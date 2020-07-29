The best telescope of 2020

For many, fascination with the heavens is as endless as space itself. If we could just get a glimpse of another world, maybe ours would make more sense?

The right telescope reveals the wonders of the cosmos that are hidden to the naked eye. However, if you don't know the difference between refraction and reflection, it's impossible to make an informed choice when purchasing a telescope.

Luckily, we're here to help guide you through the decision-making process so you can find the telescope that's just right for you. We've taken a fresh look at what's available to bring you our top picks for the year, including a couple of our long-standing favorites and a first-rate newcomer you'll definitely want to check out.

Best telescopes of 2020

1. Orion's SpaceProbe 130ST Equatorial Reflector Telescope: This reflector telescope is designed for the serious beginner. The premium quality and remarkable versatility keep it at the top of our list for 2020.

2. Celestron's PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope: Even an entry-level telescope can be rather costly. Celestron's PowerSeeker 50AZ, however, offers a great balance of price and quality for the beginning astronomer, keeping it on our "best of" list this year.

3. Meade Instruments' Infinity Refractor Telescope: Meade Instruments' telescope slipped into our top-three list this year because of its affordable price and the inclusion of advanced features that are typically only found on more expensive models.

What you need to know before buying a telescope

You can start stargazing with an entry-level telescope for less than $100 -- but admittedly, you may experience a few frustrations with the unit's operation at that price. Therefore, it's important to understand how a telescope works so you purchase a model that has real value, not just a low price.

There are three basic types of hobby telescopes: refractor, reflector, and compound.

In a refractor telescope (the most common type of hobby telescope), light passes through a curved lens to bend it toward a focal point. This type of telescope functions similar to a prism, so it can produce some minor halos in the final image. On the plus side, this type of telescope allows the most light in and does not invert the image -- it can be used for observing both terrestrial and celestial events.

The reflector telescope was developed by Sir Isaac Newton, and it uses mirrors to focus the light. While this type of telescope can be less expensive, the mirror does keep some of the light from entering the telescope, and the image is inverted, making it difficult and confusing to view any object that is not celestial in nature.

The compound (or catadioptric) telescope is a hybrid telescope that features both a lens and mirrors. This model is a bit more complex in design and function than the other two types of telescopes, and it may require more frequent optical alignments than a refractor telescope. The compound telescope is typically more compact and can be manufactured to be lighter for ease of transport.

As you become more serious about astronomy, you may want to look for a telescope in the $200 to $300 range. The stability of the tripod and the ability to fine tune the instrument's focus are much better at this price and provide a much better viewing experience. Additionally, you may want to consider models with enhanced focusing features or slow-motion control to make tracking celestial events easier.

FAQ

Q. How do I get the most out of my telescope?

A. The first step is to learn how to operate it so you can focus on the objects that you want to observe. However, to obtain the greatest sense of satisfaction, you may also want to spend some time learning about what is in the night sky, where to look for it, and when it is visible.

Q. Is the best time to look at the moon when it is full?

A. No. A full moon is too bright -- you will lose details in the glare, and it may make your eyes sore. Looking at the moon a few days after first quarter (when about half of it is illuminated) typically provides the best viewing experience.

In-depth reviews for best telescopes

Best of the best: Orion's SpaceProbe 130ST Equatorial Reflector Telescope

What we like: The compact and relatively lightweight design allow this impressive unit to be easily transported. The kit comes with a finder scope and a second eyepiece to use when you're ready to look a little deeper into the cosmos.

What we dislike: To get a firm grasp of assembly and operation, it's best to use YouTube rather than the documentation that comes with the telescope.

Best bang for your buck: Celestron's PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope

What we like: At just five pounds, this refractor telescope is highly portable. The full-size tripod, variety of lenses, and free app make it easy for even a novice to have an enjoyable experience from day one.

What we dislike: Even when fully tightened, the stand is prone to a little jiggling, which can make focusing difficult.

Choice 3: Meade Instruments' Infinity Refractor Telescope

What we like: The fine-tuning knobs and slow-motion control that are included on this model make it easier to track celestial movements. Since the image is not inverted, this telescope is suitable for terrestrial viewing as well.

What we dislike: While the magnification isn't as impressive as higher-end models, the unit's advanced features offer a suitable compromise for most beginners.

