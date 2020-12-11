The best thyroid health supplement

If you’ve been diagnosed with a thyroid imbalance, you probably experience symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, weight gain, and more. Most of the 20 to 30 million Americans who suffer from thyroid issues experience hypothyroidism, meaning your thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough of its hormones.

Thyroid supplements on the market mostly target hypothyroidism (versus hyperthyroidism), which one out of eight women experience.

Read our buying guide to learn if a thyroid supplement is right for you. We cover what ingredients to look for as well as other considerations. We’ve also included recommendations at the end, like our top pick from 1 Body, which contains thyroid-healing herbs.

Considerations when choosing thyroid health supplementsWhat is the thyroid?

Your thyroid gland is located in your neck and regulates your metabolism. It depends on nutrients from food to produce the hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). Thyroid issues are often caused by inflammation of the gland as a result of autoimmune conditions.

Select a supplement that contains vitamins and minerals that support thyroid health, since deficiencies in nutrients can contribute to thyroid issues.

Supplement ingredients

B vitamins: Most thyroid supplements contain B vitamins because they’re vital to thyroid health. Look for a supplement containing B2 (also called riboflavin) and B6 (pyridoxine) if you’re experiencing low thyroid hormone levels. B12 is also great for providing energy and is suitable for those on a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Iodine: The thyroid requires iodine to function, which must be sourced from the food we ingest. While table salt provides ample iodine, many Americans are on low-salt diets, and iodine deficiencies can lead to an enlarged thyroid and result in a host of issues such as goiters and low levels of thyroid hormones.

Zinc: A zinc deficiency can be responsible for an underactive thyroid and low TSH levels, the thyroid-stimulating hormone produced by your pituitary gland. Taking zinc isn’t a bad idea for your overall health as well — the mineral supports over 200 bodily functions, including supporting the immune system.

Selenium: Another thyroid-supporting mineral, selenium is often deficient in our soil and therefore deficient in the body as well. The thyroid relies on selenium to shield the gland from oxidative stress and damage. Low selenium levels have been linked to Hashimoto’s disease, a condition of hypothyroidism.

Additional herbs: Adaptogenic herbs that help control stress, like ashwagandha and schizandra, are often included in thyroid support supplements. Seaweeds are naturally rich in iodine, which is why you may see kelp and bladderwrack included in many ingredient lists.

FeaturesHypoallergenic

If you have a thyroid issue, consider eating an anti-inflammatory diet low in sugar, soy, gluten, alcohol, and non-organic meat (which can contain growth hormones). Many supplements are free of common allergens and irritants such as gluten, soy, dairy, and tree nuts — be sure to double check the label if you have an allergy.

Organic and non-synthetic

The majority of vitamins, especially affordable ones, are synthetically made in labs. However, some consumers believe that naturally sourced vitamins and minerals from plants are better absorbed by the body. If you’re going this route, it’s best to select organic plant-based ingredients free of pesticides and chemicals.

Price

The best supplements for thyroid health cost between $20 and $30, or more. On the high end of the price spectrum are formulas containing organic herbs or medical-grade ingredients, but you can find lower-priced supplements between $15 and $20.

FAQQ. Are there side effects associated with thyroid health supplements?

A. As always, consult your healthcare provider before starting a supplement. Because the thyroid gland is so sensitive, flooding it with too many hormones — as a result of supplementation or medication — can lead to hyperthyroidism and symptoms like fever, rapid heartbeat, nervousness, excessive sweating, and insomnia. Stop taking the supplement immediately if any of these symptoms occur and speak to your doctor.

Q. How often should I take a thyroid supplement?

A. Most supplements for thyroid health come in capsules with a dosage of one or two capsules twice a day. Follow the directions on the label, because brands vary in potency. Don’t take thyroid supplements at the same time as calcium or iron supplements, or any medications that might diminish their efficacy.

Thyroid health supplements we recommend

Best of the best: 1 Body Thyroid Support Supplement with Iodine

Our take: A comprehensive blend of thyroid-supportive ingredients that’s effective for a variety of users.

What we like: Noticeably increases energy and decreases hair loss. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and herbs for thyroid health. Works for older and younger consumers, including weightlifters and men.

What we dislike: A small minority of buyers reported allergic reactions.

Best bang for your buck: Purely Holistic Thyroid Support with Iodine

Our take: A bargain-priced bottle of 120 capsules that includes an array of thyroid-boosting ingredients.

What we like: A game-changer for some longtime thyroid sufferers. Includes herbs and iodine along with key vitamins and minerals. Reports of increased energy, libido, and brain function.

What we dislike: Some consumers noticed no change in symptoms but got their money back due to the brand’s offering of a risk-free purchase.

Choice 3: Nature’s Wellness Thyroid Support with Iodine

Our take: A lower-priced thyroid health complex that contains supportive vitamins, minerals, and herbs.

What we like: Increases energy without the jitters. Safe to take in combination with thyroid meds. Contains iodine as well as other vitamins.

What we dislike: Contains gelatin, so not vegan-friendly. Also contains soy.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.