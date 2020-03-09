The best tire sealant

There's no good time for a flat tire and waiting for roadside assistance can delay you even more. But you can take control of the situation by using tire sealant. It's a simple product that can fit in your glove box for roadside emergencies. You can also prep your tires with sealant before you hit the road to fend off punctures.

About one-third of new cars don't come equipped with spare tires. While this increases your fuel efficiency, it's a nasty surprise when you find yourself with a flat. That's when a tire sealant can save the day. Our top pick, Berryman Products' Seal-R Tire Sealing Compound, is safe for all types of wheels and will get you back on the road quickly. Read on to learn how to find a tire sealant that's best for you.

Considerations when choosing tire sealants

There are two types of tire sealants: aerosols for emergency repairs and liquids that prevent problems from occurring in the first place.

Aerosol tire sealants are a single-use product that can get you home or to the shop for a repair. They use a propellant to inflate and blast a new seal into the tire. Most cans are able to inflate a typical 16-inch tire. Still, it's wise to have a portable compressor in your vehicle for backup.

An aerosol tire sealant should get you home, but not quickly. Most have speed restrictions, and cannot be used with high-performance tires. Ignoring these warnings could cause a blowout or other hazardous situation.

Liquid sealants, on the other hand, are designed to prevent flat tires. Many can fix flats in an emergency, but they're challenging to apply roadside. To use them, you must remove the tire's valve core, pour in the liquid; then re-inflate the tire. Driving distributes the formula throughout the tire, so if it's punctured, the liquid seeps into and seals the hole.

Liquid sealants are a longer-term solution, although some can dry out in warm climates. If you're using this preventative measure, it makes sense to treat all four tires at once.

Price

Aerosol tire sealants cost between $6 and $12 for a single-use 16-ounce can. One can should repair a standard tire, although you can purchase larger cans for larger tires. Liquid sealants range from $12 to $17 for a 16-ounce bottle, which should be enough to treat all four tires. Liquid sealants are slightly more pricey -- and more work -- than aerosol sealants, but they're cheaper than a patch job and far more affordable than the price of a new tire.

FAQ

Q. Can I use tire sealants with other kinds of tires?

A. Yes! Customers use tire sealants to repair mountain bikes, motorcycles, tractors and virtually anything else with tires. Just check whether the tire in question works with the specific sealant you choose. Oversized tires may need larger cans of sealant, especially if you use an aerosol. If your vehicle takes z-rated tires or other high-performance models, you may need to look for special sealants that can handle the stress.

Q. Can I use tire sealants with a tire pressure-monitor system?

A. Tire pressure-monitoring systems (TPMS) warn you when one or more of your tires is seriously underinflated -- a situation that can damage tires, cause poor handling, and possibly lead to an accident. These sensors are often located inside the tire and can be damaged by sealants. Some sealant products advertise that they are safe for use with a TPMS system, but it's always best to check with your vehicle or tire manufacturer. Even if you conclude you can use a tire sealant, it's best to have the tire and sensors inspected as soon as possible after using a sealant just to be safe.

Tire sealants we recommend

Best of the best: Berryman Products' Seal-R Tire Sealing Compound

Our take: A favorite for sealing pneumatic tires and tubes and warding off future punctures, too.

What we like: Remains liquid to fend off leaks. Can be used with all types of wheels. Simple to clean up.

What we dislike: Can take patience to apply, as some find the pump challenging to use.

Best bang for your buck: Slime's Emergency Flat Tire Repair Sealant

Our take: An affordable sealant that gets you back on the road in a hurry.

What we like: Works fast. Can plug a quarter-inch hole. Tire-sensor safe. Works for cars, trailers, and motorcycles.

What we dislike: Not meant to be a long-term fix if the vehicle goes over 65 m.p.h. (however, trailer tires are okay).

Choice 3: Fix-a-Flat's Aerosol Tire Inflator

Our take: An eco-friendly formulation that both repairs holes in your tire and adds enough air to lift your rim, so you can safely drive home.

What we like: A popular choice that's approved for use with many tire-pressure sensors. Clear instructions make the repair process simple.

What we dislike: Some cans stop dispensing after only a third or half of the product has been used.

