The best teleprompter

A teleprompter can be a great time-saving device that leads to a more natural, dynamic, and professional onscreen or live presence for a speaker or a performer. A teleprompter displays words on a special glass, allowing the reader to look directly into the camera (if one is used) while reading. It can be used by actors, speakers, YouTubers, and presenters of all types.

A teleprompter should be easy to set up and must be able to accommodate the tablet or smartphone that you will be using. Our favorite, the Ikan PT-ELITE-U Elite Universal Tablet Teleprompter Kit, is a high-quality, lightweight yet durable device that can hold tablets up to 8 by 10.5 inches in size. To find out more about this and other quality teleprompters, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing teleprompters

There are two key considerations that will help you quickly narrow down the type of teleprompter that is best for you:

Camera: Most people using a teleprompter will be filming their presentation/performance, so they will need a teleprompter that includes a camera mount. If you will only be using your teleprompter for situations that do not require filming, you can save some money by purchasing a model with no camera mount.

Size: The teleprompter that you will likely be considering works by reflecting your smartphone or tablet screen onto a piece of glass so you can easily see it. It is essential to get a teleprompter that can accommodate the size of your tablet. The largest size iPad Pro, for instance, does not fit in most teleprompter trays, so be diligent with your research.

Other considerations

Following are a few other factors to consider before purchasing the teleprompter that is best for you.

Glass: You will want a teleprompter with beamsplitter glass, not plastic. 70/30 is common, but other types are available, depending on your needs. [See the FAQ section located below for more information on beamsplitter glass.]

Mounts: The accompanying mounts that you will need for your teleprompter will depend on how you will be using it. The two essential ones are a tripod mount and a camera mount. A shoulder mount is only desirable in certain conditions.

Weight: The lighter the weight, the easier your teleprompter will be to transport. It is important that you do not sacrifice quality and durability for lighter weight.

Easy of setup: Some models can be rather complicated to assemble. This will quickly become annoying if you need to set up and break down frequently. Some models simply fold open and into position, but these may not always offer the flexibility needed.

Case: A case is nice to have. If the model you are considering comes with a case, be happy.

Price

For light-duty home use, you can find a no-frills smartphone teleprompter for around $100. At $200, you'll find models that support tablets as well as smartphones. As you move above $400, you'll be getting a higher-quality home-use teleprompter that is designed for the serious user. If you want a professional model, however, you can spend up to $2,000 or more.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between 60/40 and 70/30 beamsplitter glass?

A. With 60/40 beamsplitter glass, 40 percent of the image (the words) is reflected back to the reader, making it easier to see than the 70/30, which only reflects 30 percent of the image back to the reader.

Q. What about the first number for beamsplitter glass? What does that mean?

A. The first number is how much of the light transitions through to the camera. If you use 60/40 beamsplitter glass to make things easier for the reader, you will want to make some adjustments to your camera as the image will be darker.

Teleprompters we recommend

Best of the best: Ikan's PT-ELITE-U Elite Universal Tablet Teleprompter Kit

Our take: A top-of-the-line teleprompter with 70/30 beamsplitter glass that is lightweight and highly adaptable to your needs.

What we like: Ikan's universal teleprompter is suitable for tablets from 5 by 7.5 inches to 8 by 10.5 inches. The device is lightweight for easy transport, and it can be set up and broken down very quickly.

What we dislike: Some larger-sized tablets may not be compatible with this teleprompter.

Best bang for your buck: Glide Gear's TMP100 Adjustable Teleprompter

Our take: An affordable, easy-to-use teleprompter with 70/30 beamsplitter glass that is great for the budget-conscious individual.

What we like: This unit features a folding design, so it is effortless to set up and adjust. The tablet tray slides in tight enough to hold a smartphone, but it will also accommodate tablets up to 7.5 by 10.5 inches.

What we dislike: There are some issues with the hood being visible in the shot, so be careful to avoid this when setting up the teleprompter.

Choice 3: Glide Gear's TMP 500 Universal Video Camera Teleprompter

Our take: A reasonably priced teleprompter with 70/30 beamsplitter glass that comes with a carrying bag and is suitable for a shoulder mount, if desired (mount not included).

What we like: This teleprompter can accommodate smartphones and tablets ranging up to 10.5 inches. At just over six pounds, the unit is easily portable and it has a 10-foot reading range.

What we dislike: This teleprompter is not designed for rugged handling, so care must be taken when using.

