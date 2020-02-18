The best tinted moisturizer

Tired of all the tubes and bottles cluttering your bathroom? More and more skincare lines are offering two-in-one products that streamline your beauty regimen, reduce waste, and save you money. One such product is tinted moisturizer. It offers lightweight hydration while evening out skin tone and providing coverage for minor blemishes. Many tinted moisturizers offer UV protection as well, making them a bargain three-in-one product.

Read on to learn how tinted moisturizers differ from foundation and if these products are right for you. We've also included reviews of our top picks at the end. Our favorite is Laura Mercier's Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Tinted Moisturizer, which creates a soft, radiant finish.

Considerations when choosing tinted moisturizers

Tinted moisturizer vs. foundation

Both moisturizer and foundation are base products for your face. The biggest difference between them is the amount of pigment each contains. Tinted moisturizers have less pigment, resulting in sheerer coverage. While some foundations may also offer sheer coverage, most yield medium to full coverage, which is ideal for people with serious acne or hyperpigmentation. Tinted moisturizers also contain a higher percentage of humectants than foundation does.

Foundations, even dewy ones, don't moisturize the skin, so a separate moisturizer is required underneath.

Skin type

Tinted moisturizers are great for dry skin -- if this is your skin type, you have your pick of products. Oily or acne-prone skin, however, poses more of a challenge. Many tinted moisturizers contain oils that can make your skin shinier or cause more breakouts, so select a tinted moisturizer that's oil-free.

Shade

Because of their sheer coverage, tinted moisturizers tend not to come in the wide array of shades that many foundations do. Because there's less pigment in tinted moisturizer, they can cover a wider range of skin tones. You don't need to match your skin tone or undertone exactly with these products.

Weight

Unlike foundation, it's not a good idea to build up layers of tinted moisturizer; it may be too emollient for some skin types and clog pores. If your tinted moisturizer isn't doing the trick in the coverage department, you can always spot conceal with a separate lightweight concealer. Tinted moisturizers are formulated to feel light on your skin.

Features

Sunscreen

Because it's recommended that you wear a daily sunscreen, most tinted moisturizers are formulated with UV protection, usually with an SPF 15 to 30 rating. Be aware that many tinted moisturizers won't last through the entire day like foundations, so you need to reapply if you're spending more than a few hours outside.

Additional skincare ingredients

In addition to coverage, moisture, and SPF, some tinted moisturizers offer even more perks. High-end tinted moisturizers may contain antioxidants like vitamins C and E or botanical extracts to address skin concerns like aging, environmental stressors, and dull skin.

Price

Tinted moisturizers start at under $10 for a drugstore brand and run upwards of $50 for a high-end brand. We recommend spending at least $30 for a product that lasts longer throughout the day, offers more shades, and has a natural feel on your skin.

FAQ

Q. How do I apply tinted moisturizer?

A. One of the nice things about tinted moisturizers is that you don't need a special brush or applicator to apply them. These user-friendly products can be applied with the fingers. Start at the center of your face and blend outward.

Q. If my tinted moisturizer contains UV protection, do I need to use an additional sunscreen?

A. If you're going to be out in the sun for a prolonged period of time, yes. Apply your facial sunscreen first, then apply the tinted moisturizer.

Tinted moisturizers we recommend

Best of the best: Laura Mercier's Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Tinted Moisturizer

Our take: A premium tinted moisturizer that enhances your natural glow.

What we like: Smooth consistency is easy to blend. Creates a soft, radiant finish. Contains SPF 20. Comes in a wide variety of shades.

What we dislike: Even though this product is oil-free, it may produce shine for oily skin types.

Best bang for your buck: Jane Iredale's Dream Tint Moisturizer with SPF 15

Our take: A mineral-based tinted moisturizer formulated with natural ingredients.

What we like: Offers chemical-free UV protection. Creamy formula doesn't irritate sensitive skin. Creates a healthy, natural glow. Lasts all day.

What we dislike: Only comes in light shades.

Choice 3: Perricone MD's Face-Finishing and Firming Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30

Our take: A popular tinted moisturizer with anti-aging skincare perks.

What we like: Sheer, dewy coverage is perfect for mature skin. Offers ample hydration like a face cream. UV protection. Firming formula addresses fine lines and wrinkles.

What we dislike: Product tends to sell out quickly, a testament to its popularity.

