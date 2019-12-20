The best tea tree shampoo

Thanks to its many positive qualities, tea tree oil is an oft-used ingredient in a variety of beauty products, including shampoo. The naturally antibacterial oil deeply cleanses the hair and scalp. Use a tea tree shampoo to combat head lice, hair loss, dandruff, and to soothe and calm the skin.

Read on to find out more about tea tree shampoos and how to choose a product that's right for your needs. Our favorite is the Tea Tree Special Shampoo, a refreshing shampoo that's helpful for soothing an itchy scalp.

Considerations when choosing tea tree shampoos

Benefits of tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is naturally antifungal and antibacterial and is suitable for the treatment of the following conditions:

Psoriasis: The soothing effects of tea tree oil help calm skin that has become inflamed as a result of this itchy affliction.

Hair loss: There's some evidence that by thoroughly cleansing the hair and scalp, tea tree oil helps encourage hair growth.

Head lice: By destroying certain enzymes, tea tree oil kills head lice and helps to prevent new infestations.

Seborrhoeic dermatitis: Tea tree oil treats this type of dandruff caused by a fungus and prevents flaking from reoccurring.

Health benefits and treatment applications aside, tea tree oil is also an excellent hair cleanser, and it keeps tresses well moisturized.

Tea tree oil concentration

Check the label to determine the concentration of tea tree oil. A shampoo that contains about 5% tea tree oil is recommended. Verify whether the tea tree oil used is pure tea tree oil. Products that don't contain 100% pure tea tree oil are typically less effective.

Hair type

As with any type of shampoo, it's important to consider your hair type when selecting a product. Oily-haired individuals should seek a shampoo formulated for removing excess oil. Moisturizing ingredients should be avoided to prevent further greasiness. Those with persistent dry scalps and dandruff issues should stay away from volumizing shampoos, which may exacerbate dryness. People with thin and damaged hair should opt for shampoos labeled as "fortifying," and those with coarse, curly hair should select products with added moisturizing ingredients.

Features

Scent

Tea tree shampoos often feature a minty scent. If you're sensitive to strong odors, a tea tree oil product may not be for you.

Ingredients

Tea tree oil is the main active ingredient in tea tree shampoo, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't also keep an eye out for harmful ingredients. Steer clear of sulfates, which are added to shampoo to increase the lathering effect. They're notorious for drying out the skin. They exacerbate conditions such as psoriasis and eczema. Also watch out for parabens. They're designed to preserve products and prevent mold and bacteria growth, and there's some concern about their health effects.

Price

Tea tree shampoos tend to be slightly pricier than regular shampoo formulas. You can pay between $5 to $40. Higher-priced products are usually specially formulated for specific conditions or hair types and contain higher-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Can I use tea tree shampoo if my hair is color-treated?

A. Check the label for information about the product's suitability for treated hair. If you can't find any, opt for a different formula or contact the manufacturer to inquire.

Q. Tea tree oil has so many great benefits. Can I use my tea tree shampoo as a body wash?

A. There's no harm in using tea tree shampoo as a body wash if you're in a hurry and run out of regular body wash or soap, but we suggest purchasing a separate product to cleanse the rest of your body.

Tea tree shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Our take: A popular shampoo among hair stylists, this salon-quality product delivers on all fronts.

What we like: The pleasant minty scent leaves behind a refreshing feel. Relieves scalp itchiness. A little goes a long way, and the shampoo leaves hair feeling exceptionally soft.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: OGX Hydrating + Tea Tree Mint Shampoo

Our take: An affordable alternative ideal for washing thick, coarse hair.

What we like: Formula is incredibly hydrating, so much so that you may even prefer to skip conditioning. Softens hair and limits frizz. Treats and prevents scalp itching.

What we dislike: Scent is somewhat subdued, which may be a pro or con depending on the individual.

Choice 3: First Botany Cosmeceuticals Therapeutic Tea Tree Oil Scalp Shampoo

Our take: A great formula for treating a variety of scalp-associated skin conditions.

What we like: Potent, invigorating scent. After washing, hair feels clean, soft, and shiny.

What we dislike: Doesn't provide the same refreshed, tingling sensation of other tea tree shampoos.

