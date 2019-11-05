The best tea

Coffee may give you a jolt of energy, but tea is the type of beverage you can relax with. It's hot, comforting, and available in so many varieties that you're sure to find one you love.

Whether you're already a big fan of tea or you want to start incorporating it into your life, we have all the information you need to find your perfect brew. Our top choice is Tea Forte's Single Steeps Lotus Tea Sampler Pack, which consists of a selection of black, white, green, oolong, and herbal loose leaf teas for you to try.

Considerations when choosing teas

Types of tea

If you believe all tea is pretty much the same, think again. You can choose from many types of tea, each consisting of many varieties. These are some of the most popular options, though by no means all the available types of tea:

Black tea: With its robust flavor, black tea is an excellent all-rounder. Often drunk with milk and sugar, common black tea varieties include Ceylon, Assam, and Darjeeling. English breakfast tea is a well-known, blended black tea.

Green tea: Green tea is dried quickly and isn't left to oxidize, hence its mild flavor. It's usually consumed plain, without milk or sweetener, and is rich in antioxidants.

White tea: Unlike black, green, and oolong tea, which are made from mature leaves, white tea is made from the immature leaves and buds of the tea plant. As such, it's even milder and more delicate than green tea.

Fruit and herbal tea: These aren't technically tea in the truest sense and are sometimes referred to as "infusions."

Rooibos tea: Also known as "red bush" tea, rooibos is a naturally caffeine-free alternative to black tea. It has a much fruitier and more floral flavor than black tea, but many people enjoy the taste. It's perfect for late-night tea drinking, when you want something that won't keep you awake.

Loose leaf tea vs. tea bags

The majority of tea either comes loose or in tea bags. There's no getting around it -- loose leaf tea simply tastes better than bagged tea, but it's more of a hassle to make and requires either an infuser or a teapot and strainer. Tea bags tend to be inexpensive and only need hot water poured on them, but don't expect to get the highest quality tea inside.

There are a couple of other options if neither tea bags nor loose leaf tea seem right for you. If you own a pod coffee machine, look out for tea pods. You can also buy bottled, pre-brewed tea, such as iced tea.

Features

Package size

Check how many tea bags or ounces of tea you get for your money. Tea is sold in all sorts of quantities and configurations -- you can try a variety pack if you're not ready to commit to a particular type.

Caffeine-free

These teas are a great choice if you're trying to cut back on caffeine in general. Some teas are naturally caffeine-free, whereas others are decaffeinated.

Price

Tea varies in price depending on its variety, quality, and form. Expect to pay between $3 and $20 for 100 tea bags or between $10 and $50 for a 10-ounce pack of loose tea.

FAQ

Q. What temperature water should I use to brew my tea?

A. If you're not too worried about extracting the optimum flavor from your tea, boiling water (around 212°F) is a safe bet from brewing. While this is the best temperature at which to brew black tea, oolong, green, and white tea are more delicate and best brewed at lower temperatures, between 149 and 185°F. If in doubt, check the package your tea came in, which should tell you the ideal water temperature and steeping time.

Q. What are blended teas?

A. Blended teas are any tea products made by blending more than one tea variety or by blending tea with another ingredient. For example, English breakfast tea is a blended tea that contains Assam, Ceylon, and Kenyan teas in varying ratios. Earl Grey is also a blended tea, which includes differing black teas, bergamot oil, and occasionally other citrus ingredients.

Teas we recommend

Best of the best: Tea Forte's Single Steeps Lotus Tea Sampler Pack

Our take: Includes five delicious tea varieties and a total of 15 servings. Great as a gift or if you want to try a range of teas to find your favorite.

What we like: Includes black, white, green, oolong, and herbal varieties. All organically grown. Excellent flavors. Some varieties can be steeped more than once to go further.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Taylors of Harrogate's Classic Tea Variety Box

Our take: A selection of specialty tea bags from a quality British tea company at an affordable price.

What we like: Includes a range of black, green, and herbal teas -- 48 bags in total. No special brewing equipment needed. Tea comes from a reputable supply chain.

What we dislike: Bags are packaged individually, which creates more waste.

Choice 3: Twinings of London's English Breakfast Tea K-Cups for Keurig

Our take: Don't own a tea kettle? No problem. This quality black tea is contained in K-cups to be used in a pod coffee maker.

What we like: A pleasant English breakfast tea with a robust flavor produced by a respected tea maker. Includes 24 pods. Easy to make.

What we dislike: K-cups aren't environmentally friendly.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.