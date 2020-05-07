The best tire cover

Are you looking for a better way to store your tires? If you have a secondary vehicle, or switch tires between seasons, you'll need to protect your tires when they're not in active use. Because your tires deserve more than merely being stacked uncovered in a corner of your garage or shed, you should buy tire covers.

Tire covers prolong the life of your investment by preserving their rubber. Plastic bags and tarps aren't equipped to be more than superficially protective and won't fully cover a tire. They also lack the waterproofing or weather-resistance of tire covers -- qualities that are essential to combat rubber tire dry-out and cracking.

If you're ready to consider your off-season storage options, give our buying guide on tire covers a read. We're offering some recommendations, including our favorite, Kurgo's Seasonal Tire Totes, a well-designed set with handles to make storage easy.

Considerations when choosing tire covers

Tire covers by storage method

On the vehicle

If you don't intend to remove the tires of your vehicles, you'll need on-vehicle tire covers. These are common for RVs as well as antique or secondary vehicles. For regular vehicles, tire covers come in sets of four. RVs are a bit different, as they have single wheels and double wheels. In this category, you'll find dual covers, as well as individual covers for single tires. While some companies manufacture all-inclusive sets, more than likely, you'll end up buying dual- and single-cover sets separately.

Off the vehicle

If you change your tires seasonally, you'll need off-vehicle tire covers. These are available in two main styles: either individual covers for each tire or as a single cylinder-shaped cover that encloses four stacked tires. Some vehicle owners prefer individual covers, as they're often equipped with handles for easy portability. Others prefer the ease of simply stacking tires inside a single cover.

Features

Sizes

Tire covers aren't one-size-fits-all by any means, which is why you'll need to break out a tape measure before comparing styles. You'll need to know the diameter of your tires as well as the tire width. While you can rely on manufacturer compatibility charts, your best bet is to cross-reference the dimensions of the cover with your tires' exact measurements.

Materials

Tire covers are available in a wide variety of materials, both for their outer layers as well as their linings. The shells of tire covers can be made of UV-resistant vinyl, aluminum film, 600d Oxford, polyester or hard plastic. Linings are typically softer to protect and preserve treads by minimizing friction. Materials like cotton, felt, or fleece are most common.

Closures

Tire covers are secured with hooks, zippers, or Velcro. Hooks are often attached to bungee cords or nylon webbing straps, and simply loop around one another. With these, tires are often partially exposed -- so keep that in mind. For a more "sealed" closure, consider zippers or Velcro. It's more common to find full-coverage styles with these covers, though some only wrap around the treads and leave the sides of the tire exposed.

Price

You'll find some tire covers under $20, though their construction can be a bit flimsy. Decent tire covers with UV protection and weather-resistant qualities cost closer to $30. If you're looking for maximum protection, including waterproof covers, be prepared to spend $50 and up per set.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to place all my tires inside covers?

A. Once tires are removed from your vehicle, it doesn't take much longer than 20 minutes to cover them. It can take a bit longer to attach covers onto tires still on vehicles, such as RVs. With these, you'll need to get on the ground and maneuver around them to secure hooks -- which can take some fiddling to get them looped.

Q. If one of my tire covers rips, can I replace it individually?

A. It depends on the manufacturer, and whether they sell covers individually or exclusively in sets. If covers are only sold in sets, reach out to the manufacturer directly, as they may provide you with a replacement if it's under warranty.

Tire covers we recommend

Best of the best: Kurgo's Seasonal Tire Totes

Our take: Well-made convenient design equipped with handles for easy off-season storage.

What we like: Set of four individual covers that are secured with bungee straps, Velcro, and elastic detail. Universal fit.

What we dislike: Wheels are left partially exposed, for which the company sells tire felts to bridge the gap.

Best bang for your buck: Heininger's Large GarageMate TireHide

Our take: As affordable and easy as it gets when it comes to tire storage: A single cover is placed over stacked tires.

What we like: Available in three sizes. Employs zipper and drawstring closures for a customized fit.

What we dislike: Material feels thin, and sizing isn't very accurate.

Choice 3: AmFor's Set of 4 Tire Covers

Our take: Affordable covers for parked vehicles that are especially popular among RV users.

What we like: Holds up well in mixed weather conditions due to a dual-layer design. Large size variety.

What we dislike: Rear hooks can be difficult to reach, and layers may separate after prolonged use.

