The best teeter-totter

Up, down, and up again -- teeter-totters can provide hours of fun for kids and promote active play. You don't even have to go to the playground to use a teeter-totter when you can buy one for your own backyard.

What should you look for in a teeter-totter, and how do you pick the best one for your kids to enjoy? Read our buying guide to find out. Our favorite model is the Gym Dandy Teeter-Totter, which is rugged enough to stand up to years of use.

Considerations when choosing teeter-totters

Number of seats

The majority of teeter-totters have just two seats, but you can find some options with three seats (one at each end and one in the middle) or four seats. Four-seater models either fit two people side by side or one in front of the other, or they may feature two independent two-person teeter-totters arranged in a cross formation.

Home vs. commercial

There's a difference between teeter-totters for home use and those designed for commercial use at a playground or similar. Commercial teeter-totters must be extremely heavy-duty to hold up to many hours of use every day. Home teeter-totters, on the other hand, are likely to get less than 30 minutes of use each day (often far less when you average it over the year), so they don't need to be as strong.

Commercial teeter-totters are almost always reinforced into the ground using concrete for stability and to prevent theft, whereas home models may be freestanding or are anchored using metal pegs only.Weight limit

It's important to know the maximum weight limit for your chosen teeter-totter and stick to it for safety reasons. Most full-size models can hold between 300 and 400 pounds overall, so they're even safe for some adults to use. Smaller teeter-totters meant for young children may only have a weight limit of 100 to 150 pounds.

Remember, this weight limit is usually split over the two seats, so a teeter-totter with a 300-pound weight limit can hold up to 150 pounds per seat, not one 100-pound person and another of 200 pounds, for instance.

Features

Base

The base should be wide enough to be stable. It may or may not feature anchor points to stake the teeter-totter into the ground.

Seat backs

Some teeter-totters have raised seat backs to help kids feel more secure and help prevent falls.

Color

Kids generally prefer bright-colored teeter-totters, even if they don't fit in with your backyard décor. Unless it's a surprise, ask your child to see which color they'd prefer.

Price

Depending on the size and durability, home teeter-totters can cost anywhere from $50 to $450. Commercial teeter-totters are more expensive, costing from $500 to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Should I cover my teeter-totter or store it inside in inclement weather?

A. If your chosen teeter-totter is meant for outdoor use, it should be able to stand up to the elements, so covering or storing it in a shed or garage during the colder months isn't 100% necessary. That said, exposure to heavy rain, strong winds, snow, and frost will cause it to degrade more quickly than if it were protected from the elements.

Q. Are teeter-totters safe?

A. As anyone with kids knows, there's always potential for accidents, but teeter-totters are reasonably safe. Ideally, you should place your teeter-totter on grass or surround it with wood or rubber chips so your child will have a softer landing should they fall off. We also advise supervising children on play equipment to prevent misuse that could lead to accidents.

Teeter-totters we recommend

Best of the best: Gym Dandy's Teeter-Totter

Our take: This sturdy steel teeter-totter feels stable and can be anchored into the ground for extra safety.

What we like: Built-in shock absorber helps prevent heavy bumps. Foam handles are pleasant to grip. Can take up to 300 pounds of weight.

What we dislike: Seats could be better quality.

Best bang for your buck: Little Tikes' Classic Whale Teeter-Totter

Our take: This small plastic teeter-totter is designed for toddlers and can be used by 1, 2, or 3 children.

What we like: Suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Easy to clean with soap and water. Boosts motor skills and cooperative play in young kids. Affordably priced.

What we dislike: Has a strong odor upon arrival, but it does fade.

Choice 3: Pure Fun's Heavy-Duty 360 Kids Swivel Seesaw

Our take: An inexpensive teeter-totter that can swivel in addition to its standard up and down motion.

What we like: Length is adjustable to fit in smaller spots and balance users of differing weights. Can hold up to 175 pounds per seat. Has shock-absorbing stoppers.

What we dislike: Feels a little flimsy.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.