The best throwing axe

If it can be thrown safely at a target, there is probably a competitive league for it somewhere. A recent addition to that list is growing in popularity: the throwing axe. Often associated with local pubs or breweries, social axe-throwing clubs are popping up all over the world. While these outfits generally supply their customers with competitive throwing axes, it is possible for enthusiasts to purchase their own throwing axes and challenge their friends and family to at-home competitions.

Almost any form of axe can be thrown, but it's not a good idea to sacrifice an expensive tool for a backyard recreational activity. Competitive throwing axes are designed to be balanced in the thrower's hand, and overall weight is a consideration. Beginning axe throwers may want to invest in heavier models to improve their "stickiness," while advanced throwers often seek lighter axes to improve their accuracy. Some utilitarian axes can also be used for recreational target throwing as well.

If you are interested in trying your hand at throwing an axe or two, read our helpful shopping guide. At the top of our list is the SOG Voodoo Hawk Mini Tactical Axe, a multipurpose axe with a sharp edge and a lightweight handle that appeals to more experienced throwers.

Considerations when choosing throwing axes

Competition standards

Axes of any style or size can be thrown recreationally, even the utilitarian ones in a garden shed. However, competitive axe-throwing leagues generally have their own rules and regulations where acceptable throwing axes are concerned. When shopping for an axe for throwing purposes, it pays to know these regulations beforehand. You do not want to waste time practicing with axes that do not meet the standards of a competitive league, if such participation is a personal goal.

Weight

The preferred weight of a throwing axe generally falls along lines of experience. Beginning throwers often choose a heavier axe because it provides better sticking power and tends to perform more consistently. However, throwing a heavier axe can also be more tiring, and maintaining proper throwing form is harder. More experienced axe throwers lean toward lighter-weight axes, because they are less fatiguing during practice and easier to finesse in competition.

Handle length

The total length of a throwing axe can determine how much distance is required for a full revolution. Ideally, an axe should perform one complete rotation before contacting the target. Longer handles require more distance to achieve a full spin, which will affect the thrower's stance during competition. Some axe handles have a slick coating for increased comfort, but this finish can also cause an axe to slip out of the thrower's hand more easily.

Construction materials

Many utilitarian axes suitable for throwing have wooden handles and a separate cast iron or steel blade head. Competitive throwing axes, however, can be constructed from one piece of metal, much like throwing knives or throwing stars. Replacing damaged parts on a two-piece axe is fairly straightforward, but the axe itself can develop a wobble as the blade head becomes unbalanced over time.

Price

Utilitarian axes suitable for recreational throwing can cost less than $30, but serious amateur throwers should consider more specialized models in the $30 to $60 range. Experienced competitive throwers may want to consider higher-end axes designed specifically for throwing, but these can cost as much as $100 per axe and are just as susceptible to damage as any other axe.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to put a spin on the axe when I throw it?

A. If you use an overhead throwing technique and release the axe when your wrists are at eye level, the axe should naturally complete one revolution before hitting the target. You should not have to apply any twisting or spinning action yourself.

Q. Did our ancestors actually throw axes for fighting or hunting?

A. Probably not. An axe was considered a valuable tool, so it is highly unlikely a hunter or fighter would take the risk of throwing it away on an enemy or prey. Axe throwing is a modern pastime.

Throwing axes we recommend

Best of the best: SOG's Voodoo Hawk Mini Tactical Axe

Our take: As a throwing axe, the Voodoo Hawk is a good upgrade for more experienced throwers because of its lighter weight.

What we like: Nylon handle provides soft grip. Very lightweight (1.5 pounds). Spike edge is extremely sharp, digs into target. Works as a utilitarian axe for camping.

What we dislike: Original sheath is not as well-made as the axe. Axe blade can snap after hard impact.

Best bang for your buck: Armory Replicas' Zombie Killer Skullsplitter Throwing Axe

Our take: This affordable throwing axe has the look and feel of a medieval weapon, with the durability of modern stainless steel.

What we like: Longer blade provides better "stick" in target. Weight is well-balanced for competitive throwing. Available in several colors. Durable stainless steel construction.

What we dislike: Wide blade is extremely sharp, not recommended for younger or less-experienced throwers.

Choice 3: Thrower Supply's Throwing Axe

Our take: This traditional axe design is a favorite among competitive throwers and allows users to form a strong overhead grip with both hands.

What we like: A 19-inch handle for two-handed throwing. Approved for competitive use. Hand-forged steel construction. Well-balanced and lightweight.

What we dislike: Sheath not included. Construction quality is variable.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.