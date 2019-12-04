The best tattoo kit

Many people consider getting a tattoo to be a rite of passage or artistic self-expression. However, finding a qualified tattoo artist and the funding to turn the dream into a reality is not always easy. One alternative growing in popularity is a tattoo kit designed specifically for amateur tattooists who want to learn the craft at home.

These affordable tattoo kits often contain professional-grade tattoo machines, decent-quality inks, and synthetic "skin" for practice sessions. Some may even include instructional DVDs and detailed instructions.

If you are interested in learning the ancient art of tattooing, continue reading our buying guide to find the right model for you. Our top pick is the Dragonhawk Complete Tattoo Kit, a comprehensive starter's kit with high-quality coil machines, practice skin, and sterilized needles.

Considerations when choosing tattoo kits

Tattoo machine design

Of all the ingredients in an entry-level tattoo kit, the most important is the tattoo machine itself. There are two major tattoo machine designs, each with their advantages and disadvantages.

A coil machine is generally less expensive and is more commonly included in an amateur kit. The needle moves up and down between two coiled electromagnets, applying the ink one dot at a time. The main drawback of a coil machine is that switching from line drawing to shading is complicated, which is why many kits include several coil machines preset for one task or the other.

The other type is a rotary (or pen) tattoo machine. A rotary tattoo machine is more expensive, but it does perform both lining and shading with minimal changeover required. The needle moves back and forth while attached to a small electric motor. It is not unusual to start with a coil machine and upgrade to a rotary machine later.

Power supply

Tattoo machines are not mechanically complicated, but they do require a reliable AC power source. The power cord needs to be long enough to allow complete freedom of movement during a session. Both coil and rotary machines can overheat after a few minutes of continuous use, so tattoo artists must allow for some cool-down time. This is why having more than one tattoo machine on hand is a good practice.

Ease of use

Because tattoo machines, needles, and inks are used on actual human skin, they need to be sterile to avoid infection. Kits including packaged sterilized needles are preferable to kits that require external sterilizations. Inks should be properly stored between sessions to preserve freshness and sanitation.

Features

Inks

The quality of the inks included in a home tattoo kit is a common issue among amateurs and professionals alike. Practice kits generally do not contain the highest-grade tattooing inks. Some kits offer a large selection of ink colors, but the saturation quality is variable. Amateur tattoo artists should consider using entry-level inks for non-human practice before investing in higher grade inks for human skin.

Needles

Needles used exclusively on synthetic practice skin do not have to be sterilized, but anything used on human skin needs to be sterilized and sealed. Different types of needles perform different tasks, so investing in an assortment of needles is better than buying one style of needle in bulk.

Practice skin

While many starter tattoo kits do allow users to apply ink to human skin, it is common for manufacturers to include synthetic practice "skin" for training purposes. Some practice skins react to the ink the same way as real skin.

Price

Although there are some basic tattoo kits available in the $20 to $30 range, the starting price point for a comprehensive kit is around $40 to $50. More advanced kits with higher-quality rotary machines and better inks can cost anywhere from $75 to $250 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is there such a thing as "vegan ink"? I want to be a tattoo artist, but I don't want to use animal by-products.

A. Yes, there are commercial tattoo inks considered to be vegan-friendly. There are some concerns about the longevity and the color saturation of these inks, but many professional tattoo artists say the differences are minimal.

Q. I'm left-handed. Are there left-handed and right-handed tattoo machines?

A. Unlike tools used for hairstyling, the machines used for tattooing are only sold in one orientation. A traditional coil machine may have a learning curve for left-handed users, but it is only slightly biased for right-handed artists. A rotary pen tattoo machine has no bias at all.

Tattoo kits we recommend

Best of the best: Dragonhawk's Complete Tattoo Kit

Our take: The ink quality is not quite professional, but the machines are high caliber and the package is comprehensive.

What we like: Kit arrives complete with no additional purchases required to get started. Professionals like the quality of the coil machines. Appealing price point for artists in training.

What we dislike: Included inks are not professional grade. Challenging to repack supplies after inking sessions.

Best bang for your buck: ITATOO's Complete Tattoo Kit for Beginners

Our take: This kit is clearly marketed towards beginners, but you should be able to master the basic techniques before considering an upgrade.

What we like: Minimal set-up time required. All-inclusive kit. Coil machine is lightweight and easy to control. Appealing price point for beginners.

What we dislike: Only one coil machine included in kit. Results are not designed to be professional grade.

Choice 3: Grinder Tattoo Kit by Pirate Face Tattoo

Our take: This is a comprehensive kit that will appeal to both absolute beginners and more experienced amateurs. Sterilized needles can be used on real skin.

What we like: Contains four tattoo machines for multiple users. Ink is professional grade and has good color saturation. Includes a training DVD and detailed instruction manual.

What we dislike: Power supply can be unreliable. Machine has a tendency to overheat, requiring frequent cool-down periods.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.