The best Timberland boot for men

If you want a rugged outdoor boot that can be worn in any weather, Timberland is an excellent choice. The company uses only the best materials for manufacturing, meaning Timberland boots range in price from moderate to expensive. With the wide variety of styles and quality available, it’s no wonder people continue to choose Timberland boots.

We love a classic work boot that offers a balance of comfort and protection, making our top pick Timberland Men’s 6-Inch Classic Double-Collar Waterproof Boots. However, you might want something more casual. To learn more about the options you have when purchasing Timberland boots for men, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Timberland boots for men

Style

Timberland boots for men are available in an array of styles. Whether you want ankle boots, mid-height boots, or boots that are over six inches, there’s a design to suit you. Additionally, you can get dress boots, hiking boots, or even sneaker boots. Make sure the boots you’re choosing are not only functional but fit your aesthetic needs as well.

Color

Most Timberland boots are available in neutral colors such as brown, tan, wheat, or black. However, if you want to stand out, the company has limited blue, green, and gray options.

Width

One limiting factor you may face when choosing your Timberland boots is width. If you need a wide boot, only one-third of the company's boots are available with that option.

Customization

For individuals who want to design their own pair of Timberland boots, there’s a customizing option that allows you to pick and choose every element of your boot, straight down to the color of the stitching. This option costs a little more.

Features

Waterproofing

Most Timberland boots feature some water-resistant materials or treatment. If you plan on wearing your boots in inclement weather, make sure they’re waterproofed.

Anti-fatigue technology

To keep your feet from growing tired, certain Timberland boots have a built-in shock-absorbing system that can help deliver all-day comfort.

Responsibly sourced leather

Certain Timberland boots feature leather sourced from tanneries with a gold or silver rating for environmental responsibility. If purchasing from an earth-friendly company is important to you, look for this important feature.

Insulation

For added protection from the cold, look for a Timberland boot that features PrimaLoft ECO insulation. Manufactured using a minimum of 50% polyethylene terephthalate (from recycled plastic bottles), this fabric can help retain warmth, even when your boots get wet.

OrthoLite insoles

If you'd like long-term cushioning, breathability, and antimicrobial function, consider a pair of Timberland boots with OrthoLite insoles.

Price

Timberland boots start at around $80 for a basic mid-height boot. As you add features for comfort such as anti-fatigue technology, the price can climb closer to $200. Boots with a custom design cost over $200.

FAQ

Q. Do Timberland boots fit true to size?

A. The manufacturer notes that its footwear runs a little large. To get the best fit, you may need to order boots a half-size smaller than your preferred sneaker size.

Q. How do I take care of my Timberland boots?

A. Care is a two-step process. First, clean your boots after each outing. This may be as simple as a quick dry clean or it may require a deeper cleaning with Timberland's cleaner. Second, if you notice your boots aren't beading water anymore or the surface is looking a little worn, apply a protector. Understand that a protector should only be applied after your boots have been thoroughly cleaned.

Timberland boots for men we recommend

Best of the best: Timberland Men’s 6-Inch Classic Double-Collar Waterproof Boot

Our take: A classic leather work boot with a high double collar for comfort and support.

What we like: Durability is one of the top priorities of this boot. It features waterproof uppers, a rugged design, and a textured rubber sole that provides better traction on less than ideal terrain.

What we dislike: This is a larger style, so it has a tendency to make your feet look bigger.

Best bang for your buck: Timberland Men's Flume Waterproof Boot

Our take: If you're looking for a more affordable mid-height hiking boot, this stylish option is a solid choice.

What we like: A fully gusseted tongue keeps debris from entering the shoe. The EVA midsole and footbeds are designed to provide additional cushioning to protect the foot from impact.

What we dislike: Rarely, a boot can slip through quality control that has durability issues.

Choice 3: Timberland White Ledge Men’s Waterproof Boot

Our take: Stylish yet trail-worthy, these affordable boots make a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

What we like: Boots feature rubber soles, padded collars, and a shock-absorbing EVA footbed. They’re manufactured from 100% leather, are water-resistant, and provide the traction needed for outdoor adventures.

What we dislike: These boots may not be as durable as other options.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.