The best teeth whitening strip of 2020

Are your teeth as white as you want them to be? If they're not, consider investing in teeth whitening strips, an affordable alternative to professional whitening treatments.

Many consumers agree that teeth whitening strips are effective at brightening a smile. But given differences in the strips' formulas, it can be challenging to find the right set.

To help you attain the pearly whites you've always dreamed of, we've taken a closer look at trends in teeth whitening this year. We're also sharing an updated short list, which includes a returning favorite plus two new budget-friendly additions.

Best teeth whitening strips of 2020

1. Crest's 3D White Professional Effects: A favorite for its near-professional results, Crest Whitestrips top our shortlist for the second year in the row.

2. Crest's 3D Vivid White Plus: We're pleased to add these affordable Crest Whitestrips to our shortlist for the first time.

3. ZIMBA's Teeth Whitening Strips: We're welcoming this new arrival to our shortlist for its hassle-free application.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Everything you need to know before buying teeth whitening strips

Wondering how teeth whitening strips work? Here's a simple explanation.

Teeth whitening strips brighten teeth through a direct application of whitening chemicals. Strips are coated with either carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide, both of which loosen and remove superficial staining -- without damaging teeth's enamel.

Wear time varies for teeth whitening strips; however, they're typically worn for 20 to 60 minutes at a time. It's most common for teeth whitening strips to be sold as two-week treatments.

In terms of overall whitening, strips can make teeth up to four to five shades whiter. Some teeth whitening strips are packaged with whitening spectrums that make it easy for consumers to track their improvement in shades.

With that said, results vary for a number of reasons. For one, not all teeth staining is the same. It's generally more difficult to remove deep-set stains from tobacco than more superficial wine or coffee staining. Some staining is also age-related.

Because teeth whitening strips involve applying chemicals directly onto teeth, it's recommended to consider health and medical issues before using them.

Though you may be tempted to apply them often, it's best to use teeth whitening strips in moderation. Not only should wear be limited to once a day, it's best not to use them on a regular basis. Otherwise, prolonged exposure to teeth whitening formulas may damage tooth enamel or tissues inside your mouth. As far as formula concentration goes, the American Dental Association (ADA) recommends using strips that contain no more than 10% of hydrogen peroxide or 35% of carbamide peroxide.

Tooth sensitivity is also a concern with teeth whitening strips. Individuals already experiencing sensitivity to cold or hot food and beverages often experience sensitivity reactions with whitening strips. There are some formulas designed for those with sensitive teeth; however, many people still have difficulty tolerating them.

Teeth whitening strips cost around $25 for an entry-level set with modest shade improvements. Midrange strip sets, which offer significant results, run closer to $35. Premium teeth whitening strips, which tout the greatest shade improvements, cost $45 and above.

FAQ

Q. Will I experience benefits of teeth whitening strips if I skip days?

A. It's generally recommended to use whitening strips on consecutive days for optimal results. Some individuals say they experience teeth sensitivity with this frequency of wear. For that reason, they wear strips every other day to manage sensitivity.

Q. Can I use teeth whitening strips if I have braces?

A. It's best to wait until your braces come off. Not only is it difficult to fit strips over braces, it could result in patchy whitening that is very noticeable once braces are removed.

In-depth reviews for best teeth whitening strips

Best of the best: Crest's 3D White Professional Effects

What we like: Best option for individuals with deep-set stains from drinks and food. Larger design is effective at covering teeth to the gums. Wear time is a mere 30 minutes per day.

What we dislike: Strips may be too intense for those with sensitive teeth and gums.

Best bang for your buck: Crest's 3D Vivid White Plus

What we like: Affordable introductory set to teeth whitening. Shade improvements often occur in less than one week. Works well at keeping wine and coffee stains at bay for regular drinkers.

What we dislike: Bottom teeth strips are significantly shorter than those for top teeth.

Choice 3: ZIMBA's Teeth Whitening Strips

What we like: Budget-friendly strips known for their mild, pleasant favor from naturally derived ingredients. Strips are textured for a no-slip application.

What we dislike: Mixed results and some reports of teeth sensitivity after use.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.