The best Tissot watch

If you're in the market for a new timepiece, you should consider choosing a Tissot watch. These Swiss watches are known for their sophisticated details and high-quality components.

Tissot watches have every style covered, including sport, dress, and everything in between. What sets them apart from other watches is their remarkable balance between elegance and durability. They're made with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and durable materials for watch bands. It goes without saying that Tissot watches are also finely crafted, as they incorporate the technology and movements found in more expensive watches.

Our favorite style, the Tissot Men's Black Dial Watch, features a sporty watch face with a textured inner dial.

Considerations when choosing Tissot watches

Types of Tissot watches

Dress watches

Tissot dress watches are made with stainless steel, gold, and sometimes leather. Their watches are fashionable and elegant and have more of a jewelry-inspired design than their other styles.

Sports watches

These styles are made from durable, water-resistant materials like rubber, nylon, and stainless steel. Tissot sports watches balance modern functionality with curb appeal, so they're popular choices for those who take pride in their watches.

Field watches

These Tissot watches are made from a unique combination of leather and stainless steel. Their designs focus on the essentials, so field watches are popular for those who prefer simple, everyday styles.

Aviator watches

These Tissot watches are made from leather and stainless steel and have faces with large numbers. They also feature small dials similar to those seen in a cockpit. Aviator watches are ideal for those who appreciate finely tuned watches with more detail and functionality.

Features

Cases

Depending on the style, Tissot watch cases range in size from 15 to 42 millimeters. Women's styles tend to be on the smaller side, between 26 and 29 millimeters, whereas men's watches typically measure from 37 to 39 millimeters.

As far as materials go, Tissot chooses only the best, which is why you'll find cases made of stainless steel for extreme durability. High-end Tissot styles are often gold-plated for a delicate finish, whereas sports styles are sometimes coated with PVD for added durability.

Complications

When it comes to watches, complications are a good thing -- it's a term that describes features in a watch other than telling time. Tissot is dedicated to offering a variety of complications in their watch styles, many of which are available even at the lower end of their price range.

Date is the most common complication in Tissot watches. Some styles include multiple time zone capabilities as well. The chronograph is a stopwatch, while the tachymeter measures speed or distance with a special rim around the case.

Band styles

Tissot offers a wide variety of watchband styles, and they sometimes combine materials for an edgy, modern appearance. Leather and metal styles are the most popular, while nylon and rubber are solid choices for certain Tissot sports and field watches. In terms of closure style, Tissot watches will have either traditional buckles or ornate clasps.

Movement

Before you make a final decision on a Tissot watch, make sure you determine its type of movement -- which refers to the mechanism that powers the watch. Mechanical or manual watches will require daily winding for accurate time keeping, whereas automatic watches wind themselves. Quartz styles rely on watch batteries, which last between 6 months and 2 years before needing replacement.

Price

Tissot dress watches with leather bands cost between $180 and $7,000. Field watches cost between $350 and $1,200. Sports watches run between $200 and $3,000, while dress watches have a wide range between $180 and $7,000.

FAQ

Q. Should I get a Tissot watch with a gold or silver finish?

A. Both are versatile options, though you may wish to choose the finish that matches jewelry you regularly wear, like a chain or wedding band. There are some Tissot styles with two-tone finishes if you want the best of both worlds.

Q. Where are Tissot watches made?

A. Tissot watches are made in Switzerland. They are officially recognized as Swiss watches because they meet strict standards of being assembled and inspected in the country and have over 60% of their parts sourced from Switzerland.

Tissot watches we recommend

Best of the best: Tissot Men's Black Dial Watch

Our take: Sleek, sporty, modern. Eye-catching watch face with anti-reflective sapphire dial window.

What we like: Attractive calfskin band and easy-to-read numbers and time marks.

What we dislike: Mixed reviews on the clasp, and adjusting settings can be challenging at first.

Best bang for your buck: Tissot Men's Tradition Analog Watch

Our take: Elegant and traditional, this timepiece belongs in every man's collection.

What we like: Ornate choice for Roman numeral numbers. Universally flattering 42-millimeter case.

What we dislike: Better suited for those with classic taste in watches.

Choice 3: Tissot Men's Analog Watch with Brown Leather Strap

Our take: On-trend rose gold PVD stainless steel case complemented by brown leather strap.

What we like: Bold rose gold hour markers and watch hands. Plain white face gives watch a clean, youthful appearance.

What we dislike: A bit lightweight and thin for those seeking large, bulky watches.

