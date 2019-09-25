The best tire pressure gauge

Proper tire air pressure is one part of car maintenance that is easy to overlook until the situation becomes critical. The remedy is to check tire pressure on a regular basis, but that task can be hard to perform without an accurate tire pressure gauge.

There are a number of easy-to-use tire pressure gauges on the market today. The three basic types of tire pressure gauges each come with their pros and cons. Many people invest in entry-level "pencil" gauges, though a more accurate choice is a digital model with a pistol grip. Our top pick is from JACO Superior Products, a durable analog gauge with a very readable dial.

Considerations when choosing tire pressure gauges

Ease of use

Taking an accurate reading with a standard "pencil" gauge can be challenging because the tire's valve stem can be at all different angles and locations. A digital readout model should be easier to read but doesn't always fit the stem securely. The higher-end analog gauges use flexible hoses to address the angle problem and feature large dial faces that are easy to read and calibrate.

Accuracy

Very few tire pressure gauges are 100% accurate, but the better ones only miss the mark by one or two pounds in either direction. Underinflating a tire by as little as six pounds can cause damage to the tire's structure, so overall accuracy is an important consideration. Reading customer reviews is a good way to get an idea of the reliability of a particular gauge.

Storage

Some inexpensive "pencil" gauges can clip to the user's shirt like a ballpoint pen, or be attached to a visor. Compact digital models are usually small enough to fit in a glove compartment or emergency repair kit. The larger analog gauges may include their own storage bags or fit inside a standard toolbox.

Analog or digital display

Pencil tire gauges generally have a simple pop-up mechanism with gradations according to total pounds of air, which are often difficult to read. Digital models display the results on an electronic screen, and the numbers can be quite large. Analog models use an oversized dial with a needle that stops at the final reading. This reading may be in several different modes, from pounds per square inch (psi) to bars of pressure or even kilopascals (kPa).

Price

Although inexpensive spring-loaded tire pressure gauges can be found for less than $5, their accuracy and durability are both questionable. A quality digital model generally starts at around $9, while professional-grade models with analog dials can cost as much as $20 or more.

FAQ

Q. The air compressor at my gas station has a built-in tire pressure gauge. Why should I buy one of my own?

A. There are at least two reasons to invest in a personal tire pressure gauge: readability and accuracy. The mechanical air pressure gauge at a gas station can be very difficult to read compared to a large analog dial or digital display. Personal tire pressure gauges are also easier to calibrate than a well-used gas station needle gauge.

Q. I've heard that overinflating or underinflating tires can be beneficial. Is this true?

A. Deliberately underinflating or overinflating tires is actually a dangerous practice. Any alleged benefit (improved traction or gas mileage) does not outweigh the risk induced by the stress placed on tires when they are not at recommended pressures.

Tire pressure gauges we recommend

Best of the best: JACO Superior Products' ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge, 60 PSI

Our take: This professional-grade gauge from JACO is ideal for both mechanics and regular drivers who seek precise measurements.

What we like: Provides very accurate readings, with a luminous dial face for night use. Mechanical dial locks in results until released.

What we dislike: Readings are limited to 60 PSI, which is not enough for larger vehicle tires.

Best bang for your buck: AstroAI's Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, 150 PSI

Our take: This is an extremely affordable electronic gauge with an automatic shutoff to extend battery life.

What we like: Stores easily in glove compartment, tool box, or emergency kit. The digital reader is easier to interpret than an analog dial.

What we dislike: Does not work with all valve stem types. Plastic housing has durability issues. Several tests may be required for accurate readings.

Choice 3: TireTek's Flexi-Pro Tire Pressure Gauge, 60 PSI

Our take: The TireTek Flexi-Pro can take readings at angles other gauges can't, and the overall construction is solid.

What we like: Features a protective rubber casing. Needle holds readings until released. Flexible nozzle and hose.

What we dislike: Some customers found that the seal on the straight chuck breaks easily.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.