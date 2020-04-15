The best tire swing

Outdoor play is a big part of childhood, especially now, when electronics often dominate recreation time. If you're looking for ways to get your kids outside more, consider adding a tire swing to your yard.

Tire swings are iconic backyard toys that provide hours of fun. In fact, you may have enjoyed one yourself as a child. Kids can swing around and catch some rays or lounge on the swing and dive into a good book. Best of all, tire swings have much smaller footprints than swing sets and are a breeze to install on your own.

With so many designs, you might be wondering which tire swing is best for your kids. To make your choice a simple one, we've assembled this buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Eastern Jungle Gym's Heavy-Duty Tire Swing. This classic design holds up to three kids and attaches easily to most wood swingsets or trees.

Considerations when choosing tire swings

Types of tire swings

Classic design: Classic tire swings consist of a real rubber tire attached to chains or ropes. These are either horizontal in design, providing a flat platform for kids to place their legs through the inner hole, or vertical, where kids sit upright with their lower body hanging through the hole.

New varieties: New varieties of tire swings resemble oversized discs. They're made with commercial-grade synthetic materials, such as nylon roping. Most designs in this category have a hole in the middle, though some are flat to essentially function as flat hammocks.

Weight capacity

For maximum safety, make sure your kids' weight is well below the weight capacity of the tire swing. Swings geared toward toddlers and younger kids typically hold 100 pounds or less. Middle-range tire swings can hold up to 150 pounds. Heavy-duty tire swings, often enjoyed by adults, can hold up to 550 pounds.

Features

Chain vs. rope hanging

While all tire swings have metal hardware for mounting, they either have ropes or chains to attach to the tire. Ropes are made of woven nylon fibers that withstand the elements and are often softer for little hands to hold. Chains are made of galvanized steel and can be coated in rubber to minimize pinching.

Shape

Most tire swings embrace a traditional round shape, though some modern designs can be square or rectangular. While they still have a hole in the middle for legs, their shape can make them more challenging to balance for a single kid. Square swings are most enjoyed by two kids at a time, as weight is distributed better.

Safety features

Tire swings are equipped with a variety of safety features, from the way they're mounted to the shape of their edges. Many manufacturers volunteer to undergo third-party safety testing to ensure their tire swings are as safe as possible.

Price

Tire swings with a weight capacity of 100 pounds or less usually cost $35 to $75. Nontraditional designs, as well as those with weight capacities up to 250 pounds, cost up to $175. Heavy-duty tire swings geared toward adults can cost anywhere between $200 and $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is it difficult to install a tire swing by myself?

A. Most tire swings come with user-friendly instructions, and installation can be completed in an hour or less. You probably need a ladder and power tools, so make sure you have those on hand.

Q. Should I bring my tire swing indoors during the off-season?

A. Depending on how extreme weather conditions can be, you may wish to bring your tire swing indoors. In the event the hardware is dislodged, the tire can crash into surrounding objects like fences, causing major damage.

Tire swings we recommend

Best of the best: Eastern Jungle Gym's Heavy-Duty Tire Swing

Our take: Heavy-duty classic design with high-grade hardware.

What we like: Soft, rubber-coated chains to minimize pinching. Holds up to three kids at a time.

What we dislike: Uses a real tire, which may leave marks or stains on clothing.

Best bang for your buck: Best Choice Products' Kids' Tire Swing

Our take: Affordable option to hold two small kids with a combined weight of 100 pounds.

What we like: Can be hung from a tree or door frame. Easy assembly. Safe, rounded edges.

What we dislike: Tire is plastic, and shape requires some balancing to stay on it.

Choice 3: Spider Monkey Products' Tarzan Tire Swing

Our take: Modern spin on the traditional tire swing with a larger surface area.

What we like: Budget-friendly price. Weight capacity of 250 pounds. Disc shape is comfortable for lounging.

What we dislike: Rubber perimeter is not as durable as tire rubber.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.