The best taper candle

These days, votive and jar candles are all the rage, but there’s something to be said for classic taper candles. These long, thin candles are available in a wide array of colors, sizes, and scents, so they can set the ideal mood for any occasion. They fit in most candleholders, too, making them a perfect centerpiece for a dining table or an accent piece on a mantle or side table.

Our buying guide is full of tips to help you find the best taper candles for your home. We’ve included a short list of product recommendations, too, such as our top pick from Bolsius, which features a dripless, smokeless design.

Considerations when choosing taper candles

Wax type

Taper candles can feature a few different types of wax. Paraffin wax is the most commonly used and doesn’t contain any additives. It’s a petroleum by-product and made to be colorless, odorless, and tasteless. Paraffin wax taper candles are usually the most affordable, too.

Some taper candles use all-natural beeswax, though. They usually have a golden color from the pollen that the bees bring back to the hive and burn more cleanly than paraffin wax. You’ll pay more for beeswax candles, though.

You can also find taper candles made of soy wax, which melts at a lower temperature than other waxes. Additives like paraffin wax are usually added to the soy wax to help it work more effectively for the candles. Soy wax candles typically offer a longer burn time than other options, but they can be pretty expensive.

Wick

A taper candle’s wick is a crucial feature because it affects how the candle burns. Most taper candles have flat braided or square braided wicks.

Flat braided wicks are the most widely used and usually offer a consistent burn. They encourage the flame to “curl,” which allows the wick to self-trim. Square braid wicks typically provide a larger, more vigorous flame and work especially well for beeswax candles.

Features

Diameter

The majority of taper candles feature a base with a 7/8-inch diameter. Most candleholders are designed for candles of this size. If you plan to use candleholders you already own, make sure to choose the right size taper candles.

Length

The length of taper candles affects how long they can burn. Longer candles obviously offer a longer burn time than shorter options, but they’re more likely to be knocked over.

In general, most taper candles range from 6 to 18 inches in length. You can find some that are 24 inches or longer, though.

Scent

Most taper candles are unscented, but there are some scented varieties. Some people prefer candles that give off a scent because they help create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Unfortunately, scented candles can cause reactions in individuals with allergies, so if you or anyone you live with are sensitive to fragrance, opt for unscented taper candles.

Color

While many taper candles are white, you can find taper candles in a range of colors. Neutral shades work well for everyday use, while brighter colors like red, gold, or green are perfect for the holidays.

Price

You’ll usually pay between $1 and $2 per candle for taper candles. Cheaper varieties can go for less than $1 per candle, while scented, colored, or those made with beeswax typically cost closer to $2 per candle.

FAQ

Q. How long does a taper candle usually last?

A. That depends on various factors, including the candle’s length and diameter, and the air temperature in the room. In most cases, a taper candle burns at a rate of approximately one inch per hour.

Q. Are taper candles safe?

A. As with any candles, there’s some danger involved with having an open flame in your home, so you have to safely use taper candles. Don’t place them in an area where they’re close to flammable decor items, likely to be knocked over, or exposed to drafts. Never leave the candles unattended once you’ve lit them or allow them to burn down all the way, either.

Taper candles we recommend

Best of the best: Bolsius Long White Taper Candles

Our take: Practical enough to work for power outages but elegant enough for a wedding, these candles offer versatility and affordability.

What we like: Top-quality candles at a price that won’t break the bank. Don’t drip or smoke as they burn. Feature a cotton wick. Burn for over seven hours.

What we dislike: Don’t have a scent and require a larger candleholder.

Best bang for your buck: D’light Online Elegant Taper Candles

Our take: Budget-friendly, versatile candles that are available in plenty of colors.

What we like: Come in sets of 10, 12, or 15 candles. Don’t drip or smoke while burning. Offer an excellent value for the price.

What we dislike: Each candle only burns for 4.5 hours.

Choice 3: BCandle 100% Pure Beeswax Taper Candles

Our take: All-natural candles made with organic beeswax that feature a light scent and soft honey color.

What we like: Come in sets of 2, 3, 4, 6, 12, and 16 candles. Feature 100% organic beeswax. Burn for eight hours per candle. Offer a cotton wick and natural golden color.

What we dislike: Pricier than other candles.

