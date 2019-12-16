The best toe separator

Let's face it -- our feet take plenty of abuse. Whether you run regularly, have a job that requires you to stand all day, sometimes wear ill-fitting shoes, or have a genetic condition, it's not unusual to develop foot pain. Bunions, hammertoes, and crooked toes are the most common culprits, which is why toe separators can make a big difference. Not only do they provide cushioning that can help reduce pain, but they also help stretch and align the toes. Some toe separators can even be worn with shoes, so you can even use them while you're exercising to reduce pain and prevent further injuries.

Check out our buying guide to learn everything you need to find the best toe separators for your foot pain. We've even included some specific product recommendations at the end, including our top pick from TogaToes, which are made from durable, medical-grade gel and can comfortably fit most feet.

Considerations when choosing toe separators

Type

Toe separators are available in a few different types, so choose a style based on your particular needs.

Double-toe separators are separators that fit between two toes. Some are gel cushions that are held in place only by the pressure of the toes. Others have a closed-toe design, so the separator has two rings that are connected and fully enclose the toes. You can find double-toe separators made of either soft or hard gel.

Triple-toe separators are similar to double-toe models, but they fit three toes instead of two. They're also available in both soft and hard gel and may feature a closed or open design.

Full-toe separators are designed to separate all of the toes in an open or closed design. Hard gel models offer the most separation among the toes. Soft gel separators provide less separation, so they're often more comfortable if you have small feet. You can find some full-toe separators that can even be worn inside shoes.

Size

In general, toe separators aren't available in specific sizes, so they're one-size-fits-all products. If you have small feet, though, you're usually better off with soft gel separators, which won't separate your toes enough to cause discomfort.

Mobility

If you want to walk around with your toe separators in place, look for a model that's specifically designed for mobility. Not all separators allow for walking or exercising, so it's best to stick to soft gel models. They often have an included foot pad that helps provide additional cushioning and stability for your feet.

Comfort

Wearing toe separators can sometimes be a little uncomfortable, particularly if they're designed to stretch your toes. Hard gel and foam models typically do the most stretching, so they can cause discomfort. Soft gel separators, on the other hand, provide plenty of cushioning, so they don't stretch the toes too much.

Features

Material

Toe separators can be made of a few different materials:

Medical-grade gel is a non-irritating material for toe separators, though it's best to choose a non-latex formula if you have a latex allergy. Hard gel separators can stretch the toes too far for some people, but soft gel separators are usually gentler and may even be worn with shoes.

Foam toe separators don't have the same durability as gel models and typically aren't as comfortable either. They don't separate the toes too far, though, which makes them ideal for polishing your toenails.

Stretch fabric is often used for double- and triple-toe separators to keep the separator securely on the toes. The fabric keeps the gel portion from getting too dirty and won't irritate your skin. It can work well with shoes, too.

Padding

Toe separators are generally meant to separate and stretch the toes, but some also have padding to help protect the feet and toes. You'll usually find padding around the outside of the big toe or at the ball of the foot to help prevent calluses and bunions.

Ease of cleaning

Because you're wearing them on your feet, you want to be able to clean your toe separators easily. Most gel separators are easy to clean with soap and water in the sink. Foam models don't get dirty as easily as gel, but you can't really handwash them because they don't hold up as well to exposure to water.

Price

Toe separators are pretty inexpensive. Basic soft gel and foam separators usually start at $5 but can cost as much as $10. For $10 to $25, you can usually get multi-separator packs. If you want hard gel toe separators, though, expect to pay $25 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I wear toe separators with shoes?

A. Some toe separators can comfortably be worn with shoes, so you can wear them for exercise. These are usually soft gel models, though you may need a little extra space in the toe of your shoes to accommodate them.

Q. Can children use toe separators?

A. Kids can experience foot issues, so they can sometimes benefit from toe separators. Stick to soft gel double- or triple-toe separators, though, which won't stretch your child's feet too much.

Toe separators we recommend

Best of the best: Yoga Toe's Gems Gel Toe Stretcher & Separator

Our take: Can take some getting used to, but these separators feature a patented design that's extremely high-quality and comfortable, so they provide real results.

What we like: Stretches the toes gently and comfortably to treat a wide range of foot issues. Made with medical-grade gel for high-durability. Features a patented design from a respected brand in the field. Can fit most feet.

What we dislike: While they offer a comfortable fit, it's usually best to start by wearing them for brief sessions until you get used to them.

Best bang for your buck: DR JK's ToePal Toe Separators

Our take: Includes two pairs of toe separators at half the price of much of the competition, which still provide effective results.

What we like: Features durable, flexible gel that provides a comfortable fit between the toes. Stays in place easily. Can be used to treat a variety of foot problems. Comes with two pairs at a price you'd usually pay for one.

What we dislike: Only comes in one size that can fit most feet, but can be too big if you have smaller feet.

Choice 3: Bestrice's Gel Toe Separators

Our take: A great pair of toe separators if you prefer a softer option, though there are some concerns about their durability.

What we like: Stays securely in place. Fits most feet comfortably. Can even be worn with socks and shoes without being too tight.

What we dislike: Only available in one size, though it does fit more feet. Gel doesn't feel particularly durable.

