The best Thunderbolt 3 dock

Thunderbolt 3 is the current standard for high-performance connections, but with various types of USB still common, plus a range of different monitor plugs, putting everything together can look daunting. A Thunderbolt 3 dock is the easy solution, a single box that allows you to link all your peripherals together.

Of course, there are numerous options, so we've been looking at what's available to help you decide which will suit you best. Our favorite is the Plugable TBT3-UDV, which features plenty of ports and, given its specifications, comes at a very competitive price.

Considerations when choosing Thunderbolt 3 docks

Many people now use a laptop as their main computer, but as they get thinner and thinner, there's less and less room for ports -- so you can't plug in your external hard drive, a large monitor, scanner, printer, etc. Some don't even have room for a standard USB port. Trying to do everything wirelessly isn't really practical without replacing just about all your gear, so a dock (or hub) is the answer.

As most modern laptops come with a Thunderbolt 3 (also called TB3) port, a Thunderbolt 3 dock becomes invaluable. They not only offer the fastest possible data rates, they can also be extremely versatile, incorporating connectivity for all USB variants, HDMI, DisplayPort, audio, and Ethernet. Many are also capable of providing power to charge your laptop while you're working.

Features

Before we look at individual features, a note about USB-C docks -- which seem very similar and are considerably cheaper. Confusingly, you might also see them marked as Thunderbolt 3 compatible. Although that's true, they are not the same, and USB-C provides neither the same performance nor all of the features. There's nothing wrong with USB-C, it might offer you a low-cost alternative, but only if you don't want the full benefits of TB3. You need to check carefully.

One big feature that draws a lot of attention is the ability of Thunderbolt 3 to run two 4K screens concurrently. Docks with two HDMI ports make that possible. However, you need to check specifications carefully. High-end models can certainly do it, but some require you to lower the refresh rate down to 30Hz -- which won't be acceptable for graphics professionals and serious gamers.

Another example of why checking Thunderbolt 3 dock details is important is the unit's ability to charge devices. Some docks provide 85 watts, but others provide 60 watts. The lower power is sufficient for some Ultrabooks and tablets, but not all full-sized laptops.

The number of ports, and which type, will have a major impact on your decision. If you have lots of older devices, you'll want to maximize USB ports. If you work with motion graphics, then screen connectivity will be a major issue. Be aware that not all docks offer the latest DisplayPort ++ standard. Also think about what your future requirements might be. Is it worth investing in a Thunderbolt 3 dock with more ports than you need right now?

Portability may also be a consideration. There are several Thunderbolt 3 docks designed to slip easily into a briefcase or backpack. You'll give up a few ports but should still get enough for several peripherals, which may be all you need.

Price

The cheapest Thunderbolt 3 docks are compact portable devices starting at around $110 and rising to maybe $140. They're great for giving you flexible connectivity if you don't need many peripherals, or if you're on the go. There aren't really any midrange models, you jump straight to those designed for desktop use, which run anywhere from $250 to $400.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C?

A. Data transfer is up to four times faster with Thunderbolt 3, which can run at 40Gbps (gigabits per second) compared to USB-C, which has a maximum of 10Gbps. Other differences are more practical. USB-C can run one 4K monitor, Thunderbolt 3 can handle two simultaneously.

Q. Is there an easy way to tell if my computer has a Thunderbolt 3 port?

A. Yes. The port is marked with a small lightning bolt. If you have USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 connectors will plug in (and vice versa), because physically they are the same. You just don't get full functionality.

Thunderbolt 3 docks we recommend

Best of the best: Plugable's Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Our take: Stylish unit combines multiple connectivity options with good value.

What we like: An excellent choice for those with existing USB 3.0 devices, with four ports available. Various display and charging options (up to 60W). Smart aluminum case can be used horizontally or upright.

What we dislike: PC, DisplayPort and monitor compatibility specs are long-winded and confusing -- but need to be checked carefully.

Best bang for your buck: CalDigit's Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

Our take: Compact and affordable option from one of the sector's top names.

What we like: Two HDMI ports (will support twin 4K monitors), USB 2 and 3, plus gigabit Ethernet, in a very portable aluminum case. A cost-effective way to extend a modern laptop's functionality.

What we dislike: No laptop charging. Some find connections erratic.

Choice 3: Kensington's Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Our take: Wide-ranging connectivity at a competitive price.

What we like: Multiple device ports including 85W charging. Capable of running two 4K monitors or a 5K model. Can daisy-chain up to five Thunderbolt 3 devices.

What we dislike: Variable quality control results in more faults than we'd like to see.

