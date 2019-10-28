The best tongue cleaner

We all know the importance of regular brushing and flossing, but a clean tongue is equally as important when it comes to good oral health. Using a tongue scraper to regularly remove built-up bacteria, food particles, and other debris will help you achieve better-smelling breath and overall better oral health.

With so many different designs, materials, and additional features to choose from, narrowing down the best tongue scraper for you can be difficult. Luckily, we've outlined everything you need to consider in our shopping guide. You'll also find a list of tongue scraper recommendations, including our favorite pick, the Tongue Sweeper's Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner, which is both easy to use and effective.

Considerations when choosing tongue cleaners

Type

Tongue scrapers use a flat rounded surface to gently scrape bacterial buildup off of your tongue.

Tongue brushes use a bunch of soft tiny bristles to loosen the bacteria and debris on your tongue. However, they are not effective at removing the buildup. Typically, you would use a tongue brush prior to using your tongue scraper.

Two-in-one tongue scrapers combine a basic scraper with a tongue brush. These two-in-one designs are convenient, but not all models will be as effective as a high-end tongue scraper.

Size

Size is important in terms of tongue cleaners. If you choose a head that's too wide, it can be uncomfortable or nearly impossible to use without gagging. You'll also want to consider the length of the handle. As a general rule, it should be slightly longer than your tongue, so you can easily reach the back of your mouth.

Shape

Tongue cleaners come in a few different shapes. You can find simple single-handle varieties with a rounded scraper on top. There are also dual-handle options made from a single piece of metal that curves in an arch formation. Both are effective, but you may find one option more comfortable to use than the other.

Features

Materials

Stainless steel, copper, and plastic are the most commonly used materials when it comes to tongue scrapers. While plastic is affordable and can be gentler on your tongue, steel or copper tend to be the more effective options. If you're new to tongue scraping, you may opt to start with a plastic scraper and work your way up to a stainless steel option when you're comfortable with the technique.

Handles

While all tongue cleaners have a handle of some kind, some are easier to grip than others. You'll often find long slender handles that look nice but can be more difficult to hold onto. There are also wide-based handles and handles reinforced with a comfortable rubber material for easy grip and better handling.

Price

Generally speaking, tongue cleaners are relatively inexpensive, ranging from about $4 to $20 in most cases. You can find a multipack of plastic tongue cleaners for as low as $6. Though it's worth noting that these plastic options will need to be replaced more frequently. If you want to spend a little extra money, opt for a longer-lasting stainless steel or copper tongue cleaner.

FAQ

Q. How often should I replace my tongue cleaner?

A. This depends on the material. Plastic tongue cleaners will need to be replaced as frequently as your toothbrush. Steel or copper, on the other hand, can last for long periods of time when cared for and properly cleaned.

Q. How often should I clean my tongue?

A. For the best results, you should incorporate tongue scraping into your morning and nightly brushing and flossing routines.

Tongue cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: Tongue Sweeper's Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner

Our take: A high-quality tongue cleaner that makes reaching the back of your tongue easier than before.

What we like: Constructed from durable medical grade stainless steel. Resistant to bacteria. Slim head and handle make it easy to reach the back of your tongue. Smooth but effective edges. Different-colored bands help distinguish which tongue cleaner belongs to you if every family owns one.

What we dislike: Sits at a higher price point than some.

Best bang for your buck: Dr. Tung's Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner

Our take: An easy-to-use and affordable option that effectively removes built-up bacteria.

What we like: Curved stainless steel head is gentle and effective. Material is resistant to bacteria and simple to clean. Large rubber handles offer a comfortable grip. Comes from a trusted brand.

What we dislike: To avoid mildew, you must take extra care to fully dry the rubber handles after each use.

Choice 3: Orabrush's Tongue Cleaner

Our take: A pack of four tongue cleaners that each offer both a brush and scraper, ideal for families.

What we like: Fine bristles on brushes help loosen buildup, while the scraper effectively removes it. Comfortable grip. Available in multiple colors. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Will need to be replaced every couple of months.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.