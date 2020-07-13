The best toaster oven of 2020

If you're a fan of baking but you don't want to turn on the oven when it's hot outside, make the switch to a toaster oven in the meantime. We're sure you'll love it enough to use it all year long.

While toaster ovens have relatively small footprints, they're able to bake a variety of foods, including personal pizzas, casseroles, cookies, or roasted vegetables.

Before you buy, take a look at our updated guide to toaster ovens. We're featuring a couple of our long-standing favorite models plus a new one with user-friendly dial controls.

Best toaster ovens of 2020

Here's a quick roundup of our favorite toaster ovens. Jump down to the end of this article for more details on each one.

1. Breville's The Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven

This returning favorite remains at the top of our list for its large-capacity design. It also features 9 pre-programmed settings, which are easy to navigate on an LCD display.

2. Black + Decker's 4-Slice Toaster Oven

There's a lot to love about this model, so we're including it for the second year in a row. This budget-friendly option has a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

3. Cuisinart's Convection Toaster Oven Broiler

We're big fans of this new arrival on our list, which is popular for its quick heat-up and attractive stainless steel design. It's also equipped with precision controls for toast.

What you need to know before buying a toaster oven

Toaster ovens make life simple, especially since they heat up quickly and don't disperse additional heat in your kitchen like an oven does. To find one that offers you the most convenience, make sure you choose a toaster oven that meets your needs.

Capacity is a top concern among consumers, since there are considerable differences between models. Manufacturers express how much food a toaster oven can cook by detailing the types and sizes of foods it holds.

The smallest toaster ovens, for example, usually fit two slices of toast and small flatbreads but aren't tall enough to accommodate much besides muffins or small casseroles. The largest toaster ovens can bake a chicken, mid-size casserole, or 13-inch pizza. They also hold up to six slices of toast.

Once you've decided on a capacity, it's on to exploring features and settings. Toaster ovens are capable of toasting, baking, and roasting, and many offer reheating and warming options. More advanced models also offer pre-programmed settings to bake or toast specific foods, such as bagels or baked potatoes.

For the most part, it's fairly easy to adjust the settings on toaster ovens. However, you have more dials or buttons to operate than you might with a traditional oven. Besides adjusting the temperature setting, you need to indicate the function you intend to use. This comes with a bit of a learning curve, but once you master the controls, your toaster oven emerges as an indispensable addition to your kitchen.

Toaster ovens run between $40 and $300, which mostly depends on size and assortment of settings. Many consumers gravitate toward mid-range models, which cost around $120 to $180, as they get the most bang for their buck in terms of capabilities, size, and bake quality.

FAQ

Q. How do I know the right temperature to cook food in a toaster oven?

A. You likely need to make some adjustments to temperature and cook time compared to regular oven cooking. To help you, most models come with a quick-start guide with an overview of how to bake common foods.

Q. How long can I expect a toaster oven to last?

A. Many consumers report that if well cared for, models can last for the better part of 10 years. While their lifespan largely depends on their build quality, you can help extend it with regular cleaning, emptying of the crumb tray, and using it correctly.

In-depth recommendations for best toaster ovens

Best of the best: Breville's The Smart Oven Convection Toaster Oven

What we like: Fits 13-inch pizzas and has enough clearance for a roast chicken. Interior has a nonstick coating for easy cleaning. Intuitive settings efficiently cook and bake bagels, cookies, and roasted vegetables, just to name a few.

What we dislike: One of the largest models we've encountered, so it needs a fair amount of dedicated counter space.

Best bang for your buck: Black + Decker's 4-Slice Toaster Oven

What we like: Affordable with a small footprint, making it ideal for dorms and RVs. Fits four standard bread slices. Easy to customize toast, bake, and broil settings with rotating dials.

What we dislike: On the smaller side, so it's recommended for single-serving baking and cooking. Only available in black, and occasionally burns food.

Choice 3: Cuisinart's Convection Toaster Oven Broiler

What we like: Well-liked for its precise toast shade controls. At 1,500 watts, food cooks efficiently and evenly, which is why many people use this for small-scale baking. Includes a couple trays and rack accessories.

What we dislike: Some reports that food cooks or bakes unevenly, particularly when it's closer to the rear of the oven.

