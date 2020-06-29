Best tech to use while entertaining kids at home

This summer is like no other, which is why parents, grandparents, and babysitters are getting creative when it comes to keeping kids entertained.

With some camps and amusement parks still closed, you might be wondering what your options are to get through the summer months with bored kids.

Sure, kids have had their fill of screen time and digital stimulation lately, but that doesn't mean that PCs and TVs remain the only ways to keep them occupied.

If you're ready to explore new electronics suitable to engage kids while they're out of school, keep reading our latest roundup of the kid-friendly tech we're using to keep everyone in the house entertained.

For media lovers

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $74.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Instead of letting them borrow your tablet, get your kids one of their own. This Amazon Fire Kids Edition comes with a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to 20,000 games, books, apps, and educational content. It also comes with a rugged case to protect it from rowdy play.

QKK Portable Mini Projector: $108.99 at Amazon (was $198.99)

If you can't make it to the movie theater, let your kids enjoy the big-screen experience with a home projector. Fire up their favorite flicks or dive into a new Netflix series -- this time with larger-than-life characters.

VIVOHOME 14-Foot Outdoor Inflatable Projector Screen: $199.99 at Amazon (was $219.99)

Love hanging out on the patio or poolside? If you've already snagged a projector, take it to the next level with this outdoor mega screen. In fact, you can even use it to enjoy a socially-distant movie night under the stars with friends and neighbors.

New video games

Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff DLC for PC: $7.99 at Amazon (was $9.99)

If your kids love the Sims, they'll totally dig decorating a brand-new diminutive dwelling. While everything in this DLC is mini, they'll have a big dose of fun as they learn to optimize space -- and get along with others in rather confined quarters.

Two-Point Hospital for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch: $39.99 at Amazon

In this E10+ game, kids get to build a hospital from the ground up. They'll need to rise to the occasion of hiring personnel, fixing medical equipment, and boosting patient experience. In-depth and interesting, there's always something fun to do -- or troubleshoot -- in this game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch: $59.95 at Amazon (was $64.99)

Let kids live vicariously through an island of their own creation with this recent mega-hit for the Switch. In addition to open-world play, kids will meet new characters and participate in fun events, like July's upcoming fishing tournament on the second Saturday of the month.

Hands-on electronics

Picasso Tiles PT49 Flexible Roll-Up Keyboard: $25.10 at Amazon

Kids ages three and older can enjoy music education anywhere with this portable 49-key digital piano. It's equipped with vibrant colors, eight tones, and six demo songs to help kids acquire the basics of piano and music theory.

Snaptain WiFi Drone with 720p HD Camera: $49.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Introduce kids to the world of drones with this beginner-friendly model. Not only is it easy to do flips and barrel rolls with the press of a button, but your kiddos can also instantly upload their videos to social media from a smartphone.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: $73.10 at Amazon

Teach kids how to capture memories the old fashioned way with this throwback instant camera. It's totally selfie-ready with a macro lens and mirror, not to mention adjustable brightness. Best of all, it comes with 20 mini film sheets to get you started.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT App-enabled Telescope: $179.95 at Amazon

Even if your budding astronomers can't get to the planetarium, they can explore the night sky with this app-enabled telescope. This beginner-friendly model is easy to set up, and the StarSense app helps unlock and view the locations of stars, planets, and other wonders.

Interactive games and toys

3 Bees & Me STEM Car Building Kit: $12.99 at Amazon

Look no further for an affordable afternoon project, perfect for kids between eight and 11. It comes with 149 pieces and an easy-to-follow visual guide to help kids build this cool hot rod. Kids who enjoy this kit can also explore other projects in the popular 3 Bees & Me STEM collection.

Winning Fingers Flash Dash 4-in-1 Electronic Game: $29.99 at Amazon

Kids and adults can have fun flexing their cognitive and memory skills with this interactive cube. Enjoy thrilling games and challenges that focus on memory, patterns, and speed. It's fully illuminated during gameplay, so you and the kiddos can enjoy it at night in the backyard, too.

Just Smarty Electronic Interactive Alphabet Wall Chart: $36.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Preschoolers and kindergarteners will love this interactive and intuitive wall chart. Each letter and number square helps kids see and hear exactly what they're learning. They can also enjoy nine popular interactive kids' songs, such as "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes."

Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Electronics Exploration Kit: $46.95 at Amazon (was $66.99)

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded project kit, let alone one with a whopping 300 project options like this one. Kids will have a blast making everything, from microphones to AM radios to touch lamps.

Makeblock mBot DIY Robot Kit: $57.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

It takes a mere 15 minutes to build this tiny but mighty robot, making it a perfect pick for kids just getting their feet wet in coding. Kids can control it using the Makeblock app as a remote, or they can exercise their coding skills with the mBlock Blockly App to unlock new capabilities.

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-Pillar Toy: $68.94 at Amazon

Yes, there are STEM toys for preschoolers -- and this one is as charming as it is educational. Kids are challenged to control the caterpillar's movement by rearranging segments to help the little critters wiggle their way between the start and finish targets.

Wonder Workshop Dash Robot: $169.99 at Amazon

All eyes are on this capable little coding robot, which teaches the fundamentals of coding to kids ages six and older. It comes with a set of challenge cards to walk kids through skills to find their way into fun, interactive games with their new responsive buddy.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.