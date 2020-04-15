The best teeth whitening toothpaste

Flashing a smile will get you noticed for all the right reasons when your teeth are bright and white. While years of exposure to certain foods, beverages, and smoking can cause teeth to lose their luster, you don't have to accept a discolored smile. A toothpaste formulated to whiten teeth can reduce stains for a smile you'll love.

There are many whitening toothpastes on the market. However, some stand out for offering notable results, like our favorite, Sensodyne's Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste, which strengthens as well as whitens. Continue reading our shopping guide to find a whitening toothpaste worth smiling about.

Do you need a teeth whitening toothpaste?

It's common for teeth to lose their whiteness over time. Eating foods like berries and chocolate, and consuming drinks such as red wine, dark juice, and coffee can lead to stains. Additionally, constant exposure to food and beverages in general as well as smoking can discolor teeth as we age. Therefore, almost anyone can benefit from a whitening toothpaste, especially when teeth don't present with the same white sparkle that they once had.

Considerations when choosing teeth whitening toothpaste

Features

Cleaning agents

You already know that toothpaste is an important part of your daily oral hygiene regimen for preventing cavities, but the kinds that make teeth whiter contain added ingredients that tackle stains.

Peroxide: Highly effective at minimizing stains and making teeth white, but it can cause tooth sensitivity and gum irritation, so not everyone can tolerate peroxide.

Baking soda: Has a mildly abrasive property that scrubs away stains as it cleans.

Silica: Works similarly to baking soda, cleaning surface stains without causing sensitivity.

Sodium lauryl sulfate: Used primarily to give toothpaste its foaming action, this additive also removes debris from the surface of teeth that can lead to discoloration.

Activated charcoal: Known for its purifying capabilities, it removes and whitens naturally and is suitable for sensitive teeth and gums. The downside is that it's not always effective at whitening deeply stained teeth.

Tube sizes

Whitening toothpaste comes in tubes that range in size from about three to eight ounces. Pricier options and natural formulas typically come in smaller tubes.

Price

Whitening toothpaste is an affordable investment in improving the appearance of your smile. Prices range from under $3 a tube to around $10 or more. You'll find popular brands containing silica, peroxide, baking soda, or a combination of whitening agents between $3 and $6, with toothpastes that whiten with natural ingredients such as charcoal falling on the higher end of the price spectrum.

FAQ

Q. I need a powerful whitening toothpaste, but I'm prone to tooth sensitivity. What is the best option for me?

A. Peroxide is arguably the most effective cleaning agent for removing stains and making teeth look brighter, but it frequently causes tooth sensitivity and gum irritation. You can still give this type of whitening toothpaste a try if you have sensitive teeth, but using it every few days and alternating with a non-peroxide toothpaste may help reduce sensitivity. However, if you find that your sensitivity is too intense for peroxide, opt for a toothpaste that whitens with ingredients like baking soda or silica that are less likely to cause discomfort.

Q. How does a toothpaste that's made with charcoal work, and is it effective at removing stains?

A. If you choose a charcoal whitening toothpaste, don't be alarmed when your teeth temporarily turn black. Activated charcoal not only absorbs impurities and mild stains, but also has tiny abrasive particles that whiten teeth. While charcoal isn't quite as effective as peroxide and other whiteners, it's suitable for mild discoloration and consumers who prefer natural products.

Teeth whitening toothpastes we recommend

Best of the best: Sensodyne's Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste

Our take: A versatile whitening toothpaste that freshens breath and fights cavities while brightening smiles.

What we like: Formulated with ingredients that make enamel strong in addition to removing stains and discoloration. Refreshing minty flavor.

What we dislike: May take extended use to minimize or remove stubborn stains.

Best bang for your buck: Colgate's Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste

Our take: An inexpensive whitening toothpaste by a popular brand that works well for most users.

What we like: Affordable yet effective, as it contains baking soda and peroxide. Makes your mouth feel refreshed.

What we dislike: Peroxide can cause sensitivity.

Choice 3: Natural Dentist's Healthy Teeth and Gums Whitening Toothpaste

Our take: A natural whitening toothpaste that's gentle and has a fresh peppermint flavor.

What we like: Gently removes mild to moderate stains with silica instead of peroxide. Made with a combination of natural ingredients and cavity-fighting fluoride.

What we dislike: May not work well for very stained teeth.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.