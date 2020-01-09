The best tarte eyeliner

Do you have a go-to eyeliner in your makeup bag? If you're struggling to find one that meets your expectations, give tarte eyeliner a try.

Whether you're a traditionalist who prefers pencils or are willing to experiment with gel, there's a tarte eyeliner for you. In fact, there are nearly 10 types to choose from and a wide assortment of shades for each. In terms of ingredients, you'll be glad to know that many tarte eyeliners boast natural ingredients and are cruelty-free.

Spoiled for choice? Take a look at our buying guide below to find out which tarte eyeliner type is right for you. Our top pick is the brand's tarteist Double Take Eyeliner, which has a dual-tip applicator that can create either a bold or understated look to suit your style.

Considerations when choosing tarte eyeliners

Types of tarte eyeliner

Pencil eyeliner

This classic style is versatile and generally less expensive than other types of tarte liners. Another perk of tarte's pencil liners is that they're all retractable, which means no more messy sharpening or broken tips. Be careful of dropping your pencil liner, however, as you could break the barrel.

Liquid eyeliner

Some of tarte's best-selling liners are liquid, which are best for intense styles, such as cat-eye looks. Some of these liners are dual-tipped, giving you the option for either a fine line or an edgy, bold one. These applicators are generally felt-tipped, so apply light pressure to keep them intact.

Gel eyeliner

Tarte's gel eyeliners have a somewhat creamier consistency than a pencil, but aren't as thin as liquid formulas. They require a brush for application as well as a skilled and steady hand. They're usually formulated to be long-lasting and can create a wealth of unique looks.

Shade assortment

Neutrals

The majority of tarte eyeliners come in neutral shades, namely black and brown. Many also come in other neutral shades that pair best with certain eye colors, including charcoal, plum, and navy.

Trendy shades

Select tarte eyeliners come in trendy shades, such as bright pink or gold. These are often limited-edition releases; however, there are some staple trendy shades.

Features

Wear time

On average, tarte eyeliners last a solid six to eight hours before requiring major touch-ups. Keep in mind that the consistency affects wear, as some can smudge, flake, or even bleed.

For longer-wearing liner, opt for a tarte eyeliner with a 12-hour formula. These are often high-pigment and usually waterproof.

Waterproof

Select tarte eyeliners are waterproof and known for staying put even if you sweat or take a dip in the pool. Unlike other liners, these formulas won't bleed or smudge easily -- so you'll need to use appropriate waterproof makeup remover to get it off.

Finish

Matte is the most common finish and is ideal for everyday makeup looks. If you prefer something more daring for a special event, try an eyeliner in a metallic or glitter finish.

Ophthalmologist-recommended

Many contact lens wearers, as well as those with sensitive eyes, are big fans of tarte eyeliner. Their formulas don't contain harsh ingredients that are notorious for causing reactions. As a result, they're listed as ophthalmologist-recommended.

Price

For $20 and under, you'll mostly find tarte pencil eyeliners, as well as some travel-size varieties of other types. Premium tarte eyeliners cost between $20 and $24 and include long-wearing formulas or those with special attributes, such as dual-tip liquid liners.

FAQ

Q. Are tarte's pot eyeliners packaged with their own brushes?

A. Many of them are. Some of which come with two-sided brushes that offer variety in line thickness and intensity. You can also use your current eyeliner brush, however, the bristles might be different than tarte's, which will result in a different application experience.

Q. Which type of tarte eyeliner is best for occasional use?

A. For occasional use, stick to one of tarte's retractable pencil styles. They're incredibly versatile and affordable and usually have a longer shelf life than gel and some liquid eyeliner formulas.

tarte eyeliners we recommend

Best of the best: tarteist Double Take Eyeliner

Our take: Dual-tip applicator is capable of creating bold and fine lines. Long-lasting and high pigment.

What we like: Tips feature liquid and gel formulas to make application a breeze.

What we dislike: Must apply the exact right amount of pressure -- enough to deposit color without breaking the tip.

Best bang for your buck: tarte Sex Kitten Eyeliner

Our take: Go-to black eyeliner that is both capable and long-lasting.

What we like: Fine tip for precise application plus smudger tip to create smokey, sultry looks.

What we dislike: Can smudge or smear if skin is oily or deeply moisturized from other products.

Choice 3: tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Liner

Our take: If you have a skilled, steady hand, the possibilities are endless with this gel formula.

What we like: Creaseless, oil-free formula available in seven colors. Safe for contact lens wearers.

What we dislike: If the pot isn't tightly sealed, the liner can dry out within weeks.

