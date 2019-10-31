The best tea kettle

Looking forward to a spot of tea? It's easy to brew your favorite tea at home when you invest in a quality tea kettle.

Tea kettles have a simple job, but without them, it's hard to enjoy your favorite beverage. There are stovetop kettles that simply boil water, and electric kettles that may have additional temperature settings. Because there are so many varieties of tea leaves, it's no surprise that certain ones require more delicate treatment with a cooler pouring temperature.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our favorite kettle, the Le Creuset Enamel-on-Steel Zen Tea Kettle, features an enamel-coated finish in eight colors, making it an attractive addition to any kitchen.

Considerations when choosing tea kettles

Safe handles

Since tea kettles are hot to the touch, it's important to choose a model equipped with heat-resistant handles. They're often made of plastic, silicone, or wood, which can give a simple tea kettle a touch of style.

Whistle

Tea kettles are known for their signature whistle, but believe it or not, it's not a standard feature. In kettles with whistles, the sound grows louder as the temperature peaks. That recognizable sound is music to the tea drinker's ears, as it means you're ready to pour and let your tea bag steep.

Stovetop vs. electric

Stovetop tea kettles are placed over burners to heat. Their designs often resemble traditional teapots, some of which adopt decorative colors or ornate designs. On average, they hold between one and two quarts of water.

Stovetop tea kettles are typically constructed with one of these four materials:

Anodized aluminum is durable, scratch-resistant, and heats quickly, but can be pricey.

Stainless steel is more affordable and easy to maintain and sometimes comes with an enamel or ceramic coating.

Glass kettles have an attractive minimalist flair but must be heated slowly to avoid cracking.

Copper kettles have stunning curb appeal, though they dent easily and are rather expensive.



Electric tea kettles are usually taller than stovetop styles and heat from the inside by way of an internal heating element. They're generally made of plastic, glass, or stainless steel. Since they have a more utilitarian design, they often lack the style of stovetop kettles.

Electric tea kettles are either corded or cordless. Corded models must be plugged into the wall, whereas cordless models have a heated base and the kettle itself can be removed.

Features

Temperature control

Tea kettles with temperature control are excellent for brewing certain tea varieties, such as oolong, green, or white tea. These teas require steeping at a lower temperature than traditional black tea. Temperature plays a unique role in the taste experience, which can be compromised if tea leaves aren't treated properly.

Ready signal

Since electric tea kettles don't whistle like stovetop kettles, they often come with their own variations in the form of ready signals. These beep or give off a whistle sound and sometimes have a light panel to indicate when water is boiled.

Automatic shutoff

Some electric tea kettles are equipped with automatic shutoff to prevent overheating and fire hazards. These features turn off heating elements once the water is at the proper temperature, or if their sensor indicates the kettle is low on water or empty.

Portability

Stovetop tea kettles hover around the same size, whereas electric tea kettles come in a variety of sizes for easy portability. There are some travel kettles that make a cup of tea at a time and can easily be packed in storage or stowed in a drawer.

Price

A basic stovetop tea kettle costs less than $20, but if you want a fancier design and larger capacity, expect to spend closer to $40. As far as electric tea kettles go, simple styles cost around $20. If you need more features like various temperature settings, you may spend closer to $50.

FAQ

Q. What's the best tea kettle for a dorm room?

A. It's probably best to get a smaller electric kettle, preferably a cordless model since it's easy to detach the kettle to fill in any sink and bring it back to your dorm to brew. These models also leave a relatively small footprint on desks and dressers.

Q. Are there any tea kettles that don't drip?

A. Anytime you pour, there's a chance for drips. Tea kettles often try to minimize drips by shaping their spouts to promote a concentrated stream of water into a tea cup or mug. While there are no "drip-free" kettles, some are more effective at managing drips.

Tea kettles we recommend

Best of the best: Le Creuset's Enamel-on-Steel Zen Tea Kettle

Our take: Polished design with enamel over steel for the tea drinker who wants quality and curb appeal.

What we like: Compatible with any stovetop. Heat-resistant handle and chip-resistant rim.

What we dislike: Since it's in a league of its own, it comes with a much higher price tag.

Best bang for your buck: Fino's Pour-Over Coffee Kettle

Our take: Attractive kettle with a small capacity that is best suited for individual drinkers or occasional use.

What we like: Smooth satiny finish and skinny spout. Bonus points for being dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: A bit small and doesn't whistle.

Choice 3: OXO's BREW Classic Tea Kettle

Our take: Quick-heating kettle with safety features and a modest capacity for regular use.

What we like: Spout design minimizes drips. Ergonomic handle for easy pouring.

What we dislike: Not dishwasher-safe and not recommended for use with magnetic ranges.

