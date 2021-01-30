The best telescope for beginners

It's likely that humans have looked up in wonder at the night sky since we first walked the earth, but now it's easier than ever to get a good view. Telescopes for beginners are relatively affordable and give you a better look at celestial bodies near and far than you might imagine.

This guide contains the information you need to select your perfect beginner telescope, such as details about telescope types, aperture, and mounts. You can also check out some of our favorite models, including our top pick, Meade Instruments StarPro AZ Portable Beginner Refracting Telescope.

Considerations when choosing telescopes for beginners

Type of telescope

You have three telescope types to choose from: reflector, refractor, and compound. However, the majority of telescopes for beginners are either reflector or refractor models, since compound telescopes — also known as Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes (SCT) — tend toward the pricey side.

Refractor telescopes can be quite affordable but prices increase quickly as the aperture increases. They're easy to use and tend to return crisp, high-contrast images.

Reflector — or Newtonian — telescopes are generally the least expensive. They can return excellent images but the mirrors inside must be perfectly aligned. They're also better than refractor models for viewing faint objects.

Aperture

The aperture of a telescope is the diameter of the light-gathering lens or mirror inside. The larger the aperture, the more light the telescope can gather, and the more detailed the images that the telescope can gather. If you're interested in viewing nebulae and other faint celestial objects, opt for the largest aperture you can afford. Beginner telescopes tend to have apertures between 70 and 120 millimeters.

Features

Mount

The majority of telescopes come with a mount included, but otherwise they have the hardware needed to affix them to a tripod or other mount. The simplest mount type is the altazimuth (AZ) mount, which is the most common option for beginner telescopes. The equatorial mount is a better choice for following moving bodies and for astrophotography.

Magnification

Magnification isn't determined by the telescope itself but by the eyepiece you use on the viewing end. The majority of beginner telescopes come with two or three different eyepieces to adjust magnification. What's more, magnification is less important than many beginner astronomers believe, since the level of detail you can see is limited by the quality of your telescope and the atmospheric conditions. Too much magnification can make faint objects like distant stars look even dimmer, so it's best to use low magnification to view them.

Price

If you're just starting out with your astronomy hobby, we recommend spending between $100 and $500 on a telescope. This might seem quite expensive, but top-quality telescopes can cost thousands.

FAQ

Q. What's the best spot to use a telescope to view celestial bodies?

A. While it's convenient to stargaze in your own backyard, it's not necessarily the best place to use your telescope, unless you live in the middle of nowhere. For the best experience and the greatest chance of getting views of faint objects such as nebulae, you need to be somewhere with as little light pollution as possible. It should be an open area without trees, telephone poles, and other objects that could obscure your view.

Q. I'm completely new to astronomy — how do I get started?

A. Luckily for newcomers to any hobby, including astronomy, we live in an age where you have instant access to a huge cache of information. A quick internet search can find you a wealth of information about getting started with astronomy and using telescopes. However, if you have a local astronomy club, this is a great way to learn, as you can more easily ask questions and get feedback.

Telescopes for beginners we recommend

Best of the best: Meade Instruments StarPro AZ Portable Beginner Refracting Telescope

Our take: On the higher end of beginner telescopes, this is an excellent choice for keen new astronomers.

What we like: Comes with three eyepieces of high, medium, and low magnification. Quality controls for a smooth motion when observing objects. Smartphone adapter.

What we dislike: Mount can be slightly shaky.

Best bang for your buck: Celestron PowerSeeker 114EQ Telescope

Our take: Offers excellent value for money with a decent aperture for such an affordable model.

What we like: Equatorial mount makes it easier to track objects smoothly. Includes two eyepieces, a finderscope, and a 3x Barlow lens. Easy to set up and use.

What we dislike: The telescope itself is great, but the mechanical parts could be improved.

Choice 3: Gskyer AZ70400 Astronomical Refracting Telescope

Our take: This model is a great first telescope for kids and casual astronomers.

What we like: Surprising quality considering the price. Gives you a decent view of the moon and other bright celestial objects. Includes smartphone adapter.

What we dislike: Not great for viewing faint objects unless under optimal conditions.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.