The best tent stake

In order to enjoy camping to its fullest, it's important to have the proper tent. That only takes you so far, however: the tent isn't effective unless it's secured to the ground.

Tent stakes are designed to provide a stable foundation for the tent and should be able to withstand any number of elements, like wind, rain, and even snow. While most tents come with their own stakes, you're best served to supplement those and have a backup set in case stakes break.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which has all the important information you need to help you find the best tent stakes for your outdoor adventures. At the end, we've included a few short reviews of our favorites, such as our top pick, the Eurmax Galvanized Tent Stakes, a 10-piece, heavy-duty set that's made to last.

Considerations when choosing tent stakes

Type

The most commonly used types of tent stakes available include:

Shepherd hook: In lieu of a sharp point, these stakes feature rounded tips, which offer safety when transporting and wielding them. They won't puncture a tent or your skin and they tend to be lightweight and sturdy.

V-stakes: These stakes feature sharp points that dig into the ground easily and remain stable. They're fairly durable, making them useful for rough terrain.

Y-stakes: These versatile stakes are ideal for larger tents in need of more stability. They have a pointed tip and flat head, so they're easy to insert into the ground, but harder to remove.

Hook: These budget-friendly stakes are best on softer ground. They bend but might break, so use them when conditions are favorable.

Nail stakes: These heavy-duty options come with a considerable amount of weight and require a hammer to get them into the ground. They're durable and best used for large tents.

Material

Metal alloy: These lightweight and inexpensive options typically come with tents, but they lack durability and may bend easily.

Aluminum: More durable than metal alloy, aluminum options are typically inexpensive and light.

Steel: These options are among the most durable, but they're also heavy. They should resist rusting or corroding.

Titanium: These are incredibly durable and lightweight. However, they come at a premium price.

Carbon: These are some of the lightest stakes and are fairly durable. They're among the best options for backpacking.

Plastic: Lightweight and inexpensive, plastic stakes lack durability. They may be brightly colored, making them easier to spot in the dark.

Features

Size

The length, thickness, and overall surface area of a stake influences how strong and secure it will be in the ground. Shorter stakes should be adequate if the ground is firm and the wind is lacking. Longer stakes provide more stability, particularly if the ground is soft, wet, or sandy.

Flat top

Those stakes with flat tops are easy to hit into the ground and should provide more security. If the stake moves while you're inserting it, you're creating more room in the ground for the stake to move around in. Hitting the stake straight on a flat head should offer a stabler foundation.

Visibility

Some stakes are colored or more easily spotted in the dark, which is useful if you're moving around when the sun goes down. This way you can avoid tripping on them at night and can easily pull them up in the morning before sunrise.

Price

You can find a low-cost set of tent stakes for under $10, but you're better off purchasing a large set of fairly durable ones. These cost you from $10 to $25, depending on the material and amount.

FAQ

Q. Can I reuse tent stakes?

A. Tent stakes are designed to be reused, but inexpensive, less durable options are likely to wear down over time. Wash and dry your stakes after use to prevent them from breaking down, and always insert and pull them out carefully to avoid bending.

Q. What's the best way to insert stakes into the ground?

A. Using a mallet or hammer (or a flat rock) is the best way to safely and effectively insert stakes. You want to drive the stake straight down into the ground without bending or inserting it at an angle. Don't use your hands or feet, as the stake could flex and you could injure yourself.

Tent stakes we recommend

Best of the best: Eurmax's Galvanized Tent Stakes

Our take: Heavy-duty, durable steel stakes that offer security when camping for the largest of tents.

What we like: Set of 10 high-quality, sturdy steel stakes. Resists corrosion. Withstands regular use.

What we dislike: Heavy; not ideal for backpacking.

Best bang for your buck: Coghlan's Rugged Plastic Tent Pegs

Our take: Brightly colored, inexpensive set of effective tent stakes best for favorable conditions.

What we like: 12 plastic pegs offer great value. Features a rope hook for easy setup. Weatherproof construction.

What we dislike: Lacks durability; won't stand up to hard ground.

Choice 3: MSR's Cyclone Tent Stakes

Our take: Uniquely designed stakes designed to withstand blustery elements and soft ground.

What we like: Spiral design affords more stability and security during windy or wet conditions. Aluminum is durable and lightweight. Red color stands out.

What we dislike: Pricey for four stakes.

