FAQ

Q. How big are Tonka trucks?

A. The average size of a Tonka truck is about the size of a shoebox at around 12 to 16 inches in length. If you take Tonka's planes and helicopters into consideration, their blades extend considerably beyond that. There are some smaller die-cast Tonka trucks as well, though they're a bit harder to find.

Q. Should I get a Tonka truck with lights and sounds? My kids already make sounds when they play with them.

A. Absolutely. Lights and sounds add another dimension to their Tonka truck play, and kids will probably continue making sounds along with the truck anyway. Keep in mind these Tonka trucks tend to cost more, and you'll need to buy batteries for them.

Tonka trucks we recommend

Best of the best: Tonka Power Movers Front Loader

Our take: A popular toy whose realistic lights and sounds excite kids.

What we like: Fine details and exceptional design with smooth-rolling treads, flashing lights, and beeping and engine-revving sounds. Comes with batteries.

What we dislike: Definitely a noisy little contraption.

Best bang for your buck: Tonka Classic Steel Mighty Dump Truck

Our take: Classic Tonka truck at an affordable price.

What we like: Steel construction. Functioning bed is engaging and can collect and hold items. One of the toy brand's best-selling trucks.

What we dislike: Not all steel, as some parts are made of plastic and other materials.

Choice 3: Tonka Steel Bulldozer

Our take: Charming little worker truck that's essential to every Tonka truck fleet.

What we like: Designed for outdoor play with tough treads. Movable blade can shift dirt and sand easily.

What we dislike: Rough play might mean tires slip off, but they can be reattached effortlessly.

