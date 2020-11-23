Best tech gifts 2020

Gadgets make perfect gifts. No matter who you’re shopping for, the right tech toy can delight anyone.

Skip the impersonal gift cards this year and get them a tech gift they’ll actually use. Here are our handpicked favorites of the year that are ideal for the many people on your shopping list — and we promise not to judge if you shop a little for yourself, too.

The best tech gifts of 2020

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: $168 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Sony’s truly wireless earbuds are the best there are (yes, they’re even better than AirPods Pro). They deliver incredible 24-bit audio, active noise cancellation, and voice-activated commands courtesy of Amazon’s Alexa. Also available at Best Buy.

Tile Sticker 4-Pack: $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

If you’re shopping for someone who may be a tad forgetful, grab them a four-pack of Tile Stickers. Tile Stickers stick to anything they don’t want to lose, whether it’s a set of keys, a remote, or even medication. (If anything gets lost, the Tile app makes locating stickers a snap.) Also available at Best Buy.

Sony PS-LX310BT: $198 at Amazon

Vinyl is back! If you’re shopping for a budding audiophile (or even a long-time fanatic), Sony’s turntable is a perfect present. It automates just about everything, includes a phono preamp, and even has a USB port for digitally recording LPs. Also available at Best Buy.

Fitbit Versa 3: $199.95 at Amazon (was $229.95)

Fitbit is still the best in the fitness tracker business, and the Versa 3 is their latest tracker that also just happens to be a smartwatch. It’s a great gift for anyone who wants to get fit — or anyone who needs a smartwatch with six-day battery life. Also available at Best Buy.

Roomba i7: $599 at Amazon (was $699.99)

The Roomba i7 isn’t your average robot vacuum. New features like smart mapping and a self-emptying base make it effective and simple to use, so it’s the ideal gift for anyone who isn’t a fan of cleaning up. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 3: $179 at Amazon (was $199)

If you’re shopping for someone who’s never owned a smartwatch before, start them with the Apple Watch Series 3. It covers the right bases (it’s got GPS, a heart sensor, and works natively with iOS devices), and it’s Apple’s most affordable model. Also available at Best Buy.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $29 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Roku’s latest streaming stick is the dream: It’s ultra-portable and spares no expense when it comes to the best TV tech, like 4K HDR for breathtaking video. Also available at Best Buy.

Furbo Treat-Tossing Dog Camera: $198.99 at Amazon (was $249)

If you’re shopping for a friend with four legs and a wagging tail, check out the Furbo Dog Camera. It’s a home camera that’s accessible from any smartphone, anywhere, with a new trick: Owners can use it to dispense treats on command. Also available at Chewy.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is our current favorite eReader because it’s bright, it’s thin, and it’s got a battery that lasts up to six months. If you have an avid reader in your life who hasn’t yet made the transition, this is the eReader to introduce them to. Also available at Best Buy.

Holy Stone HS120D Drone: $159.99 at Amazon

If you’re shopping for someone who’s new to drones, start them with the Holy Stone HS120D. It includes everything they’ll need to get started (even a carrying case). And with pre-programmed features like “follow me” mode, they’ll be making aerial movies in no time.

Ring Indoor Cam: $44.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Peace of mind makes a pretty excellent present. The Ring Indoor Cam keeps watch anywhere, and it includes a mic and speaker for easy communication. Also available at Best Buy.

GoPro Hero 9 Black Waterproof Action Camera: $399 at Amazon (was $449)

GoPro cameras aren’t just for outdoorsy types — they’re perfect for anyone who needs a rugged, capable camera that’s simple to use. The Hero 9 is their best yet and captures stunning 5K video and 20MP photos. Also available at Best Buy.

Apple iPad Air: $599 at Amazon

Apple’s latest iPad may be their Goldilocks model: It hits a sweet spot of size, power, and price point. Whether you’re shopping for a digital artist or someone who needs a capable work machine they can take anywhere, this is the one. Also available at Best Buy.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $139.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Ring doorbells are the biggest name in porch security, and now they’re more affordable than ever. Give the gift that protects all of their other gifts. Also available at Best Buy and Home Depot.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones: $199 at Amazon (was $299)

If you’re shopping for a gift for a frequent traveler or someone who prefers peace and quiet, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II might be a just-right gift. They’ve got active noise cancellation, an app for customizing sounds, and a built-in battery that lasts up to 20 hours. Also available at Best Buy.

LG NanoCell 85 Series 55” Smart TV: $696.99 at Amazon (was $849.99)

LG TVs are second to none, and their NanoCell TVs are among the best and most affordable sets they’ve ever made. The 55-inch has it all: 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and even Amazon’s Alexa onboard. Also available at Best Buy.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Soundbar: $139 at Amazon (was $149.99)

The Signa S2 stands out in the crowded soundbar market because it has Dolby Digital decoding onboard, so dialogue comes through loud and clear. The wireless subwoofer, 4K compatibility, and Bluetooth connectivity are also rare finds at this price point. Also available at Best Buy.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook: $24.64 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Rocketbooks let you take notes by hand that you can easily synchronize with online cloud storage services. It’s like having the perfect digital notebook, without the distractions or price tag of a tablet. Also available at Best Buy.

Echo Show (2nd Gen): $149.99 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Amazon’s Alexa gets even more useful with a screen onboard. If you know a chef who could use support in the kitchen or anyone who needs a nightstand speaker that can help with anything from music to scheduling, this is the best of the bunch. Also available at Best Buy.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB Hub: $29.99 at Amazon

Anker’s USB-C hub is the perfect gift for anyone with a new laptop — it takes a single USB-C port and turns it into a hub for connecting to any peripheral, from a 4K monitor to a memory card or flash drive. Also available at Best Buy.

Jaime Vázquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.