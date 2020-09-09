The best tarp

A tarp is an easy-to-use cover for everything from the winter log pile to a fully-loaded big rig. It's no surprise you'll find them everywhere.

So, all you need to do is check the size you want and go buy one, right? Well, maybe. There is actually considerable variety. Materials and construction can have a big impact on what they cost and how long they last.

To learn more, keep reading our guide. We've been reviewing a wide range of tarps, and we've picked a few at the end that deserve special mention. Our favorite, the Xpose Safety Super Heavy-Duty Tarp, provides a durable, all-weather solution for all kinds of tasks.

Considerations when choosing tarps

Materials

Although polyethylene (often just called poly) and canvas are far and away the most common, there are also tarps made from vinyl and PVC.

Polyethylene is cheap, and almost 100% waterproof, and thus has become the most popular choice. However, the sun's UV rays will destroy cheap poly tarps surprisingly rapidly. They can disintegrate -- quite literally fall to pieces -- in just weeks. For this reason, any good poly tarp will have an anti-UV coating (make sure it's on both sides).

Canvas (woven from natural hemp or cotton) is much tougher than polyethylene, so it's a better choice where abrasion resistance is required. It's also flame-retardant (though not fireproof). However, it's seldom fully waterproof, and can be prone to rot in damp environments. The flip side to that is that because it will absorb liquids to some degree, it doesn't become slippery like plastics, so in some situations it's safer.

Vinyl is somewhat more specialized, being tougher than polyethylene but more expensive. It's popular for hauling. PVC combines flexibility with durability, and is often found in factory curtaining, or in construction for temporary floor coverings.

Features

Aside from material, thickness is going to have an impact on how hard-wearing and flexible the tarp is. There are two measurement systems in general use, mils and ounces per square yard. Manufacturers may give either or both. Six mils/three ounces would be considered light-duty, while up to 24 mils/12 ounces would be the most heavy duty. If the tarp is woven (many poly tarps are woven, as well as canvas) then you'll also get a weave count. Higher numbers mean greater strength, with 8 x 8 signifying a lightweight tarp, up to 24 x 24 on heavy-duty models.

Grommets can be plastic, aluminum or brass. All are resistant to rust, but metal ones will last longer. Spacing can be anywhere from 36 to 18 inches apart. Typically, they'll be closer on heavy-duty tarps, because you usually want more tie-down points.

To reinforce the edges of the tarp, double or triple rows of stitching are used. On the highest-quality versions, nylon rope is sewn into the edge to add additional strength.

A note on sizing. Some manufacturers give the size as that of the cut material before the edge was folded over and stitched. This generally results in the actual tarp dimensions being a half inch or more smaller than stated in the description. If you need precise sizing, it's something to look out for.

Price

You can probably find cheap tarps for just a few bucks, but they tear easily and have no UV protection. A good-quality 8 x 10-foot tarp will cost around $15, and, at the other end of the scale, a tough, heavy-duty 30 x 40-foot tarp will cost you several hundred. That's still very reasonable considering the size and level of protection provided.

FAQ

Q. Are mils for tarp thickness the same as millimeters?

A. Sound similar, don't they? But no, they're not the same. A mil is 1/1000th of an inch, and a millimeter is 1/100th of a meter. If you want a conversion, a millimeter is 0.039 inch -- or 39 mils.

Q. How do I know if a tarp is properly waterproof?

A. It's not easy. There's no common standard, so basically you have to take the maker's word for it. It's difficult to make canvas completely waterproof, so poly is better. Be careful with "water-resistant," which probably just means shower-proof.

Tarps we recommend

Best of the best: Xpose Safety's Super Heavy-Duty Tarp

Our take: Hard-wearing tarp in a wide range of sizes providing something for every task.

What we like: 16 mils thick, with a 16 x 16 weave count. It's strong, waterproof, and UV resistant. Grommets are 18 inches apart, and seams are reinforced for greater security.

What we dislike: Not much, though seams have been known to fray occasionally.

Best bang for your buck: Harpster Tarps' High-Visibility Tarp

Our take: Light-duty tarp is bright red if you need what you're covering to stand out.

What we like: Cheap and cheerful cover for indoors and out. 3.3-ounce material (approximately 7 mil thick). Waterproof, rot resistant, and with anti-UV coating on both sides.

What we dislike: Nothing, so long as you understand it's just a thin, lightweight cover.

Choice 3: F&J Outdoors' Canvas Truck Tarp

Our take: Well-made traditional heavy-duty canvas for vehicle, boat, and yard use.

What we like: Thick, 10-ounce fabric equivalent to 23 mil. Triple-stitched hems. Grommet spacing allows for frequent tie-down points. Accurate sizing. UV and water-resistant.

What we dislike: Not much. It isn't fully waterproof. Color can fade quickly.

