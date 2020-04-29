The best thermal camera

A thermal camera helps you see things that would otherwise be invisible by detecting hot and cold areas -- anything from pinpointing a coolant leak in an industrial system to identifying deer in a forest.

We've been looking at the range of devices currently available so we can help you choose the best option. Our favorite model, FLIR TG165 Spot Thermal Camera, comes from a highly regarded manufacturer and offers the sensitivity, accuracy, and durability required for consistent performance in all environments. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing thermal cameras

Practical applications

Thermal cameras work by bouncing an infrared (IR) beam off a surface and calculating temperature. They can quickly identify leaks in both cooling and heating systems. They can identify the source of a problem when a motor is running hot, spot wildlife in the dark, or pinpoint where the warmth is escaping from your home. They're an investment, but they find problems the human eye cannot and can save DIYers and professionals a huge amount of time, which often results in saving money, too.

Types of thermal cameras

Point-and-shoot: This most common type of thermal camera looks a bit like a cop's speed gun. It's a point-and-shoot device that gives you an image on a screen and a digital readout of the temperature. It may display crosshairs so you know exactly where the reading is coming from.

Smartphone: This type of thermal camera fits onto your smartphone, and they've become increasingly popular. They're very compact because they use your phone's screen rather than needing their own, making them great for DIY or personal use. However, they don't offer the temperature range of dedicated units, battery life is usually under an hour, and a phone just isn't suitable for some work environments.

Features

Ranges

The first range is the temperature range you want to measure. Many thermal cameras read to 500ºF or 600ºF but don't go far below zero, which is important to some trades.

Then there's the question of how far away from an object you can be. Most are designed to read at distances so you can stay safe in hazardous situations, but many can't read up close.

Image clarity

Image clarity mostly depends on the resolution of the screen, though some thermal cameras offer various "color palettes" that can enhance contrast in particular situations. Many screens are fairly low resolution, which is not a problem if you're just identifying a hotspot in a building or locating wildlife, but they won't be good enough if you need to accurately pinpoint a fault in an electrical panel, for example.

Degree sensitivity

Sensitivity is measured in milliKelvins (mK), but as 1 mK is less than 1/100th ℉, actual values don't matter to most users, though they might still be useful for comparison purposes.

Saving data

If you need to save images and data, you have several options. Those that work with smartphones can save to that device. Others offer micro SD cards, and some have USB ports or can transmit via WiFi.

FAQ

Q. Can a thermal camera see through walls or other obstacles?

A. No. A thermal camera has no no depth sensitivity; it reads surface temperature to differentiate hot or cold spots from surrounding material. If you point it at any kind of physical barrier, it measures the temperature of the brick, glass, or water.

Q. Is thermal infrared (IR) similar to night vision infrared?

A. Not really. Thermal infrared relies on the heat emitted by a source. The ambient light (whether it's day or night) has no impact. Night vision serves no purpose in daylight, but dramatically amplifies very small amounts of light when it's dark. Unlike with thermal IR, the actual temperature makes no difference.

Thermal cameras we recommend

Best of the best: FLIR's TG165 Spot Thermal Camera

Our take: Tough, high-sensitivity unit for the demanding professional.

What we like: Advanced sensor provides precise data. Measurement range of -13°F to 716°F. Can download data over USB or use 8GB memory card. Drop tested to 6 feet.

What we dislike: Rechargeable battery is not user-replaceable.

Best bang for your buck: URPRO's Infrared Thermal Imaging Camera

Our take: Low-cost device for those who don't need extended cold range.

What we like: -4°F to 570°F is sufficient for many DIY and business purposes. Five color palettes enhance image contrast. Simple controls. Micro SD card included.

What we dislike: Screen resolution much lower than stated, which impacts image clarity.

Choice 3: Seek Thermal's Reveal Thermal Imaging Camera

Our take: Durable device ideal for contractors.

What we like: Detection range of -40°F to 626°F covers many trade and home applications. Good sensitivity. Large, clear screen. Rubberized body protects against everyday knocks. Includes flashlight.

What we dislike: Expensive for a unit that doesn't provide actual temperature readings.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

