The best toaster of 2020

No matter what you use it for, a toaster is a valuable and often-used kitchen appliance.

These days, toasters are designed to provide a personal toasting experience. Most models are equipped with several shade levels. More advanced toasters are feature-packed with dedicated buttons, LED panels, or self-adjusting slots.

To get you up to speed on the latest in toasters, we've put together this buying guide covering classic and new features in popular models. At the end, we're sharing a few of our favorite picks, including three new models that piqued our interest this year from much-loved brands.

Best toasters of 2020

1. Cuisinart's Countdown 4-Slice Toaster: This new arrival from one of our favorite brands tops our short list for its attractive stainless steel design.

2. Elite Gourmet's Maxi-Matic Long Slot Toaster: We're adding this budget-friendly pick to our list because it accommodates large slices of artisan breads.

3. Hamilton Beach's Extra-Wide 2-Slice Toaster: Given its small footprint and reliable operation, we're thrilled to add this model to our short list.

What you need to know before buying a toaster

Finding the right toaster begins by assessing your preferred breads and considering their shapes and sizes. If you stick to bagels or sliced bread, a toaster with two or four individual slots is suitable. If you enjoy artisan breads, many of which have long or oddly shaped slices, it's better to choose a long-slice or extra-wide toaster. One thing to keep in mind with extra-wide toasters is that they should have self-adjusting mechanisms. Otherwise, bread can tilt or lean inside slots, resulting in unevenly toasted slices.

Settings are the next feature to compare. Most toasters manufactured today include shade selection, in which you can choose how dark and crispy toast becomes. Another fairly standard feature is the cancel button that ends toasting early.

The more you spend on a toaster, the more features you get. Mid-range and premium toasters often have dedicated settings for bagels as well as frozen breads and pastries. Reheat is a forgiving function that simply warms up already toasted bread rather than overcooking it.

Toaster size is a concern among consumers, especially those with limited counter space. It's recommended to measure the space you intend to place the toaster, then shop for a model based on compatible dimensions. Keep in mind that no matter which place you choose, it should be accessible to an outlet. Otherwise, you may require an extension cord, which is bulky and unsightly.

Curb appeal is also a consideration. Luckily, many toasters are available in several finishes to match existing appliances or décor. Stainless steel models sell the best given their versatility, though white and black toasters remain popular. Some manufacturers release limited-edition toasters in special colors or finishes.

Toasters range in price from $15 to $125. Basic, budget-friendly toasters cost less than $40. Features in these models are usually limited to shade selection. Toasters priced $50 and above have more features and settings, plus they may be more attractive.

FAQ

Q. How can I retrieve bread from my toaster without burning my fingers?

A. Check whether the toaster has a lever to raise the slots higher. If not, it's best to use plastic or wooden tongs to remove bread. Metal tongs and utensils are not recommended because they conduct electricity and pose safety hazards.

Q. Do all toasters have removable crumb trays?

A. They do, and it's recommended to clean them regularly. Some toasters have removable trays that are easy to empty into the garbage. Other toasters have hinged trays that aren't removable, so you'll need to dust crumbs out of them.

In-depth reviews for best toasters

Best of the best: Cuisinart's Countdown 4-Slice Toaster

What we like: A sleek premium option that matches stainless steel appliances. Offers 7 shade settings displayed on an LED panel. Slots adjust to better accommodate bread thicknesses.

What we dislike: Expensive considering settings are still somewhat basic.

Best bang for your buck: Elite Gourmet's Maxi-Matic Long Slot Toaster

What we like: Long-slot design is ideal for artisan bread lovers. Easy-release crumb tray makes regular cleaning simple. Intuitive function to center bread inside the slots for even crisping and browning.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a bagel setting like other similarly-priced models.

Choice 3: Hamilton Beach's Extra-Wide 2-Slice Toaster

What we like: Small footprint makes it a popular pick for dorm or apartment living. Slots are wide enough to fit bagels and Texas toast. Equipped with an auto shut-off safety feature. Simple operation.

What we dislike: Can't toast longer slices of bread. Lacks bells and whistles.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

