If you suffer from chronic pain or want to treat acute pain drug-free, you may find the relief you need from a TENS unit. Using a process called transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, TENS units utilize a weak electrical current to stimulate the nerves, which can help to control pain.

This guide contains all the information you need to find the best TENS unit. Our favorite model is the Easy@Home Rechargeable TENS Unit. It's simple to use with a range of preset treatment programs for different areas of pain.

Considerations when choosing TENS units

Treatment programs

Most TENS units have a range of preset treatment programs to choose from often based on different massage styles, such as shiatsu, reflexology, and Swedish massage. Bear in mind that a TENS unit isn't a massage device, so it won't feel like you're receiving a massage. Rather, using a TENS unit feels more like a tingling sensation, which some people find pleasant. You might find it a little strange at first -- a bit like the pins and needles sensation when a limb falls asleep. It can be difficult to know which mode to use for particular areas, so some TENS units have preset programs designed for specific areas of the body, such as the back or neck, or pain types, such as headaches.

Intensity

A decent TENS machine allows you to control the intensity of the electrical stimulation to find the greatest amount of relief. For some people or certain types of pain, nothing but full power hits the spot, whereas others may find more effective pain relief from gentler stimulation. Choose a model with at least 10 to 20 intensity levels that are simple to switch between.

Power source

A handful of TENS units plug into power outlets, but the majority are battery operated so you can use them anywhere. Some units use standard single-use batteries -- often AA or AAA -- but many have built-in rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries are more convenient since you don't have the expense of replacing them, but it does mean you have to recharge the unit once the battery runs out, so you won't be able to use it again right away.

Features

Display screen

The majority of TENS units feature LCD display screens that let you scroll through and select the available treatment modes and intensity levels. Backlit screens are useful if you're likely to use your TENS machine in a darkened room.

Timer

Many TENS units have a timer, so the machine automatically switches off after a set amount of time. This is handy if you use a TENS unit to help you fall asleep.

Price

Basic TENS units can cost as little as $20 to $40, but you should expect to pay $100 to $150 for a high-end machine.

FAQ

Q. What kind of pain can be treated with a TENS unit?

A. You can use TENS units to manage many kinds of chronic and acute pain, including but not limited to sciatica, general back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain and frozen shoulders, migraines, tendonitis, arthritis, menstrual cramps, and labor pains.

Q. Are TENS units safe for everyone?

A. Not everyone can safely use a TENS unit. Except during labor, people who are pregnant shouldn't use TENS units, nor should anyone who has a pacemaker fitted or who has a condition that reduces skin sensitivity. Consult your doctor before using a TENS unit if you have a heart condition or high blood pressure. Avoid using a TENS unit while in water or driving a vehicle.

TENS units we recommend

Best of the best: Easy@Home's Rechargeable TENS Unit

Our take: This powerful TENS unit gives you professional-grade pain relief at home.

What we like: Rechargeable battery lasts up to two hours. 20 power levels and eight massage modes. Large backlit screen is easy to read, even in the dark.

What we dislike: Battery is built into the unit, so you need to wait for it to recharge to use it again.

Best bang for your buck: AUVON's Rechargeable TENS Unit

Our take: It might not be as powerful as high-end models, but this unit is affordable and effective.

What we like: Choose from six main massage modes and 16 sub-modes. Adjustable intensity levels. Battery lasts up to 10 hours.

What we dislike: Could be more durable.

Choice 3: TechCare Massager's TENS Unit Plus 24

Our take: With 24 programmed modes, this compact TENS unit is great for all kinds of pain.

What we like: Large, easy-to-read backlit screen. Internal rechargeable battery runs for up to 20 hours of continuous use. Lightweight and portable for use on the go.

What we dislike: May not be powerful enough to relieve intense pain.

